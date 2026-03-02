U.S. President Donald Trump called on the Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian army, and the police to lay down their arms and seek immunity or face inevitable death.



Trump said in a message to the Iranian people during a video broadcast on the "Truth Social" platform: "America stands with you. I urge Iranians to seize this moment and reclaim their country."



He added: "Combat operations against Iran will continue until all objectives are achieved," explaining that his forces struck hundreds of targets, including facilities belonging to the Revolutionary Guard, air defense systems, and 9 ships, in addition to a naval base.



He noted that 3 U.S. soldiers had fallen in the operations, suggesting that more casualties among Americans were likely, but he said, "America will avenge its dead."



Trump also contacted King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, during which he expressed his condemnation of the Iranian aggression that targeted the kingdom's territory, according to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).



The agency reported Trump's confirmation of "the United States' support and solidarity with the kingdom and its readiness to provide all forms of support for the measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security, and stability."



For his part, the King of Bahrain expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude for the U.S. President's positions, as well as for the sincere feelings of solidarity and support for the kingdom.



In the same context, the U.S. Central Command announced that U.S. forces carried out strikes targeting more than a thousand sites during the first 24 hours of the military operation against Iran.



The command explained in a fact sheet about the operation that the strikes aimed to "dismantle the security infrastructure of the Iranian regime and target sites that pose an imminent threat," adding: the military used a wide range of military capabilities, including B-2 stealth bombers, F-35, F-22, F-16, and F-18 fighters, A-10 attack aircraft, and EA-18G electronic warfare planes.



The Central Command also stated that it used "early warning and reconnaissance aircraft, MQ-9 drones, Patriot and THAAD air defense systems, as well as nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, guided missile destroyers, drone countermeasures, and special capabilities that have not been disclosed."



The command mentioned that the targets that were bombed included "command and control centers, joint command headquarters of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, its aerospace force command, integrated air defense systems, ballistic missile sites, and ships and submarines of the Iranian navy, in addition to anti-ship missile sites and military communication networks."