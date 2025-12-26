Saudi youth were shocked by a surprising response from Saudi investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal when they asked him: "Is 100,000 riyals enough for investment?"

He answered them in a way that reveals the secret behind his financial empire: "I started Kingdom Holding with only 112,500 riyals."

Prince Alwaleed displayed a picture of himself inside his company, highlighting his massive investments in global companies like "X," "Uber," and "Careem," emphasizing that the focus is on the future and promising technologies through Kingdom Holding Company.

Kingdom Holding stated that its investments in platform X began in 2011 with an amount of 488 million riyals, before expanding in 2024 to include company xAI, raising its total investments to over 28 billion riyals.

The prince's response shows that simple ideas and small beginnings can turn into immense wealth, and that smart investing is the fastest path to financial success.