3 قتلى و5 جرحى في انفجار داخل مسجد في حمص

At least 3 people were killed, and 5 others were injured today (Friday) in an explosion that occurred inside the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab neighborhood of Homs Governorate.

Initial reports indicated that the explosion was caused by explosive devices placed inside the mosque. Syrian authorities are currently conducting the necessary investigations to determine the nature of the explosion.



Theoretical Statements



On another note, the Syrian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the statements made by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) regarding Syrian unity do not align with the administrative and security reality in the northeastern part of the country, and fall within the framework of theoretical statements.



A responsible source in the Foreign Ministry told the "SANA" agency that the repeated emphasis on Syrian unity contradicts the existing reality in northeastern Syria, where there are administrative, security, and military institutions operating outside the framework of the state and managed separately, which entrenches division instead of addressing it.



The source added that the discussion about integrating northeastern Syria's institutions into state institutions remains within the realm of theoretical statements without any executive steps or clear timelines, raising doubts about the seriousness of the commitment to the agreement of March 10.



Absorbing Political Pressures



The source clarified that despite the continuous indication from SDF leadership about the ongoing dialogue with the Syrian state, these discussions have not yielded tangible results, and it seems that this rhetoric is being used for media purposes and to absorb political pressures, amid actual stagnation and a lack of genuine will to move towards implementation.



Regarding the military file, the source stated that discussions about understandings do not align with the continued presence of armed formations outside the Syrian army framework, led independently and linked externally, which affects sovereignty and hinders stability. The same applies to the unilateral control over crossings and borders and using them as a bargaining chip, which contradicts the principles of national sovereignty.



Entrenching Entities and Threatening State Unity



The source pointed out that the continuous statements from SDF leadership that oil belongs to all Syrians lose their credibility as long as it is not managed within state institutions and its revenues do not enter the general budget. The talk of a convergence in viewpoints remains without tangible value unless it is translated into clear official agreements with scheduled implementation mechanisms.



The source considered that the current proposal for decentralization exceeds the administrative framework towards political and security decentralization that threatens state unity and entrenches de facto entities, while ignoring the discussion about managing the region by its "people" the reality of political exclusion, decision monopolization, and the absence of true representation of societal diversity in northeastern Syria.