كشف الملحن والفنان المصري عمرو مصطفى تفاصيل تجربته مع المرض خلال الفترة الماضية، مؤكدًا أنه خضع للعلاج الكيميائي بهدف تدمير الخلايا السرطانية.

وأوضح عمرو مصطفى، خلال البرومو الترويجي لحلقته مع الإعلامي معتز الدمرداش، أنه انتهى من مرحلة العلاج الكيميائي، بينما يواصل تناول الأدوية المقررة لمدة خمس سنوات ضمن الخطة العلاجية.

وأضاف أن هذه التجربة كانت بمثابة منحة من الله، أعادت إليه شغفه وحيويته، وجعلته يشعر وكأن حياته بدأت من جديد، ما منحه دافعًا قويًا للعودة إلى العمل الفني والانطلاق مجددًا من الصفر كملحن.

كواليس وأسرار جديدة

ويتحدث عمرو مصطفى خلال الحلقة عن العديد من الأسرار والكواليس المتعلقة بمسيرته الفنية، كما يكشف تفاصيل تعاونه الأخير مع النجم عمرو دياب، وكواليس ألبومه الجديد «ابتدينا»، وذلك في حلقة تُعرض اليوم (الجمعة) الساعة السابعة مساءً.

وكان عمرو مصطفى خضع خلال الفترة الماضية لعملية جراحية ناجحة لاستئصال ورم، وذلك بعد إصابته بالسرطان، قبل أن يحرص على طمأنة جمهوره بشأن حالته الصحية والتي شهدت تحسنا كبيرا، موجها الشكر لكل من سأل عنه في أزمته.