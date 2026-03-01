The former Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr. Ali Gomaa, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars at Al-Azhar, stated that performing prayer on the beach is possible for those wearing swimwear, provided that they adhere to covering their private parts.

During his appearance on the program "Know Your Religion," Gomaa emphasized that the area from the navel to the knee must be covered, citing the noble hadith: "The earth has been made for me a mosque and a means of purification," confirming that prayer does not cease even when one is at the beach. He said: "If circumstances become tight for you, do not abandon prayer; it is the key to acceptance and the righteousness of deeds."

His discussion did not limit itself to legal rulings, but also transitioned to life advice for young people regarding personal success. Gomaa warned against falling into the trap of comparisons with others, pointing out that imitating successful models without considering individual abilities and circumstances leads to frustration and psychological pressure.

He added that some prominent figures may achieve exceptional success due to specific circumstances and particular competencies, but this does not mean that everyone can replicate the same experience. Gomaa affirmed that true success begins with an individual discovering their own skills and abilities, and he called on families and society to encourage young people to build their independent personalities away from the pressure of comparisons.