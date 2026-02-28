A survey conducted by the "Gallup" organization revealed a notable shift in American public opinion, with 41% of participants expressing sympathy for the Palestinians compared to 36% for the Israelis, marking the first close alignment since the organization began its measurements decades ago.

Before the Gaza war that erupted following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, 54% of Americans sympathized with the Israelis compared to 31% with the Palestinians. The margin of error in the survey is 4%, meaning that the current percentages may be statistically close.

The survey, which included a thousand people, indicated that Democrats were the main drivers of this shift; about two-thirds of them said they sympathized more with the Palestinians, compared to only two out of ten with the Israelis.

Independents also showed, for the first time, greater sympathy for the Palestinians compared to the Israelis. In contrast, about 7 out of 10 Republicans still express sympathy for Israel, although this percentage is lower than pre-war levels. Across generations, the survey showed that nearly half of Americans aged 18 to 34 sympathize with the Palestinians, compared to about a quarter with the Israelis, while the gap is also narrowing among older age groups.

The survey also indicated that 57% of Americans support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.