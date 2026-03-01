The issue of succession for the Supreme Leader in Iran is one of the most sensitive matters in the structure of the political system, as constitutional texts intertwine with power balances within the religious and security institutions. Despite the absence of any official announcement regarding a specific candidate, the legal mechanism is clear, while the names circulating reflect a silent struggle between the logic of continuity and the logic of revolutionary symbolism.

Hassan Khomeini

The Constitutional Mechanism for Selecting the Leader

The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Articles 107 and 111, states that the Supreme Leader is chosen by the Assembly of Experts, which consists of 88 Shiite clerics elected by the public every 8 years, after the Guardian Council approves their eligibility to run. The Assembly of Experts has the authority to appoint the leader, monitor his performance, and dismiss him if necessary.



If the position becomes vacant for any reason, Article 111 stipulates the formation of a temporary leadership body that assumes the powers of the leader until a successor is chosen. This body consists of: the current Iranian president, Masoud Bezhakian, the head of the judiciary, Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, and a member of the Guardian Council chosen by the Expediency Discernment Council.



This body does not choose the leader but temporarily manages state affairs until the Assembly of Experts makes its decision, according to the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran as stated in the official text published through the Iranian Parliament's portal.



Mohsen Khamenei: Influence in the Shadows

The name Mohsen Khamenei, the son of the current leader Ali Khamenei, is mentioned as one of the most prominent names circulating in political analyses. He is around 56 years old and is a cleric who studied in the seminary in Qom. He has not held any official government position, but he is considered an influential figure within his father's office, with close ties to leaders in the Revolutionary Guard according to various media reports.



In November 2019, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on him, considering him to represent the leader "officially" despite not being elected or appointed to a government position.



Member of the Assembly of Experts Mahmoud Mohammadi Iraqi stated in February 2024 that the leader opposed evaluating the eligibility of one of his sons for the position to avoid the suspicion of hereditary succession, according to statements reported by local Iranian media.



In contrast, reformist leader Mir Hossein Mousavi warned in August 2023 of a "hereditary conspiracy" in a post on his official website, referring to rumors about the possibility of the position passing within the leader's family.

Hassan Khomeini: Between Legitimacy of Descent and Political Dilemma

On the other hand, the name Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of the founder of the republic, Ruhollah Khomeini, stands out. He is about 53 years old and has been viewed for years as close to the reformist movement, enjoying symbolic respect within the religious institution as the grandson of the leader of the revolution.



In 2016, the Guardian Council excluded him from running for a seat in the Assembly of Experts, according to the Iranian news agency (IRNA) and press reports from 2016.



It was also reported in 2021 that the leader advised him not to run in the presidential elections, according to reports from the "ISNA" agency at that time.



He is viewed within reformist circles as a preferred candidate if a consensual path is available, but the current composition of the Assembly of Experts, which is predominantly conservative, makes his chances dependent on delicate balances within the religious institution.



Other Names in the Scene

Alongside these two names, other clerics emerge, such as Ali Reza A'arafi, the deputy head of the Assembly of Experts, who holds the title "Ayatollah" and manages the seminaries in Iran, according to official data from the council and Iranian press reports.



Several reports from international research centers—such as the International Crisis Group and the Carnegie Endowment—indicate that the positions of the Revolutionary Guard, the balance of factions within the Assembly of Experts, and the regional and international context are all decisive factors in the final decision.



Between a name that carries weight in influence within the inner circle and another that carries the legitimacy of revolutionary descent, the question remains open: does the institution lean towards a choice that ensures the continuity of the existing political and security line, or towards a choice that opens the door to political repositioning?



The decision, as is customary in the Iranian system, will emerge from within closed institutions and then be presented to both the internal and external audiences as a complete constitutional outcome.