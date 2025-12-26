أكّد البرنامج الوطني لتطوير السكن الجماعي للأفراد، تنظيم آليات السكن الجماعي من خلال تطبيق اشتراطات صحية وفنية ومعايير سلامة، بما يضمن توفير بيئة سكنية ملائمة للعاملين داخل المدن.

وأوضح البرنامج، بأن جميع تراخيص السكن الجماعي تصدر عبر منصة «بلدي»، فيما تصدر بعض التراخيص داخل المدن الصناعية من الجهات المختصة، مشيرًا إلى أن السكن الجماعي إلزامي للمنشآت التي لديها 20 عاملًا فأكثر، على أن تحدّد الطاقة الاستيعابية لكل سكن جماعي بناءً على مساحة المبنى أو المجمع، وتُلزم المنشآت بتوفير مساكن مرخصة تتناسب مع عدد العمالة المسجلة لديها في منصة «قوى».

وأشار البرنامج إلى أن مرحلة الإلزام بدأت اعتبارًا من سبتمبر 2025م، وستُطبّق تدريجيًا، لتشمل في مرحلتها الأولى المنشآت الكبيرة، ثم المتوسطة، تليها المنشآت الصغيرة، لافتاً الى أن الربط الإلكتروني بين منصتي «بلدي» و«قوى» يتيح التحقق من الالتزام، حيث يجري إيقاف السجل التجاري للمنشأة في حال عدم وجود ترخيص ساري للسكن الجماعي يتوافق مع الطاقة الاستيعابية وعدد العمالة المسجلة.

ودعا البرنامج المنشآت إلى الاستفادة من منصة «بلدي» للاطلاع على متطلبات الترخيص والتعليمات ذات العلاقة، مؤكدًا أن الالتزام يشمل الكيان بالكامل وجميع فروعه التابعة، وكذلك الحالات التي يتم فيها توحيد السجلات التجارية تحت رقم واحد.