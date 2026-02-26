بتوجيه من مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير خالد بن فيصل، رأس نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز في مقر الإمارة، اجتماع اللجنة الذي تخلله استعراض أعمال الجهات التي تم تنفيذها في الفترة الماضية من شهر رمضان، إضافةً إلى خططها خلال الفترة المتبقية من الشهر الفضيل.

ونقل الأمير سعود بن مشعل تحيات وتقدير أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة للجهات العاملة كافة نظير ما تقوم به من أعمال لخدمة قاصدي المسجد الحرام، وتوفير الخدمات كافة لهم بما يسهّل عليهم أداء عباداتهم في يسر وطمأنينة ابتغاءً لوجه الله تعالى وتحقيقاً لتطلعات القيادة الرشيدة الرامية لتسخير الإمكانات كافة لضيوف الرحمن.

وعرضت أمانة العاصمة المقدسة شرحاً عن أعمالها الميدانية خلال شهر رمضان، الرامية إلى تعزيز النظافة العامة ورفع كفاءة الخدمات البلدية المقدمة للسكان والزوار من المعتمرين، كذلك تنفيذ حملات موسّعة للنظافة والتطهير في مختلف أنحاء مكة المكرمة، لا سيما في المنطقة المركزية التي تشهد كثافة عالية من الحركة اليومية، بهدف تحسين المشهد الحضري والارتقاء بجودة البيئة.

واستعرضت اللجنة الخطة التشغيلية لشركة المياه الوطنية إذ يقدر معدل التوزيع اليومي للمياه لمدينة مكة المكرمة خلال شهر رمضان أكثر من 730 ألف متر مكعب من المياه يومياً، وبطاقة استيعابية لمحطات المعالجة البيئية تقدر بـ650 الف متر مكعب يومياً.

كما جرى التطرق إلى آخر المستجدات المتعلقة بحالة مؤشرات رفع الجاهزية، الرامية إلى تعزيز الاستعداد المبكر لحج هذا العام.