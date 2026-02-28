أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أنه لم يتخذ «قرارًا نهائيًا» بشأن التطورات في الشرق الأوسط، لكنه أبدى استياءه من مسار المفاوضات الجارية مع إيران في جنيف. وشدد على أنه لا يريد لطهران القيام «بأي تخصيب لليورانيوم على الإطلاق، حتى لأغراض مدنية»، في إشارة إلى تشدد محتمل في الموقف الأمريكي.
تحركات خلف الكواليس
من جانبه، أوضح وزير الخارجية العُماني بدر البوسعيدي، الذي تتوسط بلاده في المحادثات بين واشنطن وطهران، أن إيران مستعدة لخفض مخزونها من اليورانيوم إلى «أدنى مستوى ممكن» وتحويله إلى وقود غير قابل لإعادة التخصيب.
وأشار إلى أن المفاوضات حققت «اختراقًا مهمًا غير مسبوق»، معتبرًا أن تثبيت هذا التقدم قد يمهد الطريق لاتفاق نهائي.
تحذير إيراني
بدوره، دعا وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي الولايات المتحدة إلى تجنب «الخطوات غير المحسوبة والمطالب المبالغ فيها»، معلنًا قرب عقد جولة جديدة من المحادثات في جنيف، تسبقها اجتماعات تقنية بمشاركة خبراء من الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية.
ترقب أمريكي
وأكدت الوكالة عقد مناقشات تقنية في فيينا الأسبوع القادم بشأن الملف النووي الإيراني، بينما لم تعلن واشنطن رسميًا بعد عن موعد الجولة القادمة، ما يبقي المشهد مفتوحًا على جميع الاحتمالات بين انفراجة دبلوماسية أو تصعيد جديد.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he has not made a "final decision" regarding developments in the Middle East, but he expressed his dissatisfaction with the ongoing negotiations with Iran in Geneva. He emphasized that he does not want Tehran to engage in "any uranium enrichment at all, even for civilian purposes," indicating a potential hardening of the U.S. stance.
Behind-the-Scenes Moves
For his part, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, whose country is mediating the talks between Washington and Tehran, clarified that Iran is willing to reduce its uranium stockpile to "the lowest possible level" and convert it into fuel that cannot be re-enriched.
He noted that the negotiations have achieved a "significant unprecedented breakthrough," considering that solidifying this progress could pave the way for a final agreement.
Iranian Warning
In turn, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged the United States to avoid "reckless steps and exaggerated demands," announcing the imminent holding of a new round of talks in Geneva, preceded by technical meetings involving experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency.
U.S. Anticipation
The agency confirmed the holding of technical discussions in Vienna next week regarding the Iranian nuclear file, while Washington has not yet officially announced the date of the next round, leaving the scene open to all possibilities between a diplomatic breakthrough or a new escalation.