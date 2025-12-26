فوجئ شباب سعوديون برد صادم من المستثمر السعودي الأمير الوليد بن طلال، عندما سألوه: «هل 100 ألف ريال تكفي للاستثمار؟»
فأجابهم بطريقة تكشف السر وراء إمبراطوريته المالية: «بدأت شركة المملكة بمبلغ 112500 ريال فقط».
عرض الأمير الوليد صورة له داخل شركته، موضحًا استثماراته الضخمة في شركات عالمية مثل «أكس»، و«أوبر»، و«كريم»، مؤكدًا أن التركيز ينصب على المستقبل والتقنيات الواعدة عبر شركة المملكة القابضة.
وذكرت المملكة القابضة أن استثماراتها في منصة X بدأت عام 2011 بقيمة 488 مليون ريال، قبل أن تتوسع في 2024 لتشمل شركة xAI، ما رفع إجمالي استثماراتها إلى أكثر من 28 مليار ريال.
رد الأمير الوليد يظهر أن أفكارًا بسيطة وبداية صغيرة يمكن أن تتحول إلى ثروة هائلة، وأن الاستثمار الذكي هو الطريق الأسرع للنجاح المالي.
Saudi youth were shocked by a surprising response from Saudi investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal when they asked him: "Is 100,000 riyals enough for investment?"
He answered them in a way that reveals the secret behind his financial empire: "I started Kingdom Holding with only 112,500 riyals."
Prince Alwaleed displayed a picture of himself inside his company, highlighting his massive investments in global companies like "X," "Uber," and "Careem," emphasizing that the focus is on the future and promising technologies through Kingdom Holding Company.
Kingdom Holding stated that its investments in platform X began in 2011 with an amount of 488 million riyals, before expanding in 2024 to include company xAI, raising its total investments to over 28 billion riyals.
The prince's response shows that simple ideas and small beginnings can turn into immense wealth, and that smart investing is the fastest path to financial success.