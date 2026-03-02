دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الحرس الثوري، والجيش الإيراني، والشرطة لإلقاء السلاح، والحصول على حصانة أو مواجهة الموت المحتوم.


وقال ترمب في رسالة إلى الشعب الإيراني خلال مقطع فيديو بثه عبر منصة «تروث سوشيال»: «أمريكا تقف معكم، أدعو الإيرانيين إلى اغتنام هذه اللحظة واستعادة بلادهم».


أضاف: «العمليات القتالية ضد إيران ستستمر حتى تحقيق جميع الأهداف»، موضحاً أن قواته ضربت مئات الأهداف بما في ذلك منشآت تابعة للحرس الثوري وأنظمة دفاع جوي و9 سفن بالإضافة إلى مقر تابع للبحرية».


وأشار إلى سقوط 3 من جنود الجيش الأمريكي في العمليات، مرجحاً سقوط المزيد من الخسائر البشرية في صفوف الأمريكيين، لكنه قال «أمريكا ستثأر لقتلاها».


وأجرى ترمب اتصالات بملك البحرين حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، وأعرب خلالها عن إدانته للعدوان الإيراني الذي استهدف أراضي المملكة، وفقاً لما ذكرته وكالة الأنباء البحرينية (بنا).


ونقلت الوكالة عن ترمب تأكيده «دعم الولايات المتحدة ووقوفها إلى جانب المملكة واستعدادها لتقديم كل أشكال الدعم فيما تتخذه من إجراءات كفيلة بحماية سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها».


من جانبه، أعرب ملك البحرين عن بالغ تقديره وامتنانه لمواقف الرئيس الأمريكي، ولمشاعر التضامن الصادقة ودعمه للمملكة.


وفي ذات السياق، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، أن القوات الأمريكية نفذت، خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الأولى من العملية العسكرية ضد إيران، ضربات استهدفت أكثر من ألف موقع.


وأوضحت القيادة، في ورقة معلومات خاصة بالعملية، أن الضربات تهدف إلى «تفكيك البنية الأمنية للنظام الإيراني واستهداف مواقع تمثل تهديداً وشيكاً»، مضيفة: الجيش استخدم مجموعة واسعة من القدرات العسكرية، شملت قاذفات الشبح B-2، ومقاتلات F-35 وF-22 وF-16 وF-18، وطائرات الهجوم A-10، وطائرات الحرب الإلكترونية EA-18G.


وذكرت القيادة المركزية أنها استخدمت أيضاً «طائرات الإنذار المبكر والاستطلاع، والمسيّرات MQ-9، وأنظمة الدفاع الجوي باتريوت وثاد، فضلاً عن حاملات طائرات تعمل بالطاقة النووية ومدمرات صاروخية موجهة وأنظمة مضادة للطائرات المسيّرة، وقدرات خاصة لم يُكشف عنها».


وذكرت القيادة أن الأهداف التي تم قصفها شملت «مراكز القيادة والسيطرة، ومقرات القيادة المشتركة للحرس الثوري الإيراني، وقيادة القوة الجوفضائية التابعة له، وأنظمة الدفاع الجوي المتكاملة، ومواقع الصواريخ الباليستية، وسفناً وغواصات تابعة للبحرية الإيرانية، إضافة إلى مواقع الصواريخ المضادة للسفن وشبكات الاتصالات العسكرية».