بتوجيه من مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير خالد بن فيصل، رأس نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز في مقر الإمارة، اجتماع اللجنة الذي تخلله استعراض أعمال الجهات التي تم تنفيذها في الفترة الماضية من شهر رمضان، إضافةً إلى خططها خلال الفترة المتبقية من الشهر الفضيل.
ونقل الأمير سعود بن مشعل تحيات وتقدير أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة للجهات العاملة كافة نظير ما تقوم به من أعمال لخدمة قاصدي المسجد الحرام، وتوفير الخدمات كافة لهم بما يسهّل عليهم أداء عباداتهم في يسر وطمأنينة ابتغاءً لوجه الله تعالى وتحقيقاً لتطلعات القيادة الرشيدة الرامية لتسخير الإمكانات كافة لضيوف الرحمن.
وعرضت أمانة العاصمة المقدسة شرحاً عن أعمالها الميدانية خلال شهر رمضان، الرامية إلى تعزيز النظافة العامة ورفع كفاءة الخدمات البلدية المقدمة للسكان والزوار من المعتمرين، كذلك تنفيذ حملات موسّعة للنظافة والتطهير في مختلف أنحاء مكة المكرمة، لا سيما في المنطقة المركزية التي تشهد كثافة عالية من الحركة اليومية، بهدف تحسين المشهد الحضري والارتقاء بجودة البيئة.
واستعرضت اللجنة الخطة التشغيلية لشركة المياه الوطنية إذ يقدر معدل التوزيع اليومي للمياه لمدينة مكة المكرمة خلال شهر رمضان أكثر من 730 ألف متر مكعب من المياه يومياً، وبطاقة استيعابية لمحطات المعالجة البيئية تقدر بـ650 الف متر مكعب يومياً.
كما جرى التطرق إلى آخر المستجدات المتعلقة بحالة مؤشرات رفع الجاهزية، الرامية إلى تعزيز الاستعداد المبكر لحج هذا العام.
Under the guidance of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Khalid bin Faisal, the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, chaired a meeting of the committee at the emirate's headquarters. The meeting included a review of the work carried out by various agencies during the past period of Ramadan, in addition to their plans for the remaining days of the holy month.
Prince Saud bin Mishal conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the Emir of the Makkah Region to all working entities for their efforts in serving the visitors of the Sacred Mosque and providing all necessary services to facilitate their worship in ease and tranquility, seeking the face of Allah Almighty and fulfilling the aspirations of the wise leadership aimed at utilizing all resources for the guests of the Merciful.
The Secretariat of the Holy Capital presented an overview of its fieldwork during Ramadan, aimed at enhancing public cleanliness and improving the efficiency of municipal services provided to residents and visitors, including Umrah performers. It also implemented extensive cleaning and sterilization campaigns throughout Makkah, particularly in the central area, which experiences high daily traffic, with the goal of improving the urban landscape and elevating environmental quality.
The committee reviewed the operational plan of the National Water Company, estimating the daily water distribution rate for the city of Makkah during Ramadan to be over 730,000 cubic meters per day, with a capacity for environmental treatment stations estimated at 650,000 cubic meters per day.
Additionally, the latest updates regarding the readiness indicators were discussed, aimed at enhancing early preparations for this year's Hajj.