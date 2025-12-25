باشرت القوة الخاصة لأمن المسجد الحرام - في حينه - حالة إلقاء شخص نفسه من الأدوار العلوية للمسجد الحرام، وإصابة رجل أمن أثناء محاولة منعه من الارتطام بالأرض وقت سقوطه، وجرى نقلهما لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، واستكمال الإجراءات النظامية.
أمن المسجد الحرام يباشر واقعة إلقاء شخص نفسه من الأدوار العلوية
25 ديسمبر 2025 - 20:12 | آخر تحديث 25 ديسمبر 2025 - 20:20
«عكاظ» (جدة)
The special forces for the security of the Grand Mosque - at that time - responded to a situation involving a person throwing himself from the upper levels of the Grand Mosque, injuring a security officer while attempting to prevent him from hitting the ground at the moment of his fall. Both were transferred to receive the necessary medical care and to complete the required procedures.