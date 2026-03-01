In reference to the kind directive from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques based on what was presented by His Highness the Crown Prince regarding the approval to host all those stranded in the airports of the Kingdom from our Gulf brothers, citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and to prepare all necessary arrangements to host and honor them, and to provide all means for their comfort among their families and brothers in their second homeland until suitable conditions are prepared for their safe return to their countries, the stc group announces that all calls made by roaming Gulf citizens on its network to Gulf countries will be free for three days.

Additionally, the group announced that calls made by Saudi citizens roaming in Gulf countries and directed to the Kingdom will also be free for three days.

This will begin today, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in solidarity with our Gulf brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Saudi citizens in Gulf countries wishing to communicate with their families and loved ones.