The Egyptian artist Bushra confirmed that her personal experiences with harassment were the motivation behind producing the film "678" in 2010.

3 Attempts

During her appearance on the program "Asrar" on Al-Nahar channel, she revealed that she had faced 3 attempts of harassment, the first of which occurred while she was in elementary school when she was taking a bus on her way to a private lesson.

She added: "I faced a similar situation while going to learn the piano, when someone tried to chase me down one of the streets in Cairo and attempted to grab me, but I managed to escape thanks to my speed in running," saying: "I slipped from between his legs," as she put it.

She explained that the attempts of harassment did not stop in childhood, but extended into her professional life, where she encountered similar situations from some individuals in the artistic community, including a producer and a journalist, noting that on one occasion she had to take refuge inside a bathroom and call a friend to rescue her from a dangerous attempt to lure her.

The Film "678"

Bushra confirmed that the film "678" itself witnessed actual harassment incidents during crowd scenes, which required the director Mohamed Diab to intervene personally to ensure the safety of the actresses, alongside the support of the police who helped control the situation.

She clarified: "The film '678' was not just an artistic work, but a reflection of real experiences she lived," pointing out that the aim of the film was to shed light on the issue of harassment that affects society as a whole, and to emphasize the necessity of confronting it with awareness and determination.