أدانت وزارة الخارجية السورية بشدة التفجير الذي استهدف مسجداً في مدينة حمص أثناء صلاة الجمعة، وأسفر عن مقتل 8 وإصابة 18 آخرين.


وقالت وزارة الخارجية في بيان، اليوم (الجمعة): إن هذا العمل الإجرامي الجبان يشكل اعتداء صارخاً على القيم الإنسانية والأخلاقية، ويأتي في سياق المحاولات اليائسة المتكررة لزعزعة الأمن والاستقرار وبث الفوضى بين أبناء الشعب السوري.


وأكدت الوزارة التزام سورية بمكافحة الإرهاب بجميع أشكاله، مشددة على أن هذه الهجمات لن تثني الدولة عن مواصلة جهودها في ترسيخ الأمن وحماية المواطنين ومحاسبة المتورطين في هذه الأعمال الإجرامية.

رجال الأمن خارج المسجد الذي استهدفه التفجير بحي وادي الذهب في حمص.( إ ب أ)

وارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا الانفجار الذي استهدف مسجد الإمام علي بن أبي طالب في حي وادي الذهب بمدينة حمص السورية إلى 8 قتلى و18 مصاباً، وفقاً لما نقلته الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء (سانا).


وقال مدير مديرية الإحالة والإسعاف والطوارئ في وزارة الصحة السورية نجيب النعسان لـ«سانا» إن 8 أشخاص لقوا حتفهم وأصيب 18 جراء الانفجار، في حصيلة غير نهائية.


وأفاد مصدر أمني بأن التحقيقات الأولية تفيد بأن الانفجار ناجم عن عبوات ناسفة مزروعة داخل المسجد. وتحركت وحدات الأمن الداخلي إلى الموقع، وفرضت طوقاً أمنياً حول المسجد، فيما باشرت الجهات المختصة التحقيق وجمع الأدلة لملاحقة مرتكبي هذا العمل الإجرامي.


وسارعت فرق الدفاع المدني لإنقاذ المصابين وانتشال الجثامين، كما قامت بإزالة آثار الدمار من المكان.


ورجحت وزارة الداخلية السورية أن يكون تنظيم داعش الإرهابي وراء الهجوم. وقالت الوزارة إن «داعش» قد يكون متورطاً في هجوم حمص، وكشفت أن «منفذ الهجوم وضع حقيبة ملغومة داخل المسجد». ولفتت إلى قيامها برفع الأدلة الجنائية من الموقع، متعهدة بالكشف سريعاً عن هوية منفذ الهجوم.