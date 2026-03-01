إشارة إلى التوجيه الكريم من مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين بناءً على ما عرضه سمو ولي العهد بالموافقة على استضافة كافة العالقين في مطارات المملكة من الأشقاء الخليجيين مواطني دول مجلس التعاون، وتهيئة كافة الإجراءات لاستضافتهم وإكرامهم، وتهيئة كافة السبل لراحتهم بين أهلهم وأشقائهم في بلدهم الثاني حتى تتهيأ الظروف المناسبة لعودتهم لبلادهم سالمين معززين مكرمين، فإن مجموعة stc تعلن أن جميع المكالمات الصادرة من المواطنين الخليجيين المتجولين على شبكتها إلى دول الخليج ستكون مجاناً ولمدة ثلاثة أيام

إضافة إلى ذلك أعلنت المجموعة أن مكالمات المواطنين السعوديين المتجولين في دول الخليج والصادرة إلى المملكة ستكون مجاناً لمدة ثلاثة أيام

وذلك ابتداءً من اليوم الأحد 1 مارس 2026م، و تضامناً مع الأشقاء الخليجيين في المملكة العربية السعودية والمواطنين السعوديين في دول الخليج الراغبين في التواصل مع ذويهم وأحبائهم.