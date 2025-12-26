أحالت الهيئة العامة للعقار مطوري 14 مشروعاً عقارياً إلى النيابة العامة بعد رصد مخالفات، شملت مزاولة نشاط البيع على الخارطة واستلام مبالغ مالية من المستفيدين دون الحصول على التراخيص النظامية المعتمدة، وذلك في عدد من مدن المملكة، في مخالفة صريحة لأحكام نظام بيع وتأجير مشروعات عقارية على الخارطة ولائحته التنفيذية.

وشددت الهيئة العامة للعقار على أنها لن تتهاون في رصد الممارسات والإعلانات العقارية المخالفة، التي من شأنها الإخلال بالأنظمة والتشريعات العقارية، أو المساس بموثوقية السوق العقارية أو حقوق المتعاملين فيها، وأنها ستتخذ الإجراءات النظامية الرادعة كافة بحق كل مخالف، بالتكامل مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.

ودعت الهيئة العامة للعقار المطورين العقاريين إلى الالتزام التام بالأنظمة واللوائح المنظمة لنشاط بيع وتأجير مشروعات عقارية على الخارطة، والحصول على التراخيص النظامية قبل الإعلان أو التسويق أو البيع واستلام الأموال، حاثة المتعاملين والمستثمرين على التحقق من نظامية تراخيص المشروعات العقارية عبر القنوات الرسمية المعتمدة قبل الشروع في أي عملية شراء أو تحويل الأموال، والإبلاغ عن أي مخالفات، تؤثر في السوق العقارية وموثوقيتها.