أعلن مكتب الرئيس الإيراني السابق محمود أحمدي نجاد مقتله في الهجوم الصاروخي الذي شنّته إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة، برفقة عدد من مرافقيه، وفق بيان مقتضب صدر عن مكتبه، اليوم (الأحد).

وأفادت وسائل إعلام رسمية إيرانية بمقتل الرئيس الإيراني السابق وعضو مجمع تشخيص مصلحة النظام، محمود أحمدي نجاد إثر هجوم صاروخي استهدف العاصمة طهران أمس (السبت).

وأفادت وسائل إعلام مقربة من الحرس الثوري الإيراني، السبت، بمقتل 3 من حراس نجاد، خلال الهجوم. ولم تصدر حتى الآن تفاصيل رسمية إضافية حول مكان الاستهداف أو ملابساته.

من هو أحمدي نجاد؟

الرئيس السادس لإيران، وأستاذ جامعي وسياسي، تولّى مهام الرئاسة في 3 أغسطس 2005 بعد تغلبه على منافسه هاشمي رفسنجاني في الدور الثاني من الانتخابات الرئاسية. وأُعيد انتخابه في 12 يونيو 2009 على حساب منافسه مير حسين موسوي، وظل رئيسًا حتى 15 يونيو 2013 بعد إجراء انتخابات جديدة. وُلد أحمدي نجاد في 28 أكتوبر 1956 في قرية آرادان قرب غرمسار بإيران، لأب يعمل حدادًا، ونشأ في طهران، حيث التحق عام 1976 بجامعة إيران للعلوم والتكنولوجيا لدراسة الهندسة المدنية. يعتبره أنصاره «بسيطًا» ويؤكدون أنه عاش حياة «متواضعة». وبعدما أصبح رئيسًا، أراد الاستمرار في منزل أسرته المتواضع في طهران، إلا أن مستشاريه الأمنيين أجبروه على الانتقال. وأحمدي نجاد متزوج وله ابنان وابنة.

بداياته السياسية

خلال ثورة الخميني عام 1979، كان أحمدي نجاد من القادة الطلابيين الذين نظموا المظاهرات، وبعد الثورة انضم، شأنه شأن العديد من أقرانه، إلى الحرس الثوري الإيراني. وبالتوازي مع خدمته في الحرس الثوري خلال الحرب الإيرانية–العراقية (1980–1988)، واصل دراسته الجامعية، وحصل في نهاية المطاف على درجة الدكتوراه في هندسة وتخطيط النقل. كانت أولى مناصبه السياسية تعيينه حاكمًا لمقاطعتي ماكو وخوي في محافظة أذربيجان الغربية خلال ثمانينات القرن الماضي. ثم أصبح مستشارًا للحاكم العام لمحافظة كردستان لمدة عامين. وخلال دراسته للدكتوراه في طهران، عُيّن حاكمًا عامًا لمحافظة أردبيل عام 1993، واستمر في المنصب حتى عام 1997 حين أقاله الرئيس محمد خاتمي، فعاد بعدها إلى التدريس الجامعي. ساهم أحمدي نجاد في تأسيس «تحالف بناة إيران» الذي روّج لأجندة شعبوية وسعى إلى توحيد الفصائل المحافظة في البلاد. وفي مايو 2003، اختاره المجلس البلدي عمدةً لمدينة طهران، رغم أن نسبة المحافظين من تحالف بناة إيران في المجلس لم تتجاوز 12%. وبصفته عمدة لطهران، نُسب إليه حل بعض مشكلات المرور والحفاظ على انخفاض الأسعار.