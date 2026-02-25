اعترف ليونيل ميسي، نجم إنتر ميامي والمنتخب الأرجنتيني، بندمه على عدم تعلم اللغة الإنجليزية في صغره.
وقال ميسي في بودكاست «Miro de Atras»: «أشعر بندم شديد لعدم تعلم الإنجليزية في الصغر، كان لديّ الوقت الكافي على الأقل لدراسة الإنجليزية، لكنني لم أفعل، أشعر بندم شديد على ذلك».
وأضاف: «مررت بمواقف كنت فيها مع شخصيات رائعة ومذهلة، وكان من المفترض أن أتمكن من التحدث والدردشة معهم، لكنني شعرت حينها بنوع من الجهل لعدم التحدث بالإنجليزية».
نصيحة لأبنائه
وتابع: «لطالما فكرت: يا له من أحمق، كيف أضعت وقتي! المرء لا يدرك أهمية ذلك في الصغر، بينما اليوم أحث أبنائي على الحصول على تعليم جيد، والدراسة والاستعداد، أنصحهم دائماً بالاستفادة منه، وضعهم مختلف عن وضعي، مع أنني لم أفتقر إلى شيء قط».
ذكريات الدراسة والانتقال
وأشار: «كان عامي الأخير في المدرسة بالأرجنتين كارثياً، كنت أعلم أنني سأغادر إلى إسبانيا للانضمام إلى برشلونة، لكن بعد ذلك أنهيت دراستي الثانوية مع الأطفال الآخرين الذين التحقوا بأكاديمية «لاماسيا» التابعة لبرشلونة».
Lionel Messi, the star of Inter Miami and the Argentine national team, admitted his regret for not learning English when he was younger.
Messi said in the podcast "Miro de Atras": "I feel a deep regret for not learning English as a child. I had enough time at least to study English, but I didn't do it. I feel a deep regret about that."
He added: "I went through situations where I was with amazing and incredible personalities, and I was supposed to be able to talk and chat with them, but at that moment I felt a kind of ignorance for not speaking English."
Advice for his children
He continued: "I have always thought: what a fool I was, how did I waste my time! One doesn't realize the importance of that when they are young, while today I encourage my children to get a good education, to study and prepare. I always advise them to take advantage of it; their situation is different from mine, even though I never lacked anything."
Memories of school and moving
He noted: "My last year in school in Argentina was disastrous. I knew I was going to leave for Spain to join Barcelona, but then I finished my high school studies with the other kids who joined the Barcelona 'La Masia' academy."