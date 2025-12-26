فوجئ شباب سعوديون برد صادم من المستثمر السعودي الأمير الوليد بن طلال، عندما سألوه: «هل 100 ألف ريال تكفي للاستثمار؟»

فأجابهم بطريقة تكشف السر وراء إمبراطوريته المالية: «بدأت شركة المملكة بمبلغ 112500 ريال فقط».

عرض الأمير الوليد صورة له داخل شركته، موضحًا استثماراته الضخمة في شركات عالمية مثل «أكس»، و«أوبر»، و«كريم»، مؤكدًا أن التركيز ينصب على المستقبل والتقنيات الواعدة عبر شركة المملكة القابضة.

وذكرت المملكة القابضة أن استثماراتها في منصة X بدأت عام 2011 بقيمة 488 مليون ريال، قبل أن تتوسع في 2024 لتشمل شركة xAI، ما رفع إجمالي استثماراتها إلى أكثر من 28 مليار ريال.

رد الأمير الوليد يظهر أن أفكارًا بسيطة وبداية صغيرة يمكن أن تتحول إلى ثروة هائلة، وأن الاستثمار الذكي هو الطريق الأسرع للنجاح المالي.