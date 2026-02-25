The third of March upcoming carries an exceptional date for lovers of astronomical phenomena, with a total lunar eclipse that is the first in 2026, in a phenomenon that will not repeat with such completeness until 2029. An event eagerly awaited by followers, as the moon transforms into a glowing copper disc of dark red, in a scene that has long evoked wonder throughout the ages.

A Cosmic Alignment.. When the Earth Takes Center Stage

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon align in a straight line, with the Earth positioned between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow on the moon's surface. This alignment can only happen during the full moon phase, when direct sunlight is blocked, causing the moon to gradually dim before it is enveloped in dark red.

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse can be safely viewed with the naked eye from anywhere the moon is above the horizon on the night side of the Earth, without the need for special glasses or complex observation tools.

Why Does the Moon Turn Red?

The American space agency NASA explains that the total phase of the eclipse lasts about 59 minutes, which is the moment when the moon is completely in the Earth's shadow. During this time, its color changes to dark red, commonly referred to as the "blood moon."

This color is not a supernatural phenomenon or a different moon, but a scientific result known as "Rayleigh scattering," named after the British physicist John William Strutt, Lord Rayleigh. As sunlight passes through the Earth's atmosphere, the shorter blue wavelengths are scattered, while the longer red wavelengths bend to reach the moon's surface, giving it that coppery glow reminiscent of a dim lantern in the darkness of night.

A Shadow Journey Lasting Hours

The eclipse begins gradually as the Earth's shadow creeps across the moon's disc, in a scene that can be followed moment by moment. At its peak, the moon is entirely cloaked in dark red, before the light slowly begins to return, as if the night is regaining its balance step by step.

The eclipse lasts from start to finish for more than five hours, while the total phase lasts approximately 58 to 59 minutes, which is when the visual spectacle reaches its peak.

Where Can It Be Seen?

The eclipse will be visible in vast areas including Asia, Australia, and North and Central America, where the moon is above the horizon during the event. However, some areas of Europe, Africa, and the Arab region may not be able to see the eclipse in its entirety, as the moon will be below the horizon at the peak time.

Despite the awe and allure of the scene, scientists affirm that a lunar eclipse is a completely safe natural phenomenon, carrying no exceptional implications and not associated with unusual terrestrial events, but remains one of the most splendid celestial displays that remind humanity of the precision of this universe and the harmony of its motion.