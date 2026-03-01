تُعدّ مسألة خلافة المرشد الأعلى في إيران واحدة من أكثر القضايا حساسية في بنية النظام السياسي، إذ تتداخل فيها النصوص الدستورية مع توازنات القوة داخل المؤسسة الدينية والأمنية. ورغم غياب أي إعلان رسمي عن مرشح بعينه، فإن الآلية القانونية واضحة، بينما تبقى الأسماء المتداولة انعكاساً لصراعٍ صامت بين منطق الاستمرارية ومنطق الرمزية الثورية.


الآلية الدستورية لاختيار المرشد

ينص دستور الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، في المادتين 107 و111، على أن اختيار المرشد الأعلى يتم عبر مجلس خبراء القيادة، وهو هيئة تتكوّن من 88 رجل دين شيعياً يُنتخبون شعبياً كل 8 سنوات، بعد أن يصادق مجلس صيانة الدستور على أهليتهم للترشح. ويملك مجلس الخبراء صلاحية تعيين المرشد، ومراقبة أدائه، وعزله إذا اقتضت الضرورة.


وفي حال شغور المنصب لأي سبب، تنص المادة 111 على تشكيل هيئة قيادية مؤقتة تتولى صلاحيات المرشد إلى حين اختيار خلفٍ له. وتتكون هذه الهيئة من: الرئيس الإيراني الحالي مسعود بزشكيان، رئيس السلطة القضائية غلام حسين محسني إجئي، عضو من مجلس صيانة الدستور يختاره مجمع تشخيص مصلحة النظام.


وهذه الهيئة لا تختار المرشد، بل تدير شؤون الدولة مؤقتاً إلى أن يحسم مجلس الخبراء قراره، بحسب دستور الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية وفق النص الرسمي المنشور عبر بوابة البرلمان الإيراني.


مجتبى خامنئي: نفوذ داخل الظل

يُطرح اسم مجتبى خامنئي، نجل المرشد الحالي علي خامنئي، بوصفه أحد أبرز الأسماء المتداولة في التحليلات السياسية. يبلغ من العمر نحو 56 عاماً، وهو رجل دين درس في الحوزة العلمية بمدينة قم، ولم يشغل منصباً حكومياً رسمياً، لكنه يُعدّ من الشخصيات المؤثرة داخل مكتب والده، مع علاقات وثيقة بقيادات في الحرس الثوري وفق تقارير إعلامية متعددة.


في نوفمبر 2019، فرضت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية عقوبات عليه، معتبرةً أنه يمثل المرشد «بصفة رسمية» رغم عدم انتخابه أو تعيينه في منصب حكومي.


كما صرّح عضو مجلس الخبراء محمود محمدي عراقي في فبراير 2024 بأن المرشد عارض تقييم أهلية أحد أبنائه لتولي المنصب تجنباً لشبهة التوريث، بحسب تصريحات نقلتها وسائل إعلام إيرانية محلية.


في المقابل، حذّر الزعيم الإصلاحي مير حسين موسوي في أغسطس 2023 من «مؤامرة توريث»، في تدوينة نشرها موقعه الرسمي، في إشارة إلى ما يتردد عن احتمال انتقال المنصب داخل عائلة المرشد.
حسن الخميني

حسن الخميني

حسن الخميني بين شرعية النسب وإشكالية السياسة

على الجانب الآخر، يبرز اسم حسن الخميني، حفيد مؤسس الجمهورية روح الله الخميني، البالغ نحو 53 عاماً. يُنظر إليه منذ سنوات بوصفه قريباً من التيار الإصلاحي، ويحظى باحترام رمزي داخل المؤسسة الدينية لكونه حفيد قائد الثورة.


في عام 2016، استبعده مجلس صيانة الدستور من الترشح لعضوية مجلس الخبراء، بحسب وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية (إرنا) وتقارير صحفية 2016.


كما نُقل في 2021 أن المرشد نصحه بعدم خوض الانتخابات الرئاسية، وفق تقارير وكالة «إيسنا» آنذاك.


ويُنظر إليه داخل الأوساط الإصلاحية بوصفه مرشحاً مفضّلاً في حال أُتيح مسار توافقي، غير أن تركيبة مجلس الخبراء الحالية، التي يغلب عليها الطابع المحافظ، تجعل حظوظه مرتبطة بتوازنات دقيقة داخل المؤسسة الدينية.


أسماء أخرى في المشهد

إلى جانب هذين الاسمين، تبرز أسماء رجال دين آخرين، مثل علي رضا أعرافي، نائب رئيس مجلس خبراء القيادة، الذي يحمل لقب «آية الله»، ويتولى إدارة الحوزات العلمية في إيران، وفق بيانات رسمية للمجلس وتقارير صحفية إيرانية.


ويشير عدد من تقارير مراكز الأبحاث الدولية –مثل مجموعة الأزمات الدولية ومؤسسة كارنيغي– إلى أن مواقف الحرس الثوري، وتوازنات التيارات داخل مجلس الخبراء، والظرف الإقليمي والدولي، كلها عوامل حاسمة في القرار النهائي.


بين اسم يحمل ثقل النفوذ داخل الحلقة الضيقة، وآخر يحمل شرعية النسب الثوري، يبقى السؤال مفتوحاً: هل تميل المؤسسة إلى خيار يضمن استمرارية الخط السياسي والأمني القائم، أم إلى خيار يفتح الباب أمام إعادة تموضع سياسي؟


القرار، كما جرت العادة في النظام الإيراني، سيولد من داخل المؤسسات المغلقة، ثم يُقدَّم إلى الداخل والخارج بوصفه نتاجاً دستورياً مكتمل الأركان.