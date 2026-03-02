The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Ivi Dvryn, warned today, Monday, that the Lebanese "Hezbollah" will pay a heavy price after its attack on Israel.

In response to a question about whether Israel is considering a "ground invasion" of Lebanon, the spokesperson answered that "all options are on the table."

He stated that the Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon "targeted dozens of command centers and rocket launch platforms belonging to Hezbollah, as well as senior leaders." He noted that "additional strikes will be carried out in southern Lebanon later."

For his part, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the Secretary-General of Lebanese "Hezbollah," Naeem Qassem, "has now become a target for elimination."

He added in a post on the "X" platform that "Hezbollah will pay dearly for its decision to attack Israel."

Meanwhile, media sources reported that the Israeli airstrikes targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut today (Monday) aimed to eliminate a leadership figure in "Hezbollah," amid circulating information indicating that the target is the head of the party's parliamentary bloc, Mohammad Raad.

Reports also mentioned the assassination of the head of the executive office of "Hezbollah," Ali Damoush, in the Israeli airstrikes.



According to reports, dozens of airstrikes were carried out in close succession, resulting in widespread destruction of several residential buildings, while the final toll of casualties is still unknown. Media leaks suggest that the operation was focused and had an assassination nature, without any official confirmation regarding the identity or fate of the target.



So far, no official statement has been issued by "Hezbollah" confirming or denying the accuracy of this information.



The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported an initial toll of 31 dead and 149 injured from the Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon.



Lebanese President Joseph Aoun confirmed that the launch of rockets at Israel harms efforts to keep Lebanon away from the regional conflict, while eyewitnesses reported the closure of all schools and educational institutions in Lebanon by decision of the Ministry of Education.



Aoun stated in a statement that "the launch of rockets from Lebanese territory targets all the efforts and endeavors made by the Lebanese state to keep Lebanon away from the serious military confrontations occurring in the region."



Hezbollah had claimed responsibility for missile and drone attacks on Israel in response to the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.



Residents of villages in southern Lebanon fled their homes in large numbers today after Israel launched strikes on the area following Hezbollah's rocket fire at Israel.



AFP reported seeing heavy traffic congestion in the city of Sidon after families fled from southern villages after hastily packing their belongings, following a warning from the Israeli army about impending airstrikes.



The Israeli army announced that it launched a wave of strikes against "Hezbollah" "across Lebanon" today, following a missile launch claimed by the Iran-backed group.