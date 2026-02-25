Lionel Messi, the star of Inter Miami and the Argentine national team, admitted his regret for not learning English when he was younger.

Messi said in the podcast "Miro de Atras": "I feel a deep regret for not learning English as a child. I had enough time at least to study English, but I didn't do it. I feel a deep regret about that."

He added: "I went through situations where I was with amazing and incredible personalities, and I was supposed to be able to talk and chat with them, but at that moment I felt a kind of ignorance for not speaking English."



Advice for his children

He continued: "I have always thought: what a fool I was, how did I waste my time! One doesn't realize the importance of that when they are young, while today I encourage my children to get a good education, to study and prepare. I always advise them to take advantage of it; their situation is different from mine, even though I never lacked anything."

Memories of school and moving

He noted: "My last year in school in Argentina was disastrous. I knew I was going to leave for Spain to join Barcelona, but then I finished my high school studies with the other kids who joined the Barcelona 'La Masia' academy."