The office of former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad announced his death in the missile attack carried out by Israel and the United States, along with a number of his companions, according to a brief statement issued by his office today (Sunday).



Iranian state media reported the death of the former Iranian president and member of the Expediency Discernment Council, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, as a result of a missile attack that targeted the capital, Tehran, yesterday (Saturday).



Media close to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard reported on Saturday that 3 of Ahmadinejad's guards were killed during the attack.



No additional official details have been released yet regarding the location of the targeting or its circumstances.



Who is Ahmadinejad?



He is the sixth president of Iran, a university professor, and a politician, who assumed the presidency on August 3, 2005, after defeating his rival Hashemi Rafsanjani in the second round of the presidential elections.



He was re-elected on June 12, 2009, at the expense of his rival Mir Hossein Mousavi, and remained president until June 15, 2013, after new elections were held.



Ahmadinejad was born on October 28, 1956, in the village of Aradan near Garmsar, Iran, to a father who worked as a blacksmith. He grew up in Tehran, where he enrolled in 1976 at Iran University of Science and Technology to study civil engineering. His supporters consider him "simple" and emphasize that he lived a "modest" life.



After becoming president, he wanted to continue living in his family's modest home in Tehran, but his security advisors forced him to move. Ahmadinejad is married and has two sons and a daughter.



His Political Beginnings



During the Khomeini Revolution in 1979, Ahmadinejad was one of the student leaders who organized demonstrations, and after the revolution, he, like many of his peers, joined the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.



Alongside his service in the Revolutionary Guard during the Iran-Iraq War (1980–1988), he continued his university studies and eventually earned a doctorate in transportation engineering and planning.



His first political positions included his appointment as governor of the Makoo and Khoy counties in West Azerbaijan Province during the 1980s. He then became an advisor to the governor-general of Kurdistan Province for two years. While studying for his doctorate in Tehran, he was appointed governor-general of Ardabil Province in 1993, and he remained in that position until 1997 when President Mohammad Khatami dismissed him, after which he returned to university teaching.



Ahmadinejad contributed to the establishment of the "Builders of Iran Alliance," which promoted a populist agenda and sought to unite conservative factions in the country.



In May 2003, the city council elected him as the mayor of Tehran, despite the fact that the proportion of conservatives from the Builders of Iran Alliance in the council did not exceed 12%.



As mayor of Tehran, he was credited with solving some traffic problems and maintaining low prices.