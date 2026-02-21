عضو مجلس الشورى سابقاً، استشارية طب النساء والتوليد والتجميل النسائي الدكتورة منى آل مشيط، قالت في حوار رمضاني لـ«عكاظ»، إن رمضان فرصة لتجديد العهد مع الله والتكفير عن الذنوب، والارتقاء بالنفس، وإنها تشعر بسعادة أكبر قبيل أذان المغرب، إذ يجتمع الامتنان والسكينة مع الإفطار وسط الأسرة، فيما يزداد الحنين للأيام الأولى؛ لأنها كانت أبسط، وأقرب للفطرة، وأقل تعقيداً..

التوازن والهدوء

• ماذا يعني أن يعود عليك رمضان؟

•• رمضان عودة للصفاء، ومراجعة صادقة للنفس، وفرصة لتجديد العهد مع الله والتكفير عن الذنوب، والارتقاء بالنفس، ودعاء يجمع بين الشوق والرجاء في طول العمر والعمل الصالح.

• هل يتغيّر برنامجك اليومي في رمضان؟

•• نعم، يصبح أكثر توازناً وهدوءاً، مع تركيز أكبر على العبادة والأسرة، وإعادة ترتيب الأولويات.

• ما العادة التي تحرصين عليها مطلع الشهر الفضيل؟

•• قراءة القرآن والإكثار من الدعاء بأن يكون شهر خير وبركة وقبول وعتق من النار، وتجديد النية بقلب صادق.

أول يوم صيام

• أي ساعة في رمضان تشعرين فيها بسعادة أكبر؟

•• قبيل أذان المغرب، إذ يجتمع الامتنان والسكينة، مع الإفطار وسط الأسرة.

• لماذا نخصّ رمضان بالأطباق الفرائحيّة؟

•• لأن الصيام يُشعر بالجوع الحقيقي، فيأتي الإفطار فرحةً ومكافأةً، والأطباق الغنية تُعبّر عن الكرم والضيافة والتآلف الأسري والاجتماعي الذي يزداد في الشهر.

• متى بدأتِ الصوم، وكيف قضيت أول يوم صيام؟

•• بدأت الصيام في سن مبكرة، وكان أول يوم مليئاً بالحماس والشعور بالفخر، رغم الإرهاق، لكن فرحة الإفطار مع الأهل جعلتني أصر على الاستمرار.

طابع وجداني خاص

• ما موقف والدتك ووالدك من صومك المبكر؟

•• كانا مشجعين، مع حرص واضح على صحتي، ويتركان لي الخيار إذا شعرت بالتعب.

• على ماذا كانت تتسحر الأسرة في ذلك الوقت؟

•• الحمد لله، أصناف الطعام كانت تزين مائدة السحور، والوالدة كانت حريصة على إيقاظنا لتناول السحور استعداداً للصيام.

• ما برنامجك الرمضاني من الفجر إلى السحور؟

•• عمل منظم خلال النهار، وقت للأسرة بعد الإفطار، وحرص على العبادة والقراءة حتى السحور.

• أي الأطباق تحرصين على وجودها في مائدتك الرمضانية؟

•• الأطباق المحلية التقليدية، فهي تحمل طابعاً وجدانياً خاصاً.

• لمن توجهين الدعوة لتناول الإفطار أو السحور معك؟

•• الأهل والصديقات، ومشاركة الآخرين الإفطار من أجمل معاني رمضان.

مهنة الطب مسؤولية

• ماذا أخذت منك مهنة الطب، وماذا أعطتك؟

•• أخذت وقتاً وجهداً، لكنها أعطتني خبرة، ومسؤولية، وفرصة لخدمة الناس.

•هل تتابعين برامج إذاعية أو تلفزيونية؟

•• أتابع ما هو هادف ومختصر، وأميل للبرامج الوثائقية والثقافية.

• لماذا يسكننا حنين لأيامنا الأولى؟

•• لأنها كانت أبسط، وأقرب للفطرة، وأقل تعقيداً من واقع اليوم.

• أين درست المرحلة الابتدائية؟

•• درست المرحلة الابتدائية في محافظة خميس مشيط.

• من بقي من زميلات تلك المرحلة؟

•• قلة، لكن الذكريات لا تزال حاضرة.

• ما المواقف العالقة بالذهن من الطفولة؟

•• مواقف المدرسة، واللعب، وروح الجماعة والبساطة.

• لماذا يتناقص عدد الصديقات كلما تقدم بنا العمر؟

•• لأن المسؤوليات تكبر، ونصبح أكثر انتقائية في علاقاتنا.

• ما حكمتك الأثيرة، وبيت الشعر، واللون الذي تفضلين؟

•• الحكمة: من أصلح سريرته أصلح الله علانيته.

البيت: ومن يتهيب صعود الجبال يعش أبد الدهر بين الحفر.

اللون: الأزرق.

المراجعة الذاتية

• ما الأمنية التي تطلبين من الله تحقيقها؟

•• دوام الأمن والاستقرار لوطننا. وأن يحفظ الله والدي ووالدتي وأسرتي والصحة والقبول وحسن الخاتمة.

• هل لك ميول رياضية، وما فريقك المفضل؟

•• أتابع الرياضة مع زوجي وأبنائي، وأستمتع بالمنافسات أكثر من التشجيع التعصّبي.

• ما جديدك في شهر رمضان هذا العام؟

•• التركيز على التوازن بين العمل والعبادة، واستثمار الشهر في المراجعة الذاتية والتقرب إلى الله.