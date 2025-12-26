The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, made a phone call to security officer Private Ryan bin Said bin Yahya Al Ahmad, during which he inquired about his health condition after being injured while performing his security duties at the Grand Mosque.

The Minister of Interior praised the courage, vigilance, and dedication shown by the security officer in fulfilling his duty, affirming that his actions embody the noble values that security personnel possess in serving the religion and the homeland, and reflect their high readiness and professional competence in dealing with emergency situations within the holy mosque.

The Minister of Interior highlighted the continuous support and attention that security personnel receive from the leadership, in appreciation of their efforts and sacrifices in maintaining the security and safety of the Grand Mosque and its guests, emphasizing that this support serves as an incentive to continue giving and excelling in performing security tasks.

At the end of the call, His Highness prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to grant the security officer a speedy recovery and to return him safely to the field of honor to continue serving those who visit the Sacred House of Allah.

The special forces for the security of the Grand Mosque had responded to an incident where an individual attempted to throw himself from one of the upper levels inside the Grand Mosque, where the security officer was injured while trying to prevent the person from hitting the ground upon his fall, and both parties were transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary medical care.