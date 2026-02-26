بتوجيهات من القيادة الرشيدة، قدمت المملكة العربية السعودية دعمًا جديدًا لمعالجة عجز الموازنة المخصصة للرواتب لدى الحكومة اليمنية بإجمالي 1.3 مليار ريال سعودي؛ عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن.

ويأتي الدعم السعودي حرصًا على تحقيق الاستقرار والنماء للشعب اليمني الشقيق، وإرساءً لمقومات الاستقرار الاقتصادي والمالي والنقدي في الجمهورية اليمنية، وتنمية قدرات المؤسسات الحكومية، وتعزيز حوكمتها وشفافيتها، وتمكين القطاع الخاص من دفع عجلة النمو الاقتصادي المستدام، بما يؤدي إلى وضع الاقتصاد الوطني في مسار أكثر استدامة، ودفع مسيرة التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية.

من جهته، عبر رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني رشاد العليمي عن أسمى آيات الشكر والتقدير للمملكة، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على الدعم الاقتصادي الجديد لتغطية رواتب موظفي الدولة، الذي يأتي امتداداً لمواقف المملكة المشرفة إلى جانب الشعب اليمني
وأضاف العليمي: يمثل هذا الدعم السخي، رسالة ثقة مهمة بمسار التعافي، وبقدرة الحكومة الجديدة على النهوض بمؤسساتها الوطنية، وترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار، والعمل الوثيق مع فريق الأشقاء المخلص بقيادة الأمير خالد بن سلمان، من أجل إحداث التحول المنشود على مختلف المستويات.

وأشار إلى أن هذا الموقف الأخوي، يؤكد أن شراكتنا مع المملكة، ليست حالة ظرفية، بل خيار استراتيجي لمستقبل أكثر إشراقا، ما يستدعي التفاف الجميع حول هذه الشراكة الواعدة، بوصفها الضمانة الحقيقية لبناء مؤسسات الدولة، وتحسين معيشة المواطنين، وتحقيق تطلعاتهم المشروعة.