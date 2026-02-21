Former Shura Council member, consultant in obstetrics and gynecology, and women's cosmetic surgery, Dr. Mona Al-Mashait, said in a Ramadan interview with "Okaz" that Ramadan is an opportunity to renew the covenant with God, atone for sins, and elevate oneself. She feels a greater happiness just before the Maghrib call to prayer, as gratitude and tranquility come together with breaking the fast in the family setting, while nostalgia for the early days increases; they were simpler, closer to nature, and less complicated.

Balance and Calm

• What does it mean for Ramadan to return to you?

•• Ramadan is a return to clarity, a sincere self-review, an opportunity to renew the covenant with God, atone for sins, and elevate oneself, along with a prayer that combines longing and hope for a long life and good deeds.

• Does your daily routine change during Ramadan?

•• Yes, it becomes more balanced and calm, with a greater focus on worship and family, and a rearrangement of priorities.

• What habit do you insist on at the beginning of the holy month?

•• Reading the Quran and increasing prayers that this month be one of goodness, blessing, acceptance, and freedom from the fire, along with renewing the intention with a sincere heart.

First Day of Fasting

• At what hour during Ramadan do you feel the greatest happiness?

•• Just before the Maghrib call to prayer, as gratitude and tranquility come together with breaking the fast in the family setting.

• Why do we dedicate festive dishes to Ramadan?

•• Because fasting makes one feel real hunger, so breaking the fast becomes a joy and a reward, and the rich dishes express generosity, hospitality, and the familial and social bonding that increases during the month.

• When did you start fasting, and how did you spend your first day of fasting?

•• I started fasting at an early age, and the first day was filled with enthusiasm and a sense of pride, despite the fatigue, but the joy of breaking the fast with family made me determined to continue.

Special Emotional Character

• What was your parents' stance on your early fasting?

•• They were supportive, with a clear concern for my health, and they left the choice to me if I felt tired.

• What did the family have for suhoor at that time?

•• Thank God, various food items adorned the suhoor table, and my mother was keen to wake us up to have suhoor in preparation for fasting.

• What is your Ramadan schedule from dawn to suhoor?

•• Organized work during the day, family time after breaking the fast, and a commitment to worship and reading until suhoor.

• Which dishes do you insist on having at your Ramadan table?

•• Traditional local dishes, as they carry a special emotional character.

• Whom do you invite to break the fast or have suhoor with you?

•• Family and friends, sharing iftar with others is one of the most beautiful meanings of Ramadan.

The Medical Profession is a Responsibility

• What has the medical profession taken from you, and what has it given you?

•• It has taken time and effort, but it has given me experience, responsibility, and an opportunity to serve people.

• Do you follow any radio or television programs?

•• I follow what is purposeful and concise, and I tend to enjoy documentary and cultural programs.

• Why do we feel nostalgic for our early days?

•• Because they were simpler, closer to nature, and less complicated than today's reality.

• Where did you study elementary school?

•• I studied elementary school in Khamis Mushait.

• Who remains from your classmates from that stage?

•• A few, but the memories are still present.

• What memories from childhood stick in your mind?

•• School moments, playing, the spirit of community, and simplicity.

• Why does the number of friends decrease as we age?

•• Because responsibilities grow, and we become more selective in our relationships.

• What is your favorite proverb, a line of poetry, and your preferred color?

•• The proverb: "Whoever rectifies their inner self, God will rectify their outward self."

The line: "And whoever fears climbing the mountains will live forever among the pits."

The color: Blue.

Self-Review

• What wish do you ask God to fulfill?

•• Continuity of security and stability for our homeland. And may God protect my father, mother, family, health, acceptance, and a good ending.

• Do you have any sports inclinations, and what is your favorite team?

•• I follow sports with my husband and children, and I enjoy competitions more than fanatical cheering.

• What is new for you this Ramadan?

•• Focusing on balance between work and worship, and investing the month in self-review and drawing closer to God.