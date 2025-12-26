The General Authority for Real Estate referred developers of 14 real estate projects to the Public Prosecution after detecting violations, which included engaging in off-plan sales activities and receiving financial amounts from beneficiaries without obtaining the approved legal licenses, in several cities across the Kingdom, in clear violation of the provisions of the Off-Plan Sales and Leasing System and its executive regulations.

The General Authority for Real Estate emphasized that it will not tolerate the monitoring of non-compliant real estate practices and advertisements that could undermine the real estate regulations and legislation, or affect the reliability of the real estate market or the rights of its participants, and that it will take all necessary legal actions against any violators, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The General Authority for Real Estate called on real estate developers to fully comply with the regulations and laws governing off-plan sales and leasing activities, and to obtain the necessary licenses before advertising, marketing, selling, or receiving funds, urging participants and investors to verify the legality of real estate project licenses through the approved official channels before engaging in any purchasing or money transfer activities, and to report any violations that affect the real estate market and its reliability.