أكدت الفنانة المصرية بشرى أن تجاربها الشخصية مع التحرش كانت الدافع وراء إنتاج فيلم «678» في 2010.

3 محاولات

وكشفت خلال لقائها ببرنامج «أسرار» على قناة النهار تعرضها لـ3 محاولات تحرش، أولاها كانت وهي في المرحلة الابتدائية أثناء استقلالها حافلة في طريقها إلى درس خصوصي.

وأضافت: «واجهت موقفاً مشابهاً خلال ذهابي لتعلم البيانو، عندما حاول شخص ملاحقتي في أحد شوارع القاهرة وحاول الإمساك بي، لكنني تمكنت من الفرار بفضل سرعتي في الجري»، قائلة: «أفلت من بين رجليه»، على حد تعبيرها.

وأوضحت أن محاولات التحرش لم تتوقف عند الطفولة، بل امتدت إلى حياتها المهنية، حيث تعرضت لمواقف مشابهة من بعض العاملين في الوسط الفني، بينهم منتج وصحفي، مشيرة إلى أنها اضطرت في إحدى المرات إلى الاحتماء داخل الحمام والاتصال بأحد أصدقائها لإنقاذها من محاولة استدراج خطيرة.

فيلم «678»

وأكدت بشرى أن فيلم «678» نفسه شهد مواقف تحرش فعلية خلال مشاهد التجمهر، ما استدعى تدخل المخرج محمد دياب شخصياً لضمان حماية الفنانات، إلى جانب دعم الشرطة التي ساعدت في السيطرة على الموقف.

وأوضحت: «فيلم «678» لم يكن مجرد عمل فني، بل انعكاس لتجارب واقعية عاشتها»، مشيرة إلى أن الهدف من الفيلم كان تسليط الضوء على قضية التحرش التي تمس المجتمع بأكمله، والتأكيد على ضرورة مواجهتها بوعي وحزم.