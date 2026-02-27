في مشهد إنساني مؤثر، مثل الدولي المغربي أشرف حكيمي نجم فريق باريس سان جيرمان أمام محكمة العدل الفرنسية أمس (الخميس)، على خلفية قضية اغتصاب مزعومة تعود إلى فبراير 2023، في محاكمة قد تصل عقوبتها – في حال الإدانة – إلى 15 عاماً من السجن، وسط حضور لافت لوالدته ودعم علني من زميله السابق كيليان مبابي.

دموع سعيدة موح.. أم تدافع حتى النهاية

خلال الجلسة، خطفت والدة اللاعب، سعيدة موح، الأنظار، بعدما انهارت بالبكاء لحظة رؤيتها ابنها في قفص الاتهام.

ودافعت الأم عن تربية نجلها وقيمه، مؤكدة أنه «يُكنّ احتراماً كبيراً للنساء، ولا يمكن أن يُجبر أي امرأة على فعل لا تريده». وأقسمت أنها لا تعلم تفاصيل ما حدث، لكنها ستقف إلى جانبه حتى نهاية القضية، في مشهد طغت عليه العاطفة والألم.
والدة أشرف حكيمي تنهار بالبكاء في المحكمة.. ومبابي يحضر دعماً له

شهادة مبابي.. «لا يمكن أن يكون قد اغتصب فتاة»

ولم يكن حكيمي وحيداً في قاعة المحكمة؛ إذ حضر زميله السابق في باريس سان جيرمان، النجم الفرنسي كيليان مبابي، للإدلاء بشهادته دعماً له.

وقال مبابي أمام المحكمة: «إنه شخص طيب القلب ومحترم وهادئ، ولا يمكن أن يكون قد اغتصب فتاة»، في شهادة وُصفت بأنها دفعة معنوية قوية للاعب المغربي في واحدة من أصعب محطات مسيرته.

حكيمي: أنكر الاتهامات منذ اليوم الأول

وخلال مثوله، حافظ حكيمي على رواية ثابتة ومتسقة، نافياً بشكل قاطع الاتهامات الموجهة إليه، ومؤكداً أن الأحداث «لم تقع كما ورد في الشكوى».

وجدد ثقته في القضاء الفرنسي، معلناً استعداده الكامل للتعاون مع التحقيقات حتى تتكشف الحقيقة.

وفي تعليق سبق المحاكمة عبر منصة «إكس»، شدد اللاعب على أن «مجرد اتهام بالاغتصاب أصبح كافياً لتبرير المحاكمة، رغم أنني أنكر ذلك وكل الأدلة تثبت زيفه»، مضيفاً: «أنتظر هذه المحاكمة بهدوء لتظهر الحقيقة للعلن».

من الشكوى إلى قاعة الجنايات

وتعود القضية إلى 24 فبراير 2023، حين تقدمت شابة تبلغ 24 عاماً ببلاغ إلى الشرطة الفرنسية، مدعية تعرضها لاعتداء جنسي داخل منزل اللاعب بضاحية باريس، بعد تعارف بينهما عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

وبعد تحقيق استمر نحو ثلاث سنوات، قررت النيابة العامة في نانتير إحالة الملف إلى المحكمة الجنائية في مقاطعة «أو دو سين» في فبراير 2026، معتبرة أن هناك ما يكفي من المعطيات لعرض القضية على القضاء.

دفاع قانوني مضاد.. وتشكيك في الرواية

من جانبها، أكدت محامية اللاعب أن رواية موكلها مدعومة بأدلة موضوعية في الملف، مشيرة إلى أن التواصل بين الطرفين استمر لأسابيع قبل اللقاء، وأنه اقترح مراراً أن يتم اللقاء في مكان عام بحضور أصدقاء، قبل أن يتم الترتيب للاجتماع في منزله.

وأضافت أن المشتكية غادرت المنزل بعد نحو ساعة «من دون أي توتر»، وأن حكيمي رافقها إلى الباب، نافية وجود أي اعتداء. كما أشارت إلى أن موكلها خضع للفحوص الطبية وسلّم هاتفه، في حين – بحسب قولها – رفضت المدعية إجراء فحوصات مماثلة أو تسليم هاتفها.

جدل قانوني وإعلامي واسع

القضية أثارت جدلاً واسعاً في الأوساط الإعلامية والقانونية، بين من يرى أن الإحالة للمحاكمة تعكس وجود مؤشرات تستدعي الفصل القضائي، وبين من يعتبر أن الملف يفتقر إلى أدلة مادية حاسمة، وأن الاتهام وحده لا يكفي لإدانة لاعب بحجم حكيمي.