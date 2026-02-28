U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he has not made a "final decision" regarding developments in the Middle East, but he expressed his dissatisfaction with the ongoing negotiations with Iran in Geneva. He emphasized that he does not want Tehran to engage in "any uranium enrichment at all, even for civilian purposes," indicating a potential hardening of the U.S. stance.

Behind-the-Scenes Moves

For his part, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, whose country is mediating the talks between Washington and Tehran, clarified that Iran is willing to reduce its uranium stockpile to "the lowest possible level" and convert it into fuel that cannot be re-enriched.

He noted that the negotiations have achieved a "significant unprecedented breakthrough," considering that solidifying this progress could pave the way for a final agreement.

Iranian Warning

In turn, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged the United States to avoid "reckless steps and exaggerated demands," announcing the imminent holding of a new round of talks in Geneva, preceded by technical meetings involving experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

U.S. Anticipation

The agency confirmed the holding of technical discussions in Vienna next week regarding the Iranian nuclear file, while Washington has not yet officially announced the date of the next round, leaving the scene open to all possibilities between a diplomatic breakthrough or a new escalation.