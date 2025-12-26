شهدت السعودية هذا الأسبوع موجة توظيف غير مسبوقة مع الإعلان عن 1673 وظيفة جديدة عبر منصة جدارات، في مشهد يعكس تحوّلًا سريعًا في الطلب على الكفاءات عبر القطاعات الحكومية، وشبه الحكومي، والخاص.
الوظائف الحكومية: فرص مهمة
القطاع الحكومي أعلن 17 وظيفة تعاقدية، مع تركيز على الخدمات الطبية والفنية ضمن الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة، ما يشير إلى اهتمام الحكومة بالحفاظ على جودة الخدمات الطبية والتمريضية في القطاعات الحيوية.
القطاع شبه الحكومي: تنوع الخبرات وجاذبية عالية
أعلن القطاع شبه الحكومي 41 وظيفة موزعة بين:
- طبية: في برنامج الخدمات الصحية للهيئة الملكية بينبع، والإدارة العامة لصحة السجون
- فنية: في هيئة تطوير محمية الملك سلمان
- بحثية: في المركز الوطني لأبحاث وتطوير الزراعة المستدامة
- تقنية: في هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب
- إدارية واستشارية: في المركز الوطني لكفاءة وترشيد المياه، وهيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب، والمركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية
- هندسية: في المؤسسة العامة للري
هذا القطاع يركز على الخبرات النادرة والمؤهلة لإدارة مشاريع إستراتيجية وتنفيذ برامج وطنية.
القطاع الخاص: أكبر محرك للوظائف الجديدة
أعلن القطاع الخاص 1615 وظيفة، مع تركيز على القطاعات التي تشهد نموًا سريعًا وتحتاج مهارات متخصصة، أبرزها:
- التشغيل والصيانة
- المبيعات والتجزئة
- الضيافة والفنادق
- الخدمات اللوجستية والنقل
- التقنية والدعم الفني
- الأمن والسلامة
- الخدمات العامة والمساندة
المناطق الأكثر استقطابًا للوظائف
- الرياض: 523 وظيفة
- مكة المكرمة: 390 وظيفة
- المنطقة الشرقية: 282 وظيفة
- المدينة المنورة: 85 وظيفة
- الجوف: 100 وظيفة
مناطق أخرى تشمل الباحة، حائل، عسير، نجران، تبوك، وجازان
المناطق الثلاث الأولى تستحوذ على أكثر من نصف الوظائف، مؤكدة أنها محركات النمو الاقتصادي والتجاري في المملكة.
خلف الأرقام
- القطاع الخاص يتصدر المشهد بعدد الوظائف، بينما الحكومة تقدم فرصًا إستراتيجية مهمة.
- الطلب الأكبر على الكفاءات الفنية والطبية والإدارية.
- الباحثون عن عمل بحاجة إلى السرعة والمبادرة للاستفادة من الفرص.
Saudi Arabia witnessed an unprecedented wave of hiring this week with the announcement of 1,673 new jobs through the Jadarat platform, reflecting a rapid shift in demand for competencies across government, semi-government, and private sectors.
Government Jobs: Important Opportunities
The government sector announced 17 contractual positions, focusing on medical and technical services within the General Administration of Medical Services for the Armed Forces, indicating the government's interest in maintaining the quality of medical and nursing services in vital sectors.
Semi-Government Sector: Diverse Expertise and High Attractiveness
The semi-government sector announced 41 positions distributed among:
- Medical: in the Health Services Program of the Royal Commission in Yanbu, and the General Administration of Prison Health
- Technical: in the King Salman Protected Area Development Authority
- Research: in the National Center for Research and Development of Sustainable Agriculture
- Technical: in the Education and Training Evaluation Commission
- Administrative and Consulting: in the National Center for Efficiency and Rationalization of Water, the Education and Training Evaluation Commission, and the National Center for Wildlife Development
- Engineering: in the General Authority for Irrigation
This sector focuses on rare and qualified expertise to manage strategic projects and implement national programs.
Private Sector: The Largest Driver of New Jobs
The private sector announced 1,615 jobs, focusing on sectors experiencing rapid growth and requiring specialized skills, notably:
- Operations and Maintenance
- Sales and Retail
- Hospitality and Hotels
- Logistics and Transportation
- Technology and Technical Support
- Security and Safety
- Public and Support Services
Regions Most Attractive for Jobs
- Riyadh: 523 jobs
- Mecca: 390 jobs
- Eastern Province: 282 jobs
- Medina: 85 jobs
- Al-Jouf: 100 jobs
Other regions include Al-Baha, Hail, Asir, Najran, Tabuk, and Jazan.
The top three regions account for more than half of the jobs, confirming their status as engines of economic and commercial growth in the Kingdom.
Behind the Numbers
- The private sector leads the scene in terms of job numbers, while the government offers important strategic opportunities.
- The highest demand is for technical, medical, and administrative competencies.
- Job seekers need to act quickly and take initiative to benefit from the opportunities.