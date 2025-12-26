The National Program for the Development of Collective Housing for Individuals confirmed the organization of collective housing mechanisms through the application of health, technical requirements, and safety standards, ensuring the provision of a suitable residential environment for workers within cities.

The program clarified that all collective housing licenses are issued through the "Baladi" platform, while some licenses within industrial cities are issued by the relevant authorities. It pointed out that collective housing is mandatory for establishments with 20 or more workers, with the capacity of each collective housing determined based on the building or complex area, and establishments are required to provide licensed housing that matches the number of registered workers on the "Qiwa" platform.

The program indicated that the mandatory phase will begin in September 2025, and it will be implemented gradually, starting with large establishments, followed by medium-sized ones, and then small establishments. It noted that the electronic linkage between the "Baladi" and "Qiwa" platforms allows for verification of compliance, as the commercial registration of the establishment will be suspended in the absence of a valid collective housing license that matches the capacity and the number of registered workers.

The program urged establishments to take advantage of the "Baladi" platform to review the licensing requirements and related instructions, emphasizing that compliance includes the entire entity and all its branches, as well as cases where commercial registrations are unified under one number.