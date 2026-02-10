تدرس السلطات الإندونيسية إرسال نحو 8,000 جندي للمشاركة في «قوة الاستقرار» الدولية في غزة، فيما تستعد واشنطن لاستضافة أول اجتماع لـ«مجلس السلام» يوم 19 فبراير الجاري لبحث جهود إعادة الإعمار في القطاع المنكوب الذي دمرته الحرب الإسرائيلية.


تنسيق وخطة مبدئية


ونقلت وكالة «بلومبيرغ»، اليوم الثلاثاء، عن رئيس أركان الجيش الإندونيسي مارولي سيمنجنتاك قوله: إن الخطة لا تزال مبدئية، وأن أعداد القوات وتوقيت نشرها سيعتمدان على مزيد من التنسيق عبر سلسلة القيادة العسكرية. وأضاف أن أي عملية نشر محتملة ستركّز على وحدات الهندسة والوحدات الطبية، مشيراً إلى أن ذلك صدر عقب اجتماع مشترك لقيادتي الجيش والشرطة مع الرئيس الإندونيسي برابوو سوبيانتو في جاكرتا.


وكثّفت إندونيسيا رسائلها الدبلوماسية بشأن غزة في الأشهر الأخيرة، في إطار مساعي برابوو سوبيانتو لتعزيز دور بلاده في عمليات حفظ السلام العالمية، وجهود الاستقرار في مرحلة ما بعد النزاعات.


وكان سوبيانتو، أعلن خلال اجتماع للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في سبتمبر الماضي، أن إندونيسيا مستعدة لنشر 20,000 جندي أو أكثر للمساعدة وحفظ السلام في غزة، أو في أماكن أخرى.


اجتماع مجلس السلام


وتسعى إدارة ترمب إلى الدفع لتنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، وجمع الأموال اللازمة لإعادة إعمار القطاع الفلسطيني الذي دمرته الحرب الإسرائيلية.


وذكرت مصادر دبلوماسية أن واشنطن دعت قادة «مجلس السلام» للاجتماع في واشنطن في 19 فبراير الجاري؛ لبحث جهود إعادة إعمار قطاع غزة.


ويضم المجلس حالياً 27 عضواً ويرأسه ترمب، وقد فوّضه مجلس الأمن الدولي بالإشراف على تنفيذ وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، والعمل على ملفات الحوكمة وإعادة الإعمار.


وشرعت إدارة ترمب، منذ يوم الجمعة الماضي، في التواصل مع عشرات الدول لدعوة قادتها للاجتماع، ومناقشة الترتيبات اللوجستية.


واقترح ترمب لأول مرة إنشاء «مجلس السلام» في سبتمبر الماضي، عندما أعلن خطته لإنهاء حرب غزة. ثم أوضح أن صلاحيات المجلس ستتوسع لتشمل حل نزاعات أخرى في جميع أنحاء العالم إلى جانب غزة.