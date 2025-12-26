In a fleeting moment inside the Grand Mosque, Saudi soldier Rayan bin Saeed Al-Asiri transformed from an ordinary person into a human shield separating life from death. He did not think, did not hesitate, and did not weigh the consequences when he threw himself to prevent a person from falling who had jumped from the upper levels, in a shocking scene that took the breath away from the pilgrims inside the holiest place on earth.

The seconds before the impact were enough to create a tragedy, but Rayan Al-Asiri's alertness turned it into a rare story of heroism, as he chose to take the shock himself, preferring to save a human life over his own safety.

The result was injuries and fractures that led to the young soldier being taken to the hospital, where he is currently in stable health, amidst a wave of widespread praise from Saudis who saw in his actions a living embodiment of what it means to be a security man in the holy sanctuary.

A Call from the Minister of Interior

This heroism did not go unnoticed, as soldier Rayan Al-Asiri received a phone call from the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, who checked on his health condition and praised his bravery and alertness, affirming that what he did is a commendable example of the dedication and constant readiness that Saudi security personnel possess to protect lives above all else.

Al-Sudais: A Stance that Combines Humanity and Sharia

For his part, the head of religious affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, commented on the incident, emphasizing that preserving life is a great objective of Islamic law, warning against the dangers of harming oneself.

Al-Sudais praised the humanitarian scene presented by soldier Rayan and his colleagues, considering that what happened reflects the moral elevation and high responsibility that security personnel in the holy mosques possess.

Countless Acts of Heroism... Security Men with One Belief

The incident involving Rayan Al-Asiri is not an isolated scene, but rather a new link in a long chain of heroics that Saudi security personnel have written in the holy mosques. There are many situations that have recurred over the years, differing in details, but united in essence: protecting human beings above all.

Soldier Mohammed Al-Zahrani (2021)

The hero who swiftly thwarted an attempt to storm the pulpit of the Grand Mosque, calmly and decisively preventing any threat to the preacher or the worshippers, in a scene captured by cameras that impressed viewers around the world.

Corporal Ahmed Ali Al-Asiri (2021)

Another hero who confronted an armed individual in the courtyard of the Kaaba, handling the situation wisely and with quick thinking, using the minimal available resources to ensure that the pilgrims were not terrified or endangered.

Soldier Shaher Al-Hudhali (2014)

A hero who received treacherous stabs while performing his duty in the sanctuary, and despite his injuries, insisted on returning to the field as soon as he recovered, affirming that serving the guests of the Merciful is not a transient job, but rather an honor that should not be abandoned.

These situations, along with many others, confirm that what happens in the holy mosques is not a coincidence, but rather the result of a solid security doctrine, high-level training, and a deep sense of responsibility that keeps security personnel alert in the most difficult moments.

Champions of the Place and Guardians of Souls

Today, Rayan Al-Asiri lies on a healing bed, his bones bearing the marks of sacrifice, but his name has joined an honorable list of men who believe that the security of the sanctuary is not an ordinary task, but a great trust.

These are not just guardians of the place... but guardians of souls, a human shield protecting the sanctity of the holiest place on earth.