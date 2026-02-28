In a notable escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the start of a large and ongoing military operation against Iran, confirming that the strikes targeted dozens of sites in various areas within the country.

In a recorded speech, Trump stated that the primary objective of the operation is to "protect Americans," emphasizing that Washington will not allow Tehran to possess nuclear capabilities or continue developing its missile program.

The U.S. President vowed that his country would work to eliminate any Iranian nuclear threat, considering that Tehran has targeted American interests for many years and has echoed anti-Washington slogans for decades.

He added in a sharp tone: "We may lose lives of our soldiers; this happens in wars," referring to the possibility of the confrontation widening.

In a notable escalation, Trump sent a direct message to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, saying: "Lay down your arms, or we will destroy you."

He also confirmed that U.S. forces and bases abroad face a continuous threat from Iranian activities, stressing that the United States will not allow any entity to challenge it.