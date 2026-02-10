تدرس السلطات الإندونيسية إرسال نحو 8,000 جندي للمشاركة في «قوة الاستقرار» الدولية في غزة، فيما تستعد واشنطن لاستضافة أول اجتماع لـ«مجلس السلام» يوم 19 فبراير الجاري لبحث جهود إعادة الإعمار في القطاع المنكوب الذي دمرته الحرب الإسرائيلية.
تنسيق وخطة مبدئية
ونقلت وكالة «بلومبيرغ»، اليوم الثلاثاء، عن رئيس أركان الجيش الإندونيسي مارولي سيمنجنتاك قوله: إن الخطة لا تزال مبدئية، وأن أعداد القوات وتوقيت نشرها سيعتمدان على مزيد من التنسيق عبر سلسلة القيادة العسكرية. وأضاف أن أي عملية نشر محتملة ستركّز على وحدات الهندسة والوحدات الطبية، مشيراً إلى أن ذلك صدر عقب اجتماع مشترك لقيادتي الجيش والشرطة مع الرئيس الإندونيسي برابوو سوبيانتو في جاكرتا.
وكثّفت إندونيسيا رسائلها الدبلوماسية بشأن غزة في الأشهر الأخيرة، في إطار مساعي برابوو سوبيانتو لتعزيز دور بلاده في عمليات حفظ السلام العالمية، وجهود الاستقرار في مرحلة ما بعد النزاعات.
وكان سوبيانتو، أعلن خلال اجتماع للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في سبتمبر الماضي، أن إندونيسيا مستعدة لنشر 20,000 جندي أو أكثر للمساعدة وحفظ السلام في غزة، أو في أماكن أخرى.
اجتماع مجلس السلام
وتسعى إدارة ترمب إلى الدفع لتنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، وجمع الأموال اللازمة لإعادة إعمار القطاع الفلسطيني الذي دمرته الحرب الإسرائيلية.
وذكرت مصادر دبلوماسية أن واشنطن دعت قادة «مجلس السلام» للاجتماع في واشنطن في 19 فبراير الجاري؛ لبحث جهود إعادة إعمار قطاع غزة.
ويضم المجلس حالياً 27 عضواً ويرأسه ترمب، وقد فوّضه مجلس الأمن الدولي بالإشراف على تنفيذ وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، والعمل على ملفات الحوكمة وإعادة الإعمار.
وشرعت إدارة ترمب، منذ يوم الجمعة الماضي، في التواصل مع عشرات الدول لدعوة قادتها للاجتماع، ومناقشة الترتيبات اللوجستية.
واقترح ترمب لأول مرة إنشاء «مجلس السلام» في سبتمبر الماضي، عندما أعلن خطته لإنهاء حرب غزة. ثم أوضح أن صلاحيات المجلس ستتوسع لتشمل حل نزاعات أخرى في جميع أنحاء العالم إلى جانب غزة.
The Indonesian authorities are considering sending around 8,000 troops to participate in the international "stability force" in Gaza, while Washington is preparing to host the first meeting of the "Peace Council" on February 19 to discuss reconstruction efforts in the war-torn sector devastated by the Israeli war.
Coordination and Initial Plan
Bloomberg reported today, Tuesday, that the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army, Maruli Simanjuntak, stated that the plan is still preliminary, and the number of troops and the timing of their deployment will depend on further coordination through the military chain of command. He added that any potential deployment would focus on engineering units and medical units, noting that this came after a joint meeting of the army and police leadership with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta.
Indonesia has intensified its diplomatic messages regarding Gaza in recent months, as part of Prabowo Subianto's efforts to enhance his country's role in global peacekeeping operations and stabilization efforts in post-conflict phases.
Subianto announced during a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly last September that Indonesia is ready to deploy 20,000 troops or more to assist and maintain peace in Gaza or elsewhere.
Peace Council Meeting
The Trump administration is pushing for the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and gathering the necessary funds for the reconstruction of the Palestinian sector devastated by the Israeli war.
Diplomatic sources indicated that Washington has invited the leaders of the "Peace Council" to meet in Washington on February 19 to discuss reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip.
The council currently includes 27 members and is chaired by Trump, who has been mandated by the United Nations Security Council to oversee the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza and work on governance and reconstruction files.
Since last Friday, the Trump administration has begun reaching out to dozens of countries to invite their leaders to the meeting and discuss logistical arrangements.
Trump first proposed the establishment of the "Peace Council" last September when he announced his plan to end the Gaza war. He then clarified that the council's powers would expand to include resolving other conflicts around the world in addition to Gaza.