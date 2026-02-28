علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها الخاصة، أن نادي الاتحاد تقدم بشكوى رسمية للاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، على لاعب دولي سابق يعمل إدارياً في نادٍ «عاصمي»، فاوض لاعبي النادي بطريقة غير نظامية خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الماضية في غرفة الملابس وعبر رسائل نصية، رغم عدم دخولهم الفترة الحرة للمفاوضات، في محاولة لتحريض اللاعبين للضغط على النادي، إذ جهزت الإدارة القانونية بالنادي ملفاً متكاملاً مدعوماً بإثبات لتعزيز موقف النادي والحفاظ على حقوقه وفق أنظمة ولوائح الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم من الشكوى المقدمة.

وتنص لائحة الاحتراف على التزام النادي، الذي يعتزم إبرام عقد مع لاعب محترف، إبلاغ ناديه الحالي كتابياً قبل الدخول في مفاوضات معه، وأن يكون للاعب المحترف الحرية في إبرام عقد مع نادٍ آخر إلا إذا انتهى عقده مع ناديه الحالي أو كان من المقرر أن ينتهي خلال 6 أشهر، ويجوز للجنة الانضباط باتحاد القدم إيقاع إجراءات انضباطية على الأندية التي لا تلتزم بما ورد في هذه المادة من التزامات.