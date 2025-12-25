باشرت القوة الخاصة لأمن المسجد الحرام - في حينه - حالة إلقاء شخص نفسه من الأدوار العلوية للمسجد الحرام، وإصابة رجل أمن أثناء محاولة منعه من الارتطام بالأرض وقت سقوطه، وجرى نقلهما لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، واستكمال الإجراءات النظامية.