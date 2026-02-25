اعترف ليونيل ميسي، نجم إنتر ميامي والمنتخب الأرجنتيني، بندمه على عدم تعلم اللغة الإنجليزية في صغره.

وقال ميسي في بودكاست «Miro de Atras»: «أشعر بندم شديد لعدم تعلم الإنجليزية في الصغر، كان لديّ الوقت الكافي على الأقل لدراسة الإنجليزية، لكنني لم أفعل، أشعر بندم شديد على ذلك».

وأضاف: «مررت بمواقف كنت فيها مع شخصيات رائعة ومذهلة، وكان من المفترض أن أتمكن من التحدث والدردشة معهم، لكنني شعرت حينها بنوع من الجهل لعدم التحدث بالإنجليزية».


نصيحة لأبنائه

وتابع: «لطالما فكرت: يا له من أحمق، كيف أضعت وقتي! المرء لا يدرك أهمية ذلك في الصغر، بينما اليوم أحث أبنائي على الحصول على تعليم جيد، والدراسة والاستعداد، أنصحهم دائماً بالاستفادة منه، وضعهم مختلف عن وضعي، مع أنني لم أفتقر إلى شيء قط».

ذكريات الدراسة والانتقال

وأشار: «كان عامي الأخير في المدرسة بالأرجنتين كارثياً، كنت أعلم أنني سأغادر إلى إسبانيا للانضمام إلى برشلونة، لكن بعد ذلك أنهيت دراستي الثانوية مع الأطفال الآخرين الذين التحقوا بأكاديمية «لاماسيا» التابعة لبرشلونة».