في تصعيد لافت، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بدء عملية عسكرية واسعة ومستمرة ضد إيران، مؤكدًا أن الضربات استهدفت عشرات المواقع في مناطق متفرقة داخل البلاد.

وفي كلمة مصورة قال ترمب إن الهدف الأساسي للعملية هو "حماية الأمريكيين"، مشددًا على أن واشنطن لن تسمح لطهران بامتلاك قدرة نووية أو الاستمرار في تطوير برنامجها الصاروخي.

الرئيس الأمريكي توعّد بأن بلاده ستعمل على إنهاء أي تهديد نووي إيراني، معتبرًا أن طهران استهدفت المصالح الأمريكية لسنوات طويلة، ورددت شعارات معادية لواشنطن منذ عقود.

وأضاف بلهجة حادة: "قد نخسر أرواحًا من جنودنا، هذا يحدث في الحروب"، في إشارة إلى احتمال اتساع نطاق المواجهة.

وفي تصعيد لافت، وجّه ترمب رسالة مباشرة إلى الحرس الثوري الإيراني قائلاً: "ألقوا السلاح، وإلا قضينا عليكم".

كما أكد أن القوات والقواعد الأمريكية في الخارج تواجه تهديدًا مستمرًا من الأنشطة الإيرانية، مشددًا على أن الولايات المتحدة لن تسمح لأي جهة بتحديها.