شهدت السعودية هذا الأسبوع موجة توظيف غير مسبوقة مع الإعلان عن 1673 وظيفة جديدة عبر منصة جدارات، في مشهد يعكس تحوّلًا سريعًا في الطلب على الكفاءات عبر القطاعات الحكومية، وشبه الحكومي، والخاص.

الوظائف الحكومية: فرص مهمة

القطاع الحكومي أعلن 17 وظيفة تعاقدية، مع تركيز على الخدمات الطبية والفنية ضمن الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة، ما يشير إلى اهتمام الحكومة بالحفاظ على جودة الخدمات الطبية والتمريضية في القطاعات الحيوية.

القطاع شبه الحكومي: تنوع الخبرات وجاذبية عالية

أعلن القطاع شبه الحكومي 41 وظيفة موزعة بين:

  • طبية: في برنامج الخدمات الصحية للهيئة الملكية بينبع، والإدارة العامة لصحة السجون
  • فنية: في هيئة تطوير محمية الملك سلمان
  • بحثية: في المركز الوطني لأبحاث وتطوير الزراعة المستدامة
  • تقنية: في هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب
  • إدارية واستشارية: في المركز الوطني لكفاءة وترشيد المياه، وهيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب، والمركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية
  • هندسية: في المؤسسة العامة للري

هذا القطاع يركز على الخبرات النادرة والمؤهلة لإدارة مشاريع إستراتيجية وتنفيذ برامج وطنية.

القطاع الخاص: أكبر محرك للوظائف الجديدة

أعلن القطاع الخاص 1615 وظيفة، مع تركيز على القطاعات التي تشهد نموًا سريعًا وتحتاج مهارات متخصصة، أبرزها:

  • التشغيل والصيانة
  • المبيعات والتجزئة
  • الضيافة والفنادق
  • الخدمات اللوجستية والنقل
  • التقنية والدعم الفني
  • الأمن والسلامة
  • الخدمات العامة والمساندة

المناطق الأكثر استقطابًا للوظائف

  • الرياض: 523 وظيفة
  • مكة المكرمة: 390 وظيفة
  • المنطقة الشرقية: 282 وظيفة
  • المدينة المنورة: 85 وظيفة
  • الجوف: 100 وظيفة

مناطق أخرى تشمل الباحة، حائل، عسير، نجران، تبوك، وجازان
المناطق الثلاث الأولى تستحوذ على أكثر من نصف الوظائف، مؤكدة أنها محركات النمو الاقتصادي والتجاري في المملكة.

خلف الأرقام

  • القطاع الخاص يتصدر المشهد بعدد الوظائف، بينما الحكومة تقدم فرصًا إستراتيجية مهمة.
  • الطلب الأكبر على الكفاءات الفنية والطبية والإدارية.
  • الباحثون عن عمل بحاجة إلى السرعة والمبادرة للاستفادة من الفرص.