According to its sources, "Okaz" learned that Al-Ittihad Club has filed an official complaint with the Saudi Football Federation against a former international player who works as an administrator at a "capital" club. This player negotiated with the club's players in an irregular manner during the last winter transfer period in the locker room and through text messages, despite the players not being in the free negotiation period. This was an attempt to incite the players to pressure the club. The club's legal department has prepared a complete file supported by evidence to strengthen the club's position and protect its rights in accordance with the regulations and rules of the Saudi Football Federation regarding the submitted complaint.

The professional regulations stipulate that a club intending to sign a contract with a professional player must inform the player's current club in writing before entering into negotiations with him. The professional player has the freedom to sign a contract with another club unless his contract with his current club has expired or is set to expire within six months. The Disciplinary Committee of the Football Federation may impose disciplinary measures on clubs that do not comply with the obligations stated in this article.