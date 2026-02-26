Under the guidance of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Khalid bin Faisal, the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, chaired a meeting of the committee at the emirate's headquarters. The meeting included a review of the work carried out by various agencies during the past period of Ramadan, in addition to their plans for the remaining days of the holy month.

Prince Saud bin Mishal conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the Emir of the Makkah Region to all working entities for their efforts in serving the visitors of the Sacred Mosque and providing all necessary services to facilitate their worship in ease and tranquility, seeking the face of Allah Almighty and fulfilling the aspirations of the wise leadership aimed at utilizing all resources for the guests of the Merciful.

The Secretariat of the Holy Capital presented an overview of its fieldwork during Ramadan, aimed at enhancing public cleanliness and improving the efficiency of municipal services provided to residents and visitors, including Umrah performers. It also implemented extensive cleaning and sterilization campaigns throughout Makkah, particularly in the central area, which experiences high daily traffic, with the goal of improving the urban landscape and elevating environmental quality.

The committee reviewed the operational plan of the National Water Company, estimating the daily water distribution rate for the city of Makkah during Ramadan to be over 730,000 cubic meters per day, with a capacity for environmental treatment stations estimated at 650,000 cubic meters per day.

Additionally, the latest updates regarding the readiness indicators were discussed, aimed at enhancing early preparations for this year's Hajj.