توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الجمعة)، هطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق الباحة، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، حائل، القصيم والرياض تمتد إلى الأجزاء الشمالية من المنطقة الشرقية، في حين لا تزال الفرصة مهيأة لتكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على أجزاء من منطقتي جازان وعسير، ولا يستبعد تكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، كذلك على أجزاء من منطقتي الحدود الشمالية والجوف.

ووفقًا للمركز، ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 20-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من المتر إلى مترين يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.

وعلى الخليج العربي ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية شمالية غربية إلى شمالية شرقية بسرعة 15-30 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف تصل إلى مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة.