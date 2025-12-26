في لحظة خاطفة داخل المسجد الحرام، تحوّل الجندي السعودي ريان بن سعيد العسيري من إنسان عادي إلى درعٍ بشري يفصل بين الحياة والموت. لم يفكر، لم يتردد، ولم يحسب العواقب، حين اندفع بجسده ليمنع سقوط شخص ألقى بنفسه من الأدوار العلوية، في مشهد صادم حبَس أنفاس المعتمرين داخل أطهر بقاع الأرض.

الثواني التي سبقت الاصطدام كانت كفيلة بصناعة مأساة، لكن يقظة ريان العسيري حوّلتها إلى قصة بطولة نادرة، بعدما اختار أن يتلقى الصدمة بنفسه، مُفضّلاً إنقاذ روح بشرية على سلامته الشخصية.

النتيجة كانت إصابات وكسور نُقل على إثرها الجندي الشاب إلى المستشفى، حيث يرقد اليوم في حالة صحية مستقرة، وسط موجة إشادة واسعة من السعوديين الذين رأوا في ما فعله تجسيداً حياً لمعنى أن تكون رجل أمن في الحرم الشريف.

اتصال من وزير الداخلية

هذه البطولة لم تمر مرور الكرام، فقد تلقى الجندي ريان العسيري اتصالاً هاتفياً من وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف، اطمأن خلاله على حالته الصحية، وأشاد بشجاعته ويقظته، مؤكداً أن ما قام به يُعد نموذجاً مشرفاً لما يتحلى به رجال الأمن السعوديون من تفانٍ واستعداد دائم لحماية الأرواح قبل أي اعتبار.

السديس: موقف يجمع الإنسانية والشرع

من جانبه، علّق رئيس الشؤون الدينية بالمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور عبدالرحمن السديس على الواقعة، مؤكداً أن حفظ النفس مقصد عظيم من مقاصد الشريعة الإسلامية، ومحذراً من خطورة الإقدام على إيذاء النفس.

وأشاد السديس بالمشهد الإنساني الذي قدّمه الجندي ريان وزملاؤه، معتبراً أن ما حدث يعكس الرقي الأخلاقي والمسؤولية العالية التي يتحلى بها رجال الأمن في الحرمين الشريفين.

بطولات لا تُعدّ.. رجال أمن بعقيدة واحدة

حادثة ريان العسيري ليست مشهداً منفرداً، بل حلقة جديدة في سلسلة طويلة من البطولات التي سطرها رجال الأمن السعوديون في الحرمين الشريفين، وكثيرة هي المواقف التي تكررت عبر السنوات، واختلفت تفاصيلها، لكن اتحد جوهرها: حماية الإنسان قبل كل شيء.

  • الجندي محمد الزهراني (2021)

البطل الذي تصدى في ثوانٍ معدودة لمحاولة اقتحام منبر المسجد الحرام، وأفشلها بهدوء وحزم، مانعاً أي تهديد للخطيب أو المصلين، في موقف وثّقته الكاميرات وأثار إعجاب المتابعين حول العالم.

  • الرقيب أحمد علي العسيري (2021)

بطل آخر واجه شخصاً مسلحاً في صحن المطاف، وتعامل مع الموقف بحكمة وسرعة بديهة، مستخدماً أقل الإمكانات المتاحة لضمان عدم ترويع المعتمرين أو تعريضهم للخطر.

  • الجندي شاهر الهذلي (2014)

بطل تلقى طعنات غادرة أثناء أداء واجبه في الحرم، ورغم إصابته أصر على العودة للميدان فور تعافيه، مؤكداً أن خدمة ضيوف الرحمن ليست وظيفة عابرة، بل شرف لا يُترك.

هذه المواقف وغيرها الكثير تؤكد أن ما يجري في الحرمين الشريفين ليس صدفة، بل نتيجة عقيدة أمنية راسخة، وتدريب عالٍ، وإحساس عميق بالمسؤولية، يجعل رجل الأمن حاضر الذهن في أصعب اللحظات.

أبطال المكان وحراس الأرواح

يرقد ريان العسيري اليوم على سرير الشفاء، تحمل عظامه آثار التضحية، لكن اسمه انضم إلى قائمة مشرّفة من رجال آمنوا بأن أمن الحرم ليس مهمة عادية، بل أمانة كبرى.

هؤلاء ليسوا مجرد حراسٍ للمكان.. بل حراسٌ للأرواح، وسياجٌ إنساني يحمي قدسية أطهر بقاع الأرض.