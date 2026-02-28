أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أنه لم يتخذ «قرارًا نهائيًا» بشأن التطورات في الشرق الأوسط، لكنه أبدى استياءه من مسار المفاوضات الجارية مع إيران في جنيف. وشدد على أنه لا يريد لطهران القيام «بأي تخصيب لليورانيوم على الإطلاق، حتى لأغراض مدنية»، في إشارة إلى تشدد محتمل في الموقف الأمريكي.

تحركات خلف الكواليس

من جانبه، أوضح وزير الخارجية العُماني بدر البوسعيدي، الذي تتوسط بلاده في المحادثات بين واشنطن وطهران، أن إيران مستعدة لخفض مخزونها من اليورانيوم إلى «أدنى مستوى ممكن» وتحويله إلى وقود غير قابل لإعادة التخصيب.

وأشار إلى أن المفاوضات حققت «اختراقًا مهمًا غير مسبوق»، معتبرًا أن تثبيت هذا التقدم قد يمهد الطريق لاتفاق نهائي.

تحذير إيراني

بدوره، دعا وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي الولايات المتحدة إلى تجنب «الخطوات غير المحسوبة والمطالب المبالغ فيها»، معلنًا قرب عقد جولة جديدة من المحادثات في جنيف، تسبقها اجتماعات تقنية بمشاركة خبراء من الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية.

ترقب أمريكي

وأكدت الوكالة عقد مناقشات تقنية في فيينا الأسبوع القادم بشأن الملف النووي الإيراني، بينما لم تعلن واشنطن رسميًا بعد عن موعد الجولة القادمة، ما يبقي المشهد مفتوحًا على جميع الاحتمالات بين انفراجة دبلوماسية أو تصعيد جديد.