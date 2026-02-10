The Indonesian authorities are considering sending around 8,000 troops to participate in the international "stability force" in Gaza, while Washington is preparing to host the first meeting of the "Peace Council" on February 19 to discuss reconstruction efforts in the war-torn sector devastated by the Israeli war.



Coordination and Initial Plan



Bloomberg reported today, Tuesday, that the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army, Maruli Simanjuntak, stated that the plan is still preliminary, and the number of troops and the timing of their deployment will depend on further coordination through the military chain of command. He added that any potential deployment would focus on engineering units and medical units, noting that this came after a joint meeting of the army and police leadership with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta.



Indonesia has intensified its diplomatic messages regarding Gaza in recent months, as part of Prabowo Subianto's efforts to enhance his country's role in global peacekeeping operations and stabilization efforts in post-conflict phases.



Subianto announced during a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly last September that Indonesia is ready to deploy 20,000 troops or more to assist and maintain peace in Gaza or elsewhere.



Peace Council Meeting



The Trump administration is pushing for the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and gathering the necessary funds for the reconstruction of the Palestinian sector devastated by the Israeli war.



Diplomatic sources indicated that Washington has invited the leaders of the "Peace Council" to meet in Washington on February 19 to discuss reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip.



The council currently includes 27 members and is chaired by Trump, who has been mandated by the United Nations Security Council to oversee the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza and work on governance and reconstruction files.



Since last Friday, the Trump administration has begun reaching out to dozens of countries to invite their leaders to the meeting and discuss logistical arrangements.



Trump first proposed the establishment of the "Peace Council" last September when he announced his plan to end the Gaza war. He then clarified that the council's powers would expand to include resolving other conflicts around the world in addition to Gaza.