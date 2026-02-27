والدة أشرف حكيمي تنهار بالبكاء في المحكمة.. ومبابي يحضر دعماً له

In an emotional human scene, Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi, star of Paris Saint-Germain, appeared before the French court yesterday (Thursday) in connection with an alleged rape case dating back to February 2023, in a trial that could result in a sentence of up to 15 years in prison if convicted, with a notable presence of his mother and public support from his former teammate Kylian Mbappé.

Happy Tears of Saida Mouh.. A Mother Who Defends Until the End

During the session, the player's mother, Saida Mouh, drew attention as she broke down in tears upon seeing her son in the defendant's box.

The mother defended her son's upbringing and values, asserting that he "has great respect for women and would never force any woman to do something she does not want." She swore that she does not know the details of what happened, but she will stand by him until the end of the case, in a scene filled with emotion and pain.



Mbappé's Testimony.. "He Could Not Have Raped a Girl"

Hakimi was not alone in the courtroom; his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate, French star Kylian Mbappé, attended to testify in support of him.

Mbappé stated in court: "He is a kind-hearted, respectful, and calm person, and he could not have raped a girl," in a testimony described as a strong moral boost for the Moroccan player during one of the toughest moments of his career.

Hakimi: I Denied the Allegations from Day One

During his appearance, Hakimi maintained a consistent and firm narrative, categorically denying the allegations against him and affirming that the events "did not occur as stated in the complaint."

He reiterated his confidence in the French judiciary, announcing his full readiness to cooperate with the investigations until the truth is revealed.

In a comment prior to the trial via the "X" platform, the player emphasized that "merely being accused of rape is enough to justify a trial, even though I deny it and all the evidence proves its falsehood," adding: "I await this trial calmly to reveal the truth to the public."

From the Complaint to the Criminal Court

The case dates back to February 24, 2023, when a 24-year-old woman filed a report with the French police, claiming she was sexually assaulted inside the player's home in the suburbs of Paris, after getting to know each other through social media.

After an investigation lasting nearly three years, the public prosecutor in Nanterre decided to refer the case to the criminal court in the "Hauts-de-Seine" department in February 2026, considering that there was enough information to present the case to the judiciary.

Counter Legal Defense.. Doubts About the Narrative

For her part, the player's lawyer confirmed that her client's narrative is supported by objective evidence in the file, noting that communication between the two parties continued for weeks before the meeting, and that he repeatedly suggested meeting in a public place with friends present, before arranging to meet at his home.

She added that the complainant left the house after about an hour "without any tension," and that Hakimi accompanied her to the door, denying any assault. She also pointed out that her client underwent medical examinations and handed over his phone, while – according to her – the complainant refused to undergo similar examinations or hand over her phone.

Widespread Legal and Media Controversy

The case has sparked widespread debate in media and legal circles, with some believing that the referral to trial reflects the existence of indicators that warrant judicial separation, while others argue that the file lacks decisive material evidence, and that the accusation alone is not enough to convict a player of Hakimi's stature.