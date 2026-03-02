توعد المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي إيفي دفرين،اليوم الاثنين،"حزب الله" اللبناني ، بدفع ثمن باهظ بعد هجومه على إسرائيل.

جميع الخيارات على الطاولة

وفي رده على سؤال بشأن ما إذا كانت إسرائيل تفكر في "غزو بري" للبنان، أجاب المتحدث أن "جميع الخيارات مطروحة على الطاولة".

وقال إن الغارات الإسرائيلية على لبنان "استهدفت عشرات مراكز القيادة ومنصات إطلاق الصواريخ التابعة لحزب الله، وأيضاً قادة كباراً". وأشار إلى أنه "سيتم تنفيذ ضربات إضافية في جنوب لبنان لاحقاً".

من جهته، قال وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، إن الأمين العام لـ"حزب الله" اللبناني نعيم قاسم "أصبح الآن هدفاً للتصفية". وأضاف في منشور على منصة "إكس"، أن "حزب الله سيدفع الثمن غالياً لقراره مهاجمة إسرائيل".

استهداف رعد ودعموش

في غضون ذلك ، أفادت مصادر إعلامية بأن الغارات الجوية الإسرائيلية التي استهدفت الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، اليوم (الإثنين)، كانت تهدف إلى تصفية شخصية قيادية في «حزب الله»، وسط معلومات متداولة تشير إلى أن المستهدف هو رئيس كتلة نواب الحزب في البرلمان اللبناني محمد رعد.

وتحدثت الأنباء أيضا عن اغتيال رئيس المكتب التنفيذي لـ«حزب الله» علي دعموش في الغارات الإسرائيلية .


وبحسب الأنباء، فقد نُفذت عشرات الغارات في وقت متقارب، ما أدى إلى دمار واسع في عدد من المباني السكنية، في حين لم تُعرف بعد الحصيلة النهائية للضحايا. وتشير التسريبات الإعلامية إلى أن العملية كانت مركزة وتحمل طابعاً اغتيالياً، دون صدور تأكيد رسمي بشأن هوية المستهدف أو مصيره. وحتى الآن، لم يصدر بيان رسمي عن «حزب الله» يؤكد أو ينفي صحة هذه المعلومات.

سقوط 31 قتيلا لبنانيا


وأفادت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية بسقوط 31 قتيلاً و149 جريحاً حصيلة أولية للغارات الإسرائيلية على لبنان.

وأكد الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون أن إطلاق الصواريخ على إسرائيل يضر بالجهود الرامية إلى تجنيب لبنان الصراع الإقليمي، فيما أفاد شهود عيان بإغلاق جميع المدارس والمؤسسات التربوية في لبنان بقرار من وزارة التربية.

وقال عون في بيان إن «إطلاق الصواريخ من الأراضي اللبنانية، يستهدف كل الجهود والمساعي التي بذلتها الدولة اللبنانية لإبقاء لبنان بعيداً عما تشهده المنطقة من مواجهات عسكرية خطيرة».

سكان الجنوب يفرون


وكان «حزب الله» أعلن مسؤوليته عن هجمات بصواريخ ومسيّرات على إسرائيل رداً على اغتيال المرشد الأعلى الإيراني علي خامنئي.
وفرّ سكان قرى في جنوب لبنان من منازلهم بأعداد كبيرة اليوم، بعدما شنّت إسرائيل ضربات على المنطقة عقب إطلاق «حزب الله» صواريخ على إسرائيل.


وأفادت «فرانس برس» بمشاهدة ازدحام مروري كثيف في مدينة صيدا بعدما فرّت عائلات من قرى جنوبية بعد حزم أمتعتها على عجل، عقب تحذير من الجيش الإسرائيلي بشنّ غارات.


وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه شنّ موجة من الضربات ضد «حزب الله» «في كل أنحاء لبنان» اليوم، بعد عملية إطلاق صواريخ تبناها الحزب المدعوم من إيران.