قال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو إن هناك «أدلة متزايدة» تشير إلى أن المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي لم يعد على قيد الحياة، لافتاً إلى أن القوات الإسرائيلية «دمّرت مقر المرشد في طهران».

وأضاف أن «الإشارات تتزايد» بشأن مقتله، من دون صدور تأكيد رسمي حتى الآن، في وقت تتصاعد فيه وتيرة المواجهة بين الجانبين.

«القضاء على قادة في النظام والحرس الثوري»

وأكد نتنياهو أن القوات الإسرائيلية تمكنت أيضاً من «القضاء على عدد كبير من قادة النظام الإيراني والحرس الثوري»، من دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية حول الأسماء أو حجم الخسائر، مكتفياً بالإشارة إلى أن العمليات «تحقق أهدافها».

تنسيق وثيق مع واشنطن

وشدد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي على أن العمليات العسكرية التي تنفذها إسرائيل بالتعاون مع الولايات المتحدة ضد إيران ستستمر «مهما كلف الأمر»، داعياً الإسرائيليين إلى التحلي بالصبر في ظل التصعيد الحالي.

وأشاد بالرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، واصفاً قيادته بـ«التاريخية»، ومؤكداً أن مستوى التنسيق بين تل أبيب وواشنطن «وثيق وغير مسبوق».

دعوة للإيرانيين لإسقاط النظام

وفي رسالة مباشرة إلى الشعب الإيراني، دعا نتنياهو إلى «إسقاط النظام»، معتبراً أن هذه الفرصة «لا تأتي إلا مرة واحدة»، وأن إسرائيل تسعى إلى تمكين الإيرانيين من «تقرير مصيرهم».

وختم بالقول إن هذه الحرب «ستؤدي إلى السلام»، مكرراً اتهامه للنظام الإيراني بقتل «إسرائيليين كثر»، ومشدداً على أنه «لا ينبغي السماح له بامتلاك سلاح نووي يهدد وجود إسرائيل»