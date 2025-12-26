كشف الملحن والفنان المصري عمرو مصطفى تفاصيل تجربته مع المرض خلال الفترة الماضية، مؤكدًا أنه خضع للعلاج الكيميائي بهدف تدمير الخلايا السرطانية.
وأوضح عمرو مصطفى، خلال البرومو الترويجي لحلقته مع الإعلامي معتز الدمرداش، أنه انتهى من مرحلة العلاج الكيميائي، بينما يواصل تناول الأدوية المقررة لمدة خمس سنوات ضمن الخطة العلاجية.
وأضاف أن هذه التجربة كانت بمثابة منحة من الله، أعادت إليه شغفه وحيويته، وجعلته يشعر وكأن حياته بدأت من جديد، ما منحه دافعًا قويًا للعودة إلى العمل الفني والانطلاق مجددًا من الصفر كملحن.
كواليس وأسرار جديدة
ويتحدث عمرو مصطفى خلال الحلقة عن العديد من الأسرار والكواليس المتعلقة بمسيرته الفنية، كما يكشف تفاصيل تعاونه الأخير مع النجم عمرو دياب، وكواليس ألبومه الجديد «ابتدينا»، وذلك في حلقة تُعرض اليوم (الجمعة) الساعة السابعة مساءً.
وكان عمرو مصطفى خضع خلال الفترة الماضية لعملية جراحية ناجحة لاستئصال ورم، وذلك بعد إصابته بالسرطان، قبل أن يحرص على طمأنة جمهوره بشأن حالته الصحية والتي شهدت تحسنا كبيرا، موجها الشكر لكل من سأل عنه في أزمته.
The Egyptian composer and artist Amr Mostafa revealed the details of his experience with illness during the past period, confirming that he underwent chemotherapy aimed at destroying cancer cells.
Amr Mostafa explained, during the promotional promo for his episode with the media personality Moataz El-Demerdash, that he has completed the chemotherapy phase, while continuing to take the prescribed medications for five years as part of the treatment plan.
A difficult experience turned into a blessing
He added that this experience was like a blessing from God, restoring his passion and vitality, making him feel as if his life had started anew, which gave him a strong motivation to return to artistic work and start again from scratch as a composer.
New behind-the-scenes and secrets
During the episode, Amr Mostafa talks about many secrets and behind-the-scenes details related to his artistic career, as well as revealing details of his recent collaboration with the star Amr Diab, and the behind-the-scenes of his new album "Ibtadyna," which will be aired today (Friday) at 7 PM.
Amr Mostafa had undergone a successful surgery to remove a tumor during the past period, after being diagnosed with cancer, before he made sure to reassure his audience about his health condition, which has seen significant improvement, thanking everyone who inquired about him during his crisis.