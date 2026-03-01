تتسارع وتيرة التصعيد العسكري في الخليج والشرق الأوسط بعد الضربات الجوية على إيران التي أسفرت عن مقتل المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي وعدد من كبار القادة العسكريين، في تطور وصفته مصادر دولية بأنه غير مسبوق.
اليوم، شهدت دول الخليج موجة جديدة من الهجمات الإيرانية بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة، مستهدفة الإمارات وقطر والبحرين وسلطنة عمان والكويت، ما دفع الدفاعات الجوية للتصدي لغالبية الهجمات، وأثار موجة خوف واضطراب في حركة الطيران المدني والأسواق المالية.
موجة الاستهدافات الجديدة
- سلطنة عمان: تعرضت ناقلة نفط لهجوم على بعد 5 أميال شمال ميناء خصب، وتم إخلاء جميع الطاقم، وأسفر الهجوم عن 4 إصابات. كما أفادت وكالة أنباء عمان بإصابة عامل بعد سقوط مسيرة بميناء الدقم.
- الإمارات: دوي صافرات الإنذار سُمِع في دبي، وأسقطت الدفاعات الجوية مسيّرات متعددة، ما أدى إلى سقوط حطام في ساحات منزلين وإصابة شخصين. كما أصيبت امرأة وطفلها جراء سقوط شظايا طائرة مسيّرة على واجهة أحد المباني في أبوظبي. المصادر أكدت أن الأصوات التي سُمعت كانت نتيجة عمليات اعتراض ناجحة.
- قطر: الدفاعات القطرية تصدت لموجة صواريخ إيرانية جديدة، بينما لم تُسجل إصابات جراء سقوط شظايا صاروخ في المنطقة الصناعية بالدوحة، وتم التعامل مع حريق محدود.
- البحرين: تم رصد 3 ضربات في الجفير والمنطقة الدبلوماسية، وتم اعتراض معظمها من قبل الدفاعات الجوية.
- الكويت: سُمع دوي صافرات الإنذار، وتصدت الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لصواريخ ومسيّرات إيرانية، دون وقوع خسائر بشرية حتى الآن.
الخسائر الإيرانية والقيادية
أكد التلفزيون الإيراني مقتل قائد الحرس الثوري محمد باكبور، ضمن سلسلة الضربات الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية التي استهدفت القيادة العليا.
وذلك بعد إعلان مقتل المرشد الأعلى الإيراني علي خامنئي وأبرز القيادات الأمنية والعسكرية، من بينهم:
- أمين مجلس الدفاع الأعلى علي شمخاني
- قائد الحرس الثوري البري محمد باكبور
- وزير الدفاع عزيز ناصرزاده
- رئيس جهاز المخابرات صالح أسدي
- رئيس مكتب المرشد الأعلى محمد شيرازي
- رئيس منظمة الابتكار الدفاعي الحسين جبل عامليان
- القيادي السابق في منظمة الابتكار الدفاعي رضا مظفري نيا
- قائد الجيش الإيراني عبدالرحيم موسوي
وذهبت تقارير صحفية إلى أن الاستخبارات الأمريكية كانت على علم باجتماع خامنئي مع بقية المسؤولين أمس، وراقبت تحركاته لشهور، وفق ما نقلته صحيفة نيويورك تايمز.
الطيران المدني والأضرار الاقتصادية
آلاف الرحلات الجوية أُلغيت، مع إغلاق جزئي للمطارات في دبي، وأبوظبي، والكويت، حفاظاً على سلامة الركاب.
كما تراجعت البورصة السعودية «تاسي» بنحو 4.5% عند افتتاح جلسة اليوم، قبل أن تقلص خسائرها إلى 2% عند 10495 نقطة. ولم تكن بورصات الخليج الأخرى بعيدة عن التأثر، فقد تأثرت: مسقط -3%، البحرين -0.55%، أما الكويت فأوقفت التداول حتى إشعار آخر.
الدفاعات الجوية والتحصينات
اعترضت الدفاعات الجوية في الإمارات وقطر والكويت والبحرين معظم الصواريخ والمسيّرات، مع سقوط حطام محدود وأضرار طفيفة. وأعلنت سلطنة عمان تفعيل أنظمة الدفاع الجوي على نطاق واسع حول الموانئ والمنشآت النفطية.
ويبدو أن إستراتيجية «اعتراض جماعي للصواريخ والمسيّرات» نجحت في الحد من الخسائر البشرية والمادية.
تحركات دبلوماسية دولية
- الاتحاد الأوروبي وجامعة الدول العربية أدانوا الهجمات الإيرانية على دول الخليج، ولديهم اجتماعات طارئة لمناقشة الأزمة وتهدئة التوترات.
- أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الضربات تستهدف القضاء على التهديد الإيراني ومنع طهران من تطوير أسلحة إستراتيجية، مع إمكانية استمرار العمليات «أياماً أو أسابيع حسب الحاجة».
- دبلوماسيون دوليون دعوا إلى خفض التصعيد وفتح قنوات الحوار لمنع انزلاق الوضع إلى مواجهة أوسع.
الأسلحة والتكتيكات
- صواريخ توماهوك بعيدة المدى دقيقة التوجيه لضرب المنشآت الإيرانية الحيوية.
- مقاتلات إف-35 وإف-18 لتنفيذ الضربات الجوية التكتيكية والدعم الجوي المباشر.
- مسيّرات انتحارية منخفضة التكلفة أُطلقت بكميات كبيرة لاستهداف أهداف متعددة في الوقت نفسه.
ويمكن الخلوص إلى استمرار العمليات العسكرية التي استهدفت إيران اليوم بضربات متواصلة سمع على إثرها دوي إنفجارات عدة في أماكن متفرقة، تزامناً مع استمرار التصعيد العسكري الإيراني غير المسبوق في الخليج بعد اغتيال المرشد الأعلى.
وشملت هجمات اليوم الإمارات، وقطر، والبحرين، وعمان، والكويت، مع تدخلات الدفاعات الجوية للحد من الخسائر. وتأثرت الأسواق المالية في الخليج بشدة، في حين يبقى الطيران المدني تحت مراقبة صارمة. فيما يسعى المجتمع الدولي للتهدئة، بينما المنطقة على أعتاب مواجهة قد تمتد لأيام أو أسابيع.
The pace of military escalation in the Gulf and the Middle East is accelerating following airstrikes on Iran that resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior military leaders, in a development described by international sources as unprecedented.
Today, Gulf countries witnessed a new wave of Iranian attacks using missiles and drones, targeting the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait, prompting air defenses to intercept the majority of the attacks and causing a wave of fear and disruption in civil aviation and financial markets.
New Targeting Wave
- Oman: An oil tanker was attacked 5 miles north of the Port of Khasab, leading to the evacuation of all crew members and resulting in 4 injuries. The Oman News Agency also reported that a worker was injured after a drone fell at the Duqm port.
- UAE: Sirens were heard in Dubai, and air defenses intercepted multiple drones, causing debris to fall in the yards of two homes and injuring two people. A woman and her child were also injured due to drone fragments falling on the facade of a building in Abu Dhabi. Sources confirmed that the sounds heard were the result of successful interception operations.
- Qatar: Qatari defenses intercepted a new wave of Iranian missiles, while no injuries were reported from missile debris falling in the industrial area of Doha, and a limited fire was dealt with.
- Bahrain: Three strikes were detected in Al-Gufair and the diplomatic area, with most being intercepted by air defenses.
- Kuwait: Sirens were heard, and Kuwaiti air defenses intercepted Iranian missiles and drones, with no human casualties reported so far.
Iranian and Leadership Losses
The Iranian television confirmed the death of Revolutionary Guard commander Mohammad Pakpour, as part of a series of American-Israeli strikes targeting the senior leadership.
This follows the announcement of the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and prominent security and military leaders, including:
- Secretary of the Supreme Defense Council Ali Shamkhani
- Commander of the Ground Revolutionary Guard Mohammad Pakpour
- Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh
- Head of Intelligence Agency Saleh Asadi
- Head of the Supreme Leader's Office Mohammad Shirazi
- Head of the Defense Innovation Organization Hussein Jabal Amelian
- Former leader in the Defense Innovation Organization Reza Mozaffari Nia
- Commander of the Iranian Army Abdolrahim Mousavi
Reports indicated that U.S. intelligence was aware of Khamenei's meeting with other officials yesterday and had monitored his movements for months, according to the New York Times.
Civil Aviation and Economic Damages
Thousands of flights were canceled, with partial closures of airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait, to ensure passenger safety.
The Saudi stock market "TASI" fell by about 4.5% at the opening of today's session, before reducing its losses to 2% at 10,495 points. Other Gulf markets were also affected, with Muscat down -3%, Bahrain -0.55%, while Kuwait suspended trading until further notice.
Air Defenses and Fortifications
The air defenses in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain intercepted most of the missiles and drones, with limited debris falling and minor damages reported. Oman announced the activation of air defense systems on a wide scale around ports and oil facilities.
It seems that the "collective interception of missiles and drones" strategy succeeded in minimizing human and material losses.
International Diplomatic Movements
- The European Union and the Arab League condemned the Iranian attacks on Gulf countries, and they have emergency meetings to discuss the crisis and de-escalate tensions.
- U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the strikes aim to eliminate the Iranian threat and prevent Tehran from developing strategic weapons, with operations possibly continuing "for days or weeks as needed."
- International diplomats called for de-escalation and opening channels for dialogue to prevent the situation from slipping into a broader confrontation.
Weapons and Tactics
- Long-range, precision-guided Tomahawk missiles to strike vital Iranian facilities.
- F-35 and F-18 fighter jets to carry out tactical airstrikes and direct air support.
- Low-cost suicide drones launched in large quantities to target multiple objectives simultaneously.
It can be concluded that military operations targeting Iran continued today with ongoing strikes, followed by the sound of several explosions in various locations, coinciding with the unprecedented Iranian military escalation in the Gulf after the assassination of the Supreme Leader.
Today's attacks included the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait, with air defenses intervening to limit losses. Financial markets in the Gulf were severely affected, while civil aviation remains under strict surveillance. Meanwhile, the international community seeks to calm tensions, as the region stands on the brink of a confrontation that could last for days or weeks.