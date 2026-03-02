دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الحرس الثوري، والجيش الإيراني، والشرطة لإلقاء السلاح، والحصول على حصانة أو مواجهة الموت المحتوم.
وقال ترمب في رسالة إلى الشعب الإيراني خلال مقطع فيديو بثه عبر منصة «تروث سوشيال»: «أمريكا تقف معكم، أدعو الإيرانيين إلى اغتنام هذه اللحظة واستعادة بلادهم».
أضاف: «العمليات القتالية ضد إيران ستستمر حتى تحقيق جميع الأهداف»، موضحاً أن قواته ضربت مئات الأهداف بما في ذلك منشآت تابعة للحرس الثوري وأنظمة دفاع جوي و9 سفن بالإضافة إلى مقر تابع للبحرية».
وأشار إلى سقوط 3 من جنود الجيش الأمريكي في العمليات، مرجحاً سقوط المزيد من الخسائر البشرية في صفوف الأمريكيين، لكنه قال «أمريكا ستثأر لقتلاها».
وأجرى ترمب اتصالات بملك البحرين حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، وأعرب خلالها عن إدانته للعدوان الإيراني الذي استهدف أراضي المملكة، وفقاً لما ذكرته وكالة الأنباء البحرينية (بنا).
ونقلت الوكالة عن ترمب تأكيده «دعم الولايات المتحدة ووقوفها إلى جانب المملكة واستعدادها لتقديم كل أشكال الدعم فيما تتخذه من إجراءات كفيلة بحماية سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها».
من جانبه، أعرب ملك البحرين عن بالغ تقديره وامتنانه لمواقف الرئيس الأمريكي، ولمشاعر التضامن الصادقة ودعمه للمملكة.
وفي ذات السياق، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، أن القوات الأمريكية نفذت، خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الأولى من العملية العسكرية ضد إيران، ضربات استهدفت أكثر من ألف موقع.
وأوضحت القيادة، في ورقة معلومات خاصة بالعملية، أن الضربات تهدف إلى «تفكيك البنية الأمنية للنظام الإيراني واستهداف مواقع تمثل تهديداً وشيكاً»، مضيفة: الجيش استخدم مجموعة واسعة من القدرات العسكرية، شملت قاذفات الشبح B-2، ومقاتلات F-35 وF-22 وF-16 وF-18، وطائرات الهجوم A-10، وطائرات الحرب الإلكترونية EA-18G.
وذكرت القيادة المركزية أنها استخدمت أيضاً «طائرات الإنذار المبكر والاستطلاع، والمسيّرات MQ-9، وأنظمة الدفاع الجوي باتريوت وثاد، فضلاً عن حاملات طائرات تعمل بالطاقة النووية ومدمرات صاروخية موجهة وأنظمة مضادة للطائرات المسيّرة، وقدرات خاصة لم يُكشف عنها».
وذكرت القيادة أن الأهداف التي تم قصفها شملت «مراكز القيادة والسيطرة، ومقرات القيادة المشتركة للحرس الثوري الإيراني، وقيادة القوة الجوفضائية التابعة له، وأنظمة الدفاع الجوي المتكاملة، ومواقع الصواريخ الباليستية، وسفناً وغواصات تابعة للبحرية الإيرانية، إضافة إلى مواقع الصواريخ المضادة للسفن وشبكات الاتصالات العسكرية».
U.S. President Donald Trump called on the Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian army, and the police to lay down their arms and seek immunity or face inevitable death.
Trump said in a message to the Iranian people during a video broadcast on the "Truth Social" platform: "America stands with you. I urge Iranians to seize this moment and reclaim their country."
He added: "Combat operations against Iran will continue until all objectives are achieved," explaining that his forces struck hundreds of targets, including facilities belonging to the Revolutionary Guard, air defense systems, and 9 ships, in addition to a naval base.
He noted that 3 U.S. soldiers had fallen in the operations, suggesting that more casualties among Americans were likely, but he said, "America will avenge its dead."
Trump also contacted King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, during which he expressed his condemnation of the Iranian aggression that targeted the kingdom's territory, according to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).
The agency reported Trump's confirmation of "the United States' support and solidarity with the kingdom and its readiness to provide all forms of support for the measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security, and stability."
For his part, the King of Bahrain expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude for the U.S. President's positions, as well as for the sincere feelings of solidarity and support for the kingdom.
In the same context, the U.S. Central Command announced that U.S. forces carried out strikes targeting more than a thousand sites during the first 24 hours of the military operation against Iran.
The command explained in a fact sheet about the operation that the strikes aimed to "dismantle the security infrastructure of the Iranian regime and target sites that pose an imminent threat," adding: the military used a wide range of military capabilities, including B-2 stealth bombers, F-35, F-22, F-16, and F-18 fighters, A-10 attack aircraft, and EA-18G electronic warfare planes.
The Central Command also stated that it used "early warning and reconnaissance aircraft, MQ-9 drones, Patriot and THAAD air defense systems, as well as nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, guided missile destroyers, drone countermeasures, and special capabilities that have not been disclosed."
The command mentioned that the targets that were bombed included "command and control centers, joint command headquarters of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, its aerospace force command, integrated air defense systems, ballistic missile sites, and ships and submarines of the Iranian navy, in addition to anti-ship missile sites and military communication networks."