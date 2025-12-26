Media personality Radwa El Sherbiny ignited social media after her sarcastic comment left her audience astonished, following the announcement of several high-profile celebrity separations in Egypt within just a few hours. The comment came at a provocative time, prompting followers to directly link her words to the separation news that dominated the media scene on the same day.

El Sherbiny sarcastically questioned: "Is it possible that all these men divorced their wives for other women... what is this?" in an implicit reference to the recent separations, without mentioning specific names. However, the timing of her post led the audience to connect her comment to both media figures Amr Adib and Lamis El Hadidi, in addition to Sherif Salama and Dalia Mostafa.

The comment sparked widespread debate among followers, with some viewing it as a reflection of realistic questions about the recurring separations in the artistic and media circles, while others considered it a direct insinuation that might cross the personal privacy of the celebrities.

This comes after the official announcement of Dalia Mostafa's separation from her husband Sherif Salama in December by mutual consent, with both agreeing to maintain the privacy of their personal lives for the sake of their children. On the same day, Lamis El Hadidi announced her separation from Amr Adib after a marriage that lasted about 26 years, a step that everyone described as calm and respectful.