تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من سلطان عُمان السلطان هيثم بن طارق.

وتم خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات في المنطقة في ظل التصعيد العسكري وانعكاسات ذلك على الأمن الإقليمي والدولي، مؤكدًا جلالته ضرورة احترام سيادة الدول وسلامة أراضيها.