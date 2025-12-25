As we approach the coffee scene in Hail, we discover a snapshot that precedes and accompanies the position. Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, a son of Hail, sat on the embers just as he did in his youth among its mountains, roasting the beans by hand, watching the transformation of color and aroma, then striking the dallah with a rhythm known to the gathering before the explanation. A sense of belonging is indeed evident, and a memory that transcends the image, with a ritual that preserves dignity without noise.

Al-Khateeb, passionate about the details of tourism, its numbers, and achievements, remained close to Hail and its traditions; a ministry he carried, with expanding tasks, and gardens that embraced his work… and the sense of belonging is as present as ever.

The Hail coffee begins with roasting; the roaster spins over the fire with precision, and the timing depends on the eye and experience. Then comes the dallah, a sound that opens the gathering and announces the readiness of the coffee before it is poured. After that, the coffee heads to the dallah, and its arrangement becomes as orderly as the conversation in gatherings: dignity, calmness, a cup that passes with grace, and small details that create great respect.

Coffee in Hail is an identity… its tools are original, and sitting on the ground is part of the meaning, while the sound of the dallah is a heard signature. The scene of Al-Khateeb roasting the coffee and striking the dallah reintroduces Hail from within: an experience lived, a tradition practiced, and a cultural narrative that emerges from the embers to memory.