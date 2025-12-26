The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the bombing that targeted a mosque in the city of Homs during Friday prayers, which resulted in the death of 8 and injured 18 others.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement today (Friday) that this cowardly criminal act constitutes a blatant assault on human and moral values, and comes in the context of repeated desperate attempts to undermine security and stability and to sow chaos among the Syrian people.



The ministry affirmed Syria's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms, stressing that these attacks will not deter the state from continuing its efforts to establish security, protect citizens, and hold accountable those involved in these criminal acts.

رجال الأمن خارج المسجد الذي استهدفه التفجير بحي وادي الذهب في حمص.( إ ب أ)

The death toll from the explosion that targeted the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab neighborhood of Homs has risen to 8 dead and 18 injured, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).



Najeeb al-Nassaan, the director of the referral, ambulance, and emergency department at the Syrian Ministry of Health, told SANA that 8 people were killed and 18 injured as a result of the explosion, in a preliminary toll.



An security source reported that initial investigations indicate that the explosion was caused by explosive devices planted inside the mosque. Internal security units moved to the site and imposed a security cordon around the mosque, while the relevant authorities began investigating and collecting evidence to pursue the perpetrators of this criminal act.



Civil defense teams rushed to rescue the injured and recover the bodies, as well as to remove the traces of destruction from the site.



The Syrian Ministry of Interior suggested that the terrorist organization ISIS may be behind the attack. The ministry stated that "ISIS" may be involved in the Homs attack, revealing that "the attacker placed an explosive bag inside the mosque." It noted that it has collected forensic evidence from the site, pledging to quickly reveal the identity of the attacker.