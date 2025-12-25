عند الاقتراب من مشهد القهوة في حائل، نكتشف لقطة تسبق المنصب وتجاوره. وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب، ابن حائل، جلس على الجمر كما جلس في صباه بين جبالها، يحمس البن بيده، يراقب تحوّل اللون والرائحة، ثم يدقّ النجر بإيقاع يعرفه المجلس قبل الشرح. انتماءٌ يظهر بالفعل، وذاكرةٌ تتقدّم على الصورة، وطقسٌ يحفظ الهيبة دون ضجيج.

الخطيب، الشغوف بتفاصيل السياحة وأرقامها وإنجازاتها، بقي قريبًا من حائل وعاداتها؛ وزارةٌ حملها، ومهماتُ اتسعت، ورياضٌ احتضنت عمله… والانتماء حاضر كما هو.

تبدأ القهوة الحائلية من الحمس؛ محماسة تدور فوق النار بحساب، والوقت فيها تابع للعين والخبرة. ثم يجيء النجر، صوتٌ يفتتح المجلس ويعلن جاهزية القهوة قبل أن تُسكب. بعده تتجه القهوة إلى الدلال، ويستقيم ترتيبها كما يستقيم حديث المجالس: رصانة، هدوء، فنجال يمرّ بوقار، وتفاصيل صغيرة تصنع احترامًا كبيرًا.

القهوة في حائل هوية.. أدواتها أصل، وجلسة الأرض جزء من المعنى، وصوت النجر توقيع مسموع. ومشهد الخطيب وهو يحمس القهوة ويدقّ النجر يعيد تقديم حائل من داخلها: تجربة تُعاش، وعادة تُمارس، وسردٌ ثقافي يخرج من الجمر إلى الذاكرة.