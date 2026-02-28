Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that there is "increasing evidence" suggesting that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is no longer alive, noting that Israeli forces "destroyed the leader's headquarters in Tehran."

He added that "the signals are increasing" regarding his death, without any official confirmation so far, at a time when the pace of confrontation between the two sides is escalating.

"Eliminating Leaders in the Regime and the Revolutionary Guard"

Netanyahu confirmed that Israeli forces have also managed to "eliminate a large number of leaders of the Iranian regime and the Revolutionary Guard," without providing additional details about names or the scale of the losses, merely indicating that the operations "are achieving their objectives."

Close Coordination with Washington

The Israeli Prime Minister emphasized that the military operations carried out by Israel in cooperation with the United States against Iran will continue "at any cost," calling on Israelis to exercise patience amid the current escalation.

He praised U.S. President Donald Trump, describing his leadership as "historic," and affirming that the level of coordination between Tel Aviv and Washington is "close and unprecedented."

Call for Iranians to Overthrow the Regime

In a direct message to the Iranian people, Netanyahu called for the "overthrow of the regime," considering that this opportunity "only comes once," and that Israel seeks to empower Iranians to "determine their own fate."

He concluded by stating that this war "will lead to peace," reiterating his accusation against the Iranian regime of killing "many Israelis," and stressing that "it should not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons that threaten the existence of Israel."