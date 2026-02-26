Under the guidance of the wise leadership, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has provided new support to address the budget deficit allocated for salaries in the Yemeni government, totaling 1.3 billion Saudi Riyals; through the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen.

This Saudi support comes in a bid to achieve stability and growth for the brotherly Yemeni people, and to establish the foundations of economic, financial, and monetary stability in the Republic of Yemen, develop the capabilities of government institutions, enhance their governance and transparency, and empower the private sector to drive sustainable economic growth, leading to placing the national economy on a more sustainable path and advancing the economic and social development process.

For his part, the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, expressed his utmost gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the new economic support to cover the salaries of state employees, which continues the Kingdom's honorable positions alongside the Yemeni people.

Al-Alimi added: This generous support represents an important message of confidence in the recovery path and in the ability of the new government to uplift its national institutions, establish security and stability, and work closely with the dedicated team of brothers led by Prince Khalid bin Salman, to achieve the desired transformation at various levels.

He pointed out that this fraternal stance confirms that our partnership with the Kingdom is not a temporary situation, but a strategic choice for a brighter future, which calls for everyone to rally around this promising partnership, as it is the true guarantee for building state institutions, improving citizens' livelihoods, and achieving their legitimate aspirations.