ذهب عضو هيئة كبار العلماء بالأزهر مفتي الديار المصرية السابق الدكتور علي جمعة إلى أن أداء الصلاة على الشاطئ ممكن لمن يرتدي ملابس البحر، شرط الالتزام بستر العورة.

وخلال ظهوره في برنامج «اعرف دينك»، شدد جمعة على أن المنطقة من السرة إلى الركبة يجب أن تكون مغطاة، مستشهداً بالحديث الشريف: «جعلت لي الأرض مسجداً وطهوراً»، مؤكداً أن الصلاة لا تتوقف حتى عند التواجد على البحر. وقال: «لو ضاقت بك الظروف، لا تترك الصلاة فهي مفتاح القبول وصلاح العمل».

ولم يقتصر حديثه على الأحكام الشرعية، بل انتقل إلى نصائح حياتية للشباب حول النجاح الشخصي. وحذر جمعة من الوقوع في فخ المقارنات مع الآخرين، مشيراً إلى أن تقليد نماذج ناجحة دون مراعاة القدرات والظروف الفردية يولد إحباطاً وضغوطاً نفسية.

وأضاف أن بعض الشخصيات البارزة قد تحقق نجاحاً استثنائياً نتيجة ظروف خاصة وكفاءات محددة، لكن هذا لا يعني أن كل شخص يمكنه تكرار التجربة نفسها. وأكد جمعة أن النجاح الحقيقي يبدأ باكتشاف الإنسان لمهاراته وقدراته الخاصة، ودعا الأسر والمجتمع إلى تشجيع الشباب على بناء شخصياتهم المستقلة بعيداً عن ضغط المقارنات.