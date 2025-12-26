أشعلت الإعلامية رضوى الشربيني مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بعد تعليقها الساخر الذي أصاب جمهورها بالدهشة، عقب إعلان انفصال عدد من كبار المشاهير في مصر خلال ساعات قليلة فقط. التعليق جاء في توقيت مثير، ما دفع المتابعين للربط المباشر بين كلماتها وأخبار الانفصالات التي تصدرت المشهد الإعلامي في اليوم نفسه.

وتساءلت الشربيني بطريقة ساخرة: «معقول كل دول رجالة طلقوا ستاتهم علشان ستات تانية.. ما هذا»، في إشارة ضمنية للانفصالات الأخيرة، دون ذكر أسماء محددة، لكن توقيت نشرها جعل الجمهور يربط تعليقها بكل من الإعلامي عمرو أديب والإعلامية لميس الحديدي، بالإضافة إلى شريف سلامة وداليا مصطفى.

وأثار التعليق جدلًا واسعًا بين المتابعين، فبينما رأى البعض أنه يعكس تساؤلات واقعية حول الانفصالات المتكررة في الوسط الفني والإعلامي، اعتبره آخرون إيحاءً مباشرًا قد يتجاوز الخصوصية الشخصية للمشاهير.

ويأتي هذا بعد إعلان انفصال داليا مصطفى عن زوجها شريف سلامة رسميًا خلال ديسمبر بالتراضي، مع اتفاقهما على الحفاظ على خصوصية حياتهما الشخصية من أجل أبنائهما، وفي نفس اليوم أعلن انفصال لميس الحديدي عن عمرو أديب بعد زواج استمر نحو 26 عامًا، في خطوة وصفها الجميع بالهادئة والمحترمة.