فيما يتواصل القصف الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران لليوم الثالث على التوالي، نشر الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الإثنين)، صوراً لضرباته في إيران، مؤكداً أن سلاح الجو يواصل غاراته، وتدمير منصات صاروخية في أنحاء إيران.
وأصيبت مبانٍ سكنية عدة في غرب إيران في قصف صاروخي، على ما أوردت وسائل إعلام، في اليوم الثالث من الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران التي ترد بقصف مدن في دول الخليج. وأطلقت إيران موجة جديدة من الصواريخ والمسيّرات، صباح اليوم، على قطر والكويت والإمارات والبحرين.
وأوردت وكالة «فارس» أن «مدينة سنندج استُهدفت بقصف صاروخي معادٍ ودُمّرت مبانٍ سكنية عدة قرب مركز شرطة سنندج» مشيرة إلى «مقتل مدنيَّين على الأقل». وتعرضت محافظة يزد في وسط إيران لضربات أمريكية إسرائيلية. وأفاد إعلام رسمي بسقوط ثلاثة قتلى في ضربات على غرب إيران.
وقال نائب المحافظ إسماعيل دهستاني «فجر اليوم، استُهدفت ستة مواقع في مدينتي أردكان ويزد، وفي منطقة على الطريق بين مهريز ويزد، بضربات أمريكية إسرائيلية»، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وكالة «إرنا».
وأفاد المدير العام لإدارة الأزمات في محافظة أذربيجان الشرقية مجيد فرشي، بأن الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية أسفرت عن مقتل 27 شخصاً على الأقل في شمال غرب إيران، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وكالة «إرنا». وأفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية بمقتل 35 شخصاً في الهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على إقليم فارس.
ودوت انفجارات صباح اليوم في القدس، وأُطلقت صافرات الإنذار بعد إعلان الجيش إطلاق إيران صواريخ باتجاه إسرائيل، بحسب الأنباء القادمة من هناك. وسُمعت انفجارات في منطقة تل أبيب بوسط إسرائيل.
وأفاد الجيش بأنه «قبل وقت قصير، رصدت القوات الإسرائيلية صواريخ أُطلقت من إيران باتجاه أراضي دولة إسرائيل». وأضاف أنه تم تفعيل الدفاعات الجوية لاعتراضها، داعياً السكان للتوجه إلى الملاجئ.
وقُتل تسعة أشخاص وفُقد 11 في وسط إسرائيل، أمس (الأحد)، عندما انهار مبنى فوق ملجأ إثر ضربة مباشرة بصاروخ إيراني، كما أُصيب سبعة أشخاص بجروح في ضربة وقعت مساء في منطقة القدس.
As the American-Israeli bombardment of Iran continues for the third consecutive day, the Israeli army published today (Monday) images of its strikes in Iran, confirming that the air force continues its raids and is destroying missile platforms across Iran.
Several residential buildings in western Iran were hit by missile strikes, according to media reports, on the third day of the American-Israeli attack on Iran, which is retaliating by shelling cities in Gulf countries. Iran launched a new wave of missiles and drones this morning at Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Bahrain.
The Fars news agency reported that "the city of Sanandaj was targeted by hostile missile strikes, and several residential buildings were destroyed near the Sanandaj police station," noting that "at least two civilians were killed." Yazd province in central Iran was also subjected to American-Israeli strikes. Official media reported three fatalities from strikes in western Iran.
Ismail Dehestani, the deputy governor, stated, "Early this morning, six sites in the cities of Ardakan and Yazd, and in an area on the road between Mehriz and Yazd, were targeted by American-Israeli strikes," according to the IRNA news agency.
Majid Farshi, the director general of crisis management in East Azerbaijan province, reported that the American-Israeli strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 27 people in northwestern Iran, according to IRNA. Iranian media reported that 35 people were killed in the American and Israeli attacks on Fars province.
Explosions were heard this morning in Jerusalem, and sirens were sounded after the army announced that Iran had launched missiles towards Israel, according to reports from there. Explosions were also heard in the Tel Aviv area in central Israel.
The army reported that "a short while ago, Israeli forces detected missiles launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel." It added that air defenses were activated to intercept them, urging residents to head to shelters.
Nine people were killed and 11 were missing in central Israel yesterday (Sunday) when a building collapsed on a shelter following a direct hit by an Iranian missile, and seven people were injured in a strike that occurred in the Jerusalem area in the evening.