The National Center of Meteorology expects in its weather report for today (Friday) the occurrence of thunderstorm rains accompanied by hail showers and active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the regions of Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, and Riyadh, extending to the northern parts of the Eastern Province. Meanwhile, the opportunity remains favorable for the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain in parts of the regions of Jazan and Asir, and fog formation is also not ruled out in parts of those areas, as well as in parts of the Northern Borders and Al-Jawf regions.

According to the center, the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southwesterly in the southern part at a speed of 20-40 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain in the southern part. The wave height will range from one meter to two meters, exceeding two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain in the southern part, and the sea condition will be light to moderate waves, reaching choppy with the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain in the southern part.

In the Arabian Gulf, the surface wind movement will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 15-30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain, and the sea condition will be light to moderate waves, reaching choppy with the formation of thunderstorm clouds with rain.