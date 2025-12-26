The Egyptian composer and artist Amr Mostafa revealed the details of his experience with illness during the past period, confirming that he underwent chemotherapy aimed at destroying cancer cells.

Amr Mostafa explained, during the promotional promo for his episode with the media personality Moataz El-Demerdash, that he has completed the chemotherapy phase, while continuing to take the prescribed medications for five years as part of the treatment plan.

A difficult experience turned into a blessing

He added that this experience was like a blessing from God, restoring his passion and vitality, making him feel as if his life had started anew, which gave him a strong motivation to return to artistic work and start again from scratch as a composer.

New behind-the-scenes and secrets

During the episode, Amr Mostafa talks about many secrets and behind-the-scenes details related to his artistic career, as well as revealing details of his recent collaboration with the star Amr Diab, and the behind-the-scenes of his new album "Ibtadyna," which will be aired today (Friday) at 7 PM.

Amr Mostafa had undergone a successful surgery to remove a tumor during the past period, after being diagnosed with cancer, before he made sure to reassure his audience about his health condition, which has seen significant improvement, thanking everyone who inquired about him during his crisis.