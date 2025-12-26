قتل 3 أشخاص على الأقل، وأصيب 5 آخرون، اليوم (الجمعة)، في انفجار وقع داخل مسجد الإمام علي بن أبي طالب في حي وادي الذهب في محافظة حمص.

وأفادت معلومات أولية بأن الانفجار ناتج عن عبوات ناسفة وضعت داخل المسجد. وتجري السلطات السورية حالياً التحقيقات اللازمة للوقوف على طبيعة الانفجار.

3 قتلى و5 جرحى في انفجار داخل مسجد في حمص


تصريحات نظرية


من جهة أخرى، أكدت وزارة الخارجية السورية أن حديث قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» عن وحدة سورية لا ينسجم مع الواقع الإداري والأمني في شمال شرقي البلاد، وتأتي في إطار التصريحات النظرية.


وقال مصدر مسؤول في الخارجية لـوكالة «سانا»: إن التأكيد المتكرر على وحدة سورية يتناقض مع الواقع القائم في شمال شرقي سورية، حيث توجد مؤسسات إدارية وأمنية وعسكرية خارج إطار الدولة تُدار بشكل منفصل، ما يكرّس الانقسام بدل معالجته.


وأضاف أن الحديث عن دمج مؤسسات شمال شرق سورية ضمن مؤسسات الدولة بقي في إطار التصريحات النظرية دون خطوات تنفيذية أو جداول زمنية واضحة، ما يثير الشكوك حول جدية الالتزام باتفاق العاشر من آذار.


امتصاص الضغوط السياسية


وأوضح المصدر أنه رغم الإشارة المستمرة من قيادة قسد إلى استمرار الحوار مع الدولة السورية، لم تُسفر هذه المباحثات عن نتائج ملموسة، ويبدو أن هذا الخطاب يُستخدم لغايات إعلامية وامتصاص الضغوط السياسية، في ظل جمود فعلي وغياب إرادة حقيقية للانتقال إلى التطبيق.


وحول الملف العسكري قال المصدر إن الحديث عن تفاهمات لا ينسجم مع استمرار وجود تشكيلات مسلحة خارج إطار الجيش السوري وبقيادات مستقلة وارتباطات خارجية، بما يمس السيادة ويعرقل الاستقرار، وينسحب الأمر ذاته على السيطرة الأحادية على المعابر والحدود واستخدامها كورقة تفاوض، وهو ما يتناقض مع مبادئ السيادة الوطنية.


تكريس الكيانات وتهديد وحدة الدولة


ولفت إلى أن التصريحات المستمرة من قيادة قسد بأن النفط ملك لجميع السوريين يفقد مصداقيته طالما لا يُدار ضمن مؤسسات الدولة ولا تدخل عائداته في الموازنة العامة، وأن الحديث عن وجود تقارب في وجهات النظر، يبقى دون قيمة ملموسة ما لم يُترجم إلى اتفاقات رسمية واضحة بآليات تنفيذ مجدولة زمنياً.


واعتبر المصدر أن الطرح الحالي للامركزية يتجاوز الإطار الإداري نحو لا مركزية سياسية وأمنية تهدد وحدة الدولة وتكرّس كيانات أمر واقع، بينما يتجاهل الحديث عن إدارة المنطقة من قبل «أهلها» واقع الإقصاء السياسي واحتكار القرار وغياب التمثيل الحقيقي للتنوع المجتمعي في شمال شرق سورية.