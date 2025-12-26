أجرى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف، اتصالًا هاتفيًا برجل الأمن الجندي ريان بن سعيد بن يحيى آل أحمد، اطمأن خلاله على حالته الصحية بعد إصابته أثناء أدائه مهماته الأمنية في المسجد الحرام.

وأشاد وزير الداخلية بما أبداه رجل الأمن من شجاعة ويقظة وتفانٍ في أداء واجبه، مؤكدًا أن ما قام به يجسد القيم السامية التي يتحلى بها رجال الأمن في خدمة الدين والوطن، ويعكس جاهزيتهم العالية وكفاءتهم المهنية في التعامل مع الحالات الطارئة داخل الحرم المكي الشريف.

ونوّه وزير الداخلية بالدعم والاهتمام المتواصل الذي يحظى به رجال الأمن من القيادة؛ تقديرًا لجهودهم وتضحياتهم في حفظ أمن وسلامة المسجد الحرام وضيوف الرحمن، مؤكدًا أن هذا الدعم يشكل حافزًا لمواصلة العطاء والتميز في أداء المهمات الأمنية.

وفي ختام الاتصال، دعا سموه الله عز وجل أن يمنّ على رجل الأمن بالشفاء العاجل، وأن يعيده سالمًا إلى ميدان الشرف لمواصلة خدمة قاصدي بيت الله الحرام.

وكانت القوة الخاصة لأمن المسجد الحرام قد باشرت حادثة إقدام شخص على إلقاء نفسه من أحد الأدوار العلوية داخل المسجد الحرام، حيث أُصيب رجل الأمن أثناء محاولته الحيلولة دون ارتطام الشخص بالأرض عند سقوطه، وتم نقل الطرفين إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.