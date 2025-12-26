3 قتلى و5 جرحى في انفجار داخل مسجد في حمص

قتل 3 أشخاص على الأقل، وأصيب 5 آخرون، اليوم (الجمعة)، في انفجار وقع داخل مسجد الإمام علي بن أبي طالب في حي وادي الذهب في محافظة حمص.
وأفادت معلومات أولية بأن الانفجار ناتج عن عبوات ناسفة وضعت داخل المسجد. وتجري السلطات السورية حالياً التحقيقات اللازمة للوقوف على طبيعة الانفجار.
تصريحات نظرية
من جهة أخرى، أكدت وزارة الخارجية السورية أن حديث قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» عن وحدة سورية لا ينسجم مع الواقع الإداري والأمني في شمال شرقي البلاد، وتأتي في إطار التصريحات النظرية.
وقال مصدر مسؤول في الخارجية لـوكالة «سانا»: إن التأكيد المتكرر على وحدة سورية يتناقض مع الواقع القائم في شمال شرقي سورية، حيث توجد مؤسسات إدارية وأمنية وعسكرية خارج إطار الدولة تُدار بشكل منفصل، ما يكرّس الانقسام بدل معالجته.
وأضاف أن الحديث عن دمج مؤسسات شمال شرق سورية ضمن مؤسسات الدولة بقي في إطار التصريحات النظرية دون خطوات تنفيذية أو جداول زمنية واضحة، ما يثير الشكوك حول جدية الالتزام باتفاق العاشر من آذار.
امتصاص الضغوط السياسية
وأوضح المصدر أنه رغم الإشارة المستمرة من قيادة قسد إلى استمرار الحوار مع الدولة السورية، لم تُسفر هذه المباحثات عن نتائج ملموسة، ويبدو أن هذا الخطاب يُستخدم لغايات إعلامية وامتصاص الضغوط السياسية، في ظل جمود فعلي وغياب إرادة حقيقية للانتقال إلى التطبيق.
وحول الملف العسكري قال المصدر إن الحديث عن تفاهمات لا ينسجم مع استمرار وجود تشكيلات مسلحة خارج إطار الجيش السوري وبقيادات مستقلة وارتباطات خارجية، بما يمس السيادة ويعرقل الاستقرار، وينسحب الأمر ذاته على السيطرة الأحادية على المعابر والحدود واستخدامها كورقة تفاوض، وهو ما يتناقض مع مبادئ السيادة الوطنية.
تكريس الكيانات وتهديد وحدة الدولة
ولفت إلى أن التصريحات المستمرة من قيادة قسد بأن النفط ملك لجميع السوريين يفقد مصداقيته طالما لا يُدار ضمن مؤسسات الدولة ولا تدخل عائداته في الموازنة العامة، وأن الحديث عن وجود تقارب في وجهات النظر، يبقى دون قيمة ملموسة ما لم يُترجم إلى اتفاقات رسمية واضحة بآليات تنفيذ مجدولة زمنياً.
واعتبر المصدر أن الطرح الحالي للامركزية يتجاوز الإطار الإداري نحو لا مركزية سياسية وأمنية تهدد وحدة الدولة وتكرّس كيانات أمر واقع، بينما يتجاهل الحديث عن إدارة المنطقة من قبل «أهلها» واقع الإقصاء السياسي واحتكار القرار وغياب التمثيل الحقيقي للتنوع المجتمعي في شمال شرق سورية.
At least 3 people were killed, and 5 others were injured today (Friday) in an explosion that occurred inside the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab neighborhood of Homs Governorate.
Initial reports indicated that the explosion was caused by explosive devices placed inside the mosque. Syrian authorities are currently conducting the necessary investigations to determine the nature of the explosion.
Theoretical Statements
On another note, the Syrian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the statements made by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) regarding Syrian unity do not align with the administrative and security reality in the northeastern part of the country, and fall within the framework of theoretical statements.
A responsible source in the Foreign Ministry told the "SANA" agency that the repeated emphasis on Syrian unity contradicts the existing reality in northeastern Syria, where there are administrative, security, and military institutions operating outside the framework of the state and managed separately, which entrenches division instead of addressing it.
The source added that the discussion about integrating northeastern Syria's institutions into state institutions remains within the realm of theoretical statements without any executive steps or clear timelines, raising doubts about the seriousness of the commitment to the agreement of March 10.
Absorbing Political Pressures
The source clarified that despite the continuous indication from SDF leadership about the ongoing dialogue with the Syrian state, these discussions have not yielded tangible results, and it seems that this rhetoric is being used for media purposes and to absorb political pressures, amid actual stagnation and a lack of genuine will to move towards implementation.
Regarding the military file, the source stated that discussions about understandings do not align with the continued presence of armed formations outside the Syrian army framework, led independently and linked externally, which affects sovereignty and hinders stability. The same applies to the unilateral control over crossings and borders and using them as a bargaining chip, which contradicts the principles of national sovereignty.
Entrenching Entities and Threatening State Unity
The source pointed out that the continuous statements from SDF leadership that oil belongs to all Syrians lose their credibility as long as it is not managed within state institutions and its revenues do not enter the general budget. The talk of a convergence in viewpoints remains without tangible value unless it is translated into clear official agreements with scheduled implementation mechanisms.
The source considered that the current proposal for decentralization exceeds the administrative framework towards political and security decentralization that threatens state unity and entrenches de facto entities, while ignoring the discussion about managing the region by its "people" the reality of political exclusion, decision monopolization, and the absence of true representation of societal diversity in northeastern Syria.