تحمل الثالث من شهر مارس القادم موعداً استثنائياً لعشّاق الظواهر الفلكية، مع خسوف كلي للقمر يُعدّ الأول في عام 2026، في ظاهرة لن تتكرر بمثل هذا الاكتمال حتى عام 2029. حدث ينتظره المتابعون بشغف، حيث يتحول القمر إلى قرص نحاسي متوهج باللون الأحمر الداكن، في مشهد طالما أثار الدهشة عبر العصور.

اصطفاف كوني.. حين تتوسط الأرض المشهد

يحدث الخسوف القمري الكلي عندما تصطف الشمس والأرض والقمر في خط واحد، فتقع الأرض بين الشمس والقمر، ملقية بظلها على سطحه. ولا يتحقق هذا الاصطفاف إلا في مرحلة اكتمال القمر، حين يُحجب ضوء الشمس المباشر عنه، فيخفت تدريجياً قبل أن يكتسي باللون الأحمر الداكن.

وعلى عكس كسوف الشمس، يمكن مشاهدة خسوف القمر بالعين المجردة بأمان تام، من أي مكان يكون فيه القمر فوق الأفق في الجانب الليلي من الأرض، دون الحاجة إلى نظارات خاصة أو أدوات رصد معقدة.

لماذا يتحول القمر إلى الأحمر؟

توضح وكالة الفضاء الأمريكية ناسا أن المرحلة الكلية من الخسوف تستمر نحو 59 دقيقة تقريباً، وهي اللحظة التي يدخل فيها القمر بالكامل في ظل الأرض. وخلال هذه الفترة يتحول لونه إلى الأحمر الداكن، فيما يُعرف شعبياً بـ«القمر الدموي».

هذا اللون ليس ظاهرة غيبية ولا قمراً مختلفاً، بل نتيجة علمية تُعرف بـ«تشتت رايلي»، نسبة إلى الفيزيائي البريطاني جون ويليام رايلي. ففي أثناء عبور ضوء الشمس عبر الغلاف الجوي للأرض، تتشتت الأطوال الموجية الزرقاء، بينما تنحني الأشعة الحمراء الأطول لتصل إلى سطح القمر، فتمنحه ذلك التوهج النحاسي الذي يشبه فانوساً خافتاً في عتمة الليل.

رحلة ظلّ تمتد لساعات

يبدأ الخسوف تدريجياً مع زحف ظل الأرض على قرص القمر، في مشهد يمكن متابعته لحظة بلحظة. ومع بلوغ الذروة، يكتسي القمر بالكامل بالأحمر الداكن، قبل أن يبدأ الضوء في العودة ببطء، وكأن الليل يستعيد توازنه خطوة بخطوة.

ويمتد الخسوف من بدايته إلى نهايته لأكثر من خمس ساعات، فيما تستمر المرحلة الكلية قرابة 58 إلى 59 دقيقة، وهي الفترة التي يبلغ فيها المشهد ذروته البصرية.

أين يمكن مشاهدته؟

سيكون الخسوف مرئياً في مناطق واسعة تشمل آسيا وأستراليا وأمريكا الشمالية والوسطى، حيث يكون القمر فوق الأفق خلال فترة الحدث. أما بعض مناطق أوروبا وأفريقيا والمنطقة العربية، فقد لا تتمكن من مشاهدة الخسوف كاملاً، نظراً لوجود القمر أسفل الأفق في توقيت الذروة.

ورغم رهبة المشهد وجاذبيته، يؤكد العلماء أن الخسوف القمري ظاهرة طبيعية آمنة تماماً، لا تحمل أي دلالات استثنائية، ولا ترتبط بأحداث أرضية غير اعتيادية، بل تظل واحدة من أبهى العروض السماوية التي تذكّر الإنسان بدقة هذا الكون واتساق حركته.