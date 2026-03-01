تتسارع وتيرة التصعيد العسكري في الخليج والشرق الأوسط بعد الضربات الجوية على إيران التي أسفرت عن مقتل المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي وعدد من كبار القادة العسكريين، في تطور وصفته مصادر دولية بأنه غير مسبوق.

اليوم، شهدت دول الخليج موجة جديدة من الهجمات الإيرانية بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة، مستهدفة الإمارات وقطر والبحرين وسلطنة عمان والكويت، ما دفع الدفاعات الجوية للتصدي لغالبية الهجمات، وأثار موجة خوف واضطراب في حركة الطيران المدني والأسواق المالية.

موجة الاستهدافات الجديدة

  • سلطنة عمان: تعرضت ناقلة نفط لهجوم على بعد 5 أميال شمال ميناء خصب، وتم إخلاء جميع الطاقم، وأسفر الهجوم عن 4 إصابات. كما أفادت وكالة أنباء عمان بإصابة عامل بعد سقوط مسيرة بميناء الدقم.
  • الإمارات: دوي صافرات الإنذار سُمِع في دبي، وأسقطت الدفاعات الجوية مسيّرات متعددة، ما أدى إلى سقوط حطام في ساحات منزلين وإصابة شخصين. كما أصيبت امرأة وطفلها جراء سقوط شظايا طائرة مسيّرة على واجهة أحد المباني في أبوظبي. المصادر أكدت أن الأصوات التي سُمعت كانت نتيجة عمليات اعتراض ناجحة.
  • قطر: الدفاعات القطرية تصدت لموجة صواريخ إيرانية جديدة، بينما لم تُسجل إصابات جراء سقوط شظايا صاروخ في المنطقة الصناعية بالدوحة، وتم التعامل مع حريق محدود.
  • البحرين: تم رصد 3 ضربات في الجفير والمنطقة الدبلوماسية، وتم اعتراض معظمها من قبل الدفاعات الجوية.
  • الكويت: سُمع دوي صافرات الإنذار، وتصدت الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لصواريخ ومسيّرات إيرانية، دون وقوع خسائر بشرية حتى الآن.

الخسائر الإيرانية والقيادية

أكد التلفزيون الإيراني مقتل قائد الحرس الثوري محمد باكبور، ضمن سلسلة الضربات الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية التي استهدفت القيادة العليا.

وذلك بعد إعلان مقتل المرشد الأعلى الإيراني علي خامنئي وأبرز القيادات الأمنية والعسكرية، من بينهم:

  • أمين مجلس الدفاع الأعلى علي شمخاني
  • قائد الحرس الثوري البري محمد باكبور
  • وزير الدفاع عزيز ناصرزاده
  • رئيس جهاز المخابرات صالح أسدي
  • رئيس مكتب المرشد الأعلى محمد شيرازي
  • رئيس منظمة الابتكار الدفاعي الحسين جبل عامليان
  • القيادي السابق في منظمة الابتكار الدفاعي رضا مظفري نيا
  • قائد الجيش الإيراني عبدالرحيم موسوي

وذهبت تقارير صحفية إلى أن الاستخبارات الأمريكية كانت على علم باجتماع خامنئي مع بقية المسؤولين أمس، وراقبت تحركاته لشهور، وفق ما نقلته صحيفة نيويورك تايمز.

الطيران المدني والأضرار الاقتصادية

آلاف الرحلات الجوية أُلغيت، مع إغلاق جزئي للمطارات في دبي، وأبوظبي، والكويت، حفاظاً على سلامة الركاب.

كما تراجعت البورصة السعودية «تاسي» بنحو 4.5% عند افتتاح جلسة اليوم، قبل أن تقلص خسائرها إلى 2% عند 10495 نقطة. ولم تكن بورصات الخليج الأخرى بعيدة عن التأثر، فقد تأثرت: مسقط -3%، البحرين -0.55%، أما الكويت فأوقفت التداول حتى إشعار آخر.

الدفاعات الجوية والتحصينات

اعترضت الدفاعات الجوية في الإمارات وقطر والكويت والبحرين معظم الصواريخ والمسيّرات، مع سقوط حطام محدود وأضرار طفيفة. وأعلنت سلطنة عمان تفعيل أنظمة الدفاع الجوي على نطاق واسع حول الموانئ والمنشآت النفطية.

ويبدو أن إستراتيجية «اعتراض جماعي للصواريخ والمسيّرات» نجحت في الحد من الخسائر البشرية والمادية.

تحركات دبلوماسية دولية

  • الاتحاد الأوروبي وجامعة الدول العربية أدانوا الهجمات الإيرانية على دول الخليج، ولديهم اجتماعات طارئة لمناقشة الأزمة وتهدئة التوترات.
  • أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الضربات تستهدف القضاء على التهديد الإيراني ومنع طهران من تطوير أسلحة إستراتيجية، مع إمكانية استمرار العمليات «أياماً أو أسابيع حسب الحاجة».
  • دبلوماسيون دوليون دعوا إلى خفض التصعيد وفتح قنوات الحوار لمنع انزلاق الوضع إلى مواجهة أوسع.

الأسلحة والتكتيكات

  • صواريخ توماهوك بعيدة المدى دقيقة التوجيه لضرب المنشآت الإيرانية الحيوية.
  • مقاتلات إف-35 وإف-18 لتنفيذ الضربات الجوية التكتيكية والدعم الجوي المباشر.
  • مسيّرات انتحارية منخفضة التكلفة أُطلقت بكميات كبيرة لاستهداف أهداف متعددة في الوقت نفسه.

ويمكن الخلوص إلى استمرار العمليات العسكرية التي استهدفت إيران اليوم بضربات متواصلة سمع على إثرها دوي إنفجارات عدة في أماكن متفرقة، تزامناً مع استمرار التصعيد العسكري الإيراني غير المسبوق في الخليج بعد اغتيال المرشد الأعلى.

وشملت هجمات اليوم الإمارات، وقطر، والبحرين، وعمان، والكويت، مع تدخلات الدفاعات الجوية للحد من الخسائر. وتأثرت الأسواق المالية في الخليج بشدة، في حين يبقى الطيران المدني تحت مراقبة صارمة. فيما يسعى المجتمع الدولي للتهدئة، بينما المنطقة على أعتاب مواجهة قد تمتد لأيام أو أسابيع.