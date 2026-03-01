تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من سلطان عُمان السلطان هيثم بن طارق.
وتم خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات في المنطقة في ظل التصعيد العسكري وانعكاسات ذلك على الأمن الإقليمي والدولي، مؤكدًا جلالته ضرورة احترام سيادة الدول وسلامة أراضيها.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call today from the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.
During the call, developments in the region were discussed in light of the military escalation and its implications for regional and international security, with His Majesty emphasizing the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of states and the integrity of their territories.