فيما يتواصل القصف الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران لليوم الثالث على التوالي، نشر الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الإثنين)، صوراً لضرباته في إيران، مؤكداً أن سلاح الجو يواصل غاراته، وتدمير منصات صاروخية في أنحاء إيران.


وأصيبت مبانٍ سكنية عدة في غرب إيران في قصف صاروخي، على ما أوردت وسائل إعلام، في اليوم الثالث من الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران التي ترد بقصف مدن في دول الخليج. وأطلقت إيران موجة جديدة من الصواريخ والمسيّرات، صباح اليوم، على قطر والكويت والإمارات والبحرين.


وأوردت وكالة «فارس» أن «مدينة سنندج استُهدفت بقصف صاروخي معادٍ ودُمّرت مبانٍ سكنية عدة قرب مركز شرطة سنندج» مشيرة إلى «مقتل مدنيَّين على الأقل». وتعرضت محافظة يزد في وسط إيران لضربات أمريكية إسرائيلية. وأفاد إعلام رسمي بسقوط ثلاثة قتلى في ضربات على غرب إيران.


وقال نائب المحافظ إسماعيل دهستاني «فجر اليوم، استُهدفت ستة مواقع في مدينتي أردكان ويزد، وفي منطقة على الطريق بين مهريز ويزد، بضربات أمريكية إسرائيلية»، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وكالة «إرنا».


وأفاد المدير العام لإدارة الأزمات في محافظة أذربيجان الشرقية مجيد فرشي، بأن الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية أسفرت عن مقتل 27 شخصاً على الأقل في شمال غرب إيران، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وكالة «إرنا». وأفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية بمقتل 35 شخصاً في الهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على إقليم فارس.


ودوت انفجارات صباح اليوم في القدس، وأُطلقت صافرات الإنذار بعد إعلان الجيش إطلاق إيران صواريخ باتجاه إسرائيل، بحسب الأنباء القادمة من هناك. وسُمعت انفجارات في منطقة تل أبيب بوسط إسرائيل.


وأفاد الجيش بأنه «قبل وقت قصير، رصدت القوات الإسرائيلية صواريخ أُطلقت من إيران باتجاه أراضي دولة إسرائيل». وأضاف أنه تم تفعيل الدفاعات الجوية لاعتراضها، داعياً السكان للتوجه إلى الملاجئ.


وقُتل تسعة أشخاص وفُقد 11 في وسط إسرائيل، أمس (الأحد)، عندما انهار مبنى فوق ملجأ إثر ضربة مباشرة بصاروخ إيراني، كما أُصيب سبعة أشخاص بجروح في ضربة وقعت مساء في منطقة القدس.