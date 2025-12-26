Saudi Arabia witnessed an unprecedented wave of hiring this week with the announcement of 1,673 new jobs through the Jadarat platform, reflecting a rapid shift in demand for competencies across government, semi-government, and private sectors.

Government Jobs: Important Opportunities

The government sector announced 17 contractual positions, focusing on medical and technical services within the General Administration of Medical Services for the Armed Forces, indicating the government's interest in maintaining the quality of medical and nursing services in vital sectors.

Semi-Government Sector: Diverse Expertise and High Attractiveness

The semi-government sector announced 41 positions distributed among:

Medical: in the Health Services Program of the Royal Commission in Yanbu, and the General Administration of Prison Health

Technical: in the King Salman Protected Area Development Authority

Research: in the National Center for Research and Development of Sustainable Agriculture

Technical: in the Education and Training Evaluation Commission

Administrative and Consulting: in the National Center for Efficiency and Rationalization of Water, the Education and Training Evaluation Commission, and the National Center for Wildlife Development

Engineering: in the General Authority for Irrigation

This sector focuses on rare and qualified expertise to manage strategic projects and implement national programs.

Private Sector: The Largest Driver of New Jobs

The private sector announced 1,615 jobs, focusing on sectors experiencing rapid growth and requiring specialized skills, notably:

Operations and Maintenance

Sales and Retail

Hospitality and Hotels

Logistics and Transportation

Technology and Technical Support

Security and Safety

Public and Support Services

Regions Most Attractive for Jobs

Riyadh: 523 jobs

Mecca: 390 jobs

Eastern Province: 282 jobs

Medina: 85 jobs

Al-Jouf: 100 jobs

Other regions include Al-Baha, Hail, Asir, Najran, Tabuk, and Jazan.

The top three regions account for more than half of the jobs, confirming their status as engines of economic and commercial growth in the Kingdom.

Behind the Numbers