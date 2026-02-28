تأهل فريق الهدى إلى دوري الدرجة الثانية عقب تعادله المثير أمام مضيفه رضوى بنتيجة (2-2)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي رضوى بمدينة ينبع، ضمن الجولة الأخيرة من دوري الدرجة الثالثة.
ودخل الفريقان المواجهة في صراع الصدارة عن المجموعة الثالثة، حيث كان الهدى يتصدر بفارق نقطة واحدة فقط، ما منح اللقاء طابعًا حاسمًا منذ صافرة البداية، في ظل رغبة مشتركة بحسم بطاقة الصعود.
وشهدت المباراة إثارة كبيرة وتقلبات في النتيجة، إذ تقدم الهدى أولًا، قبل أن يعود رضوى ويعدل الكفة. واستمرت الإثارة حتى الدقائق الأخيرة، التي تقدم خلالها الهدى، قبل أن يعود رضوى سريعًا إلى التعادل، لتنتهي المباراة بنتيجة (2-2).
ورغم التعادل، كان ذلك كافيًا للهدى الذي رفع رصيده إلى 39 نقطة، محافظًا على صدارة المجموعة الثالثة وضامنًا بطاقة التأهل، فيما بقي رضوى في المركز الثاني برصيد 37 نقطة.
وفي بقية المجموعات، تأهل فريق بيش عن المجموعة الأولى، كما ضمن القوارة الصعود عن المجموعة الرابعة منذ الجولة قبل الأخيرة، فيما سيتحدد المتأهل عن المجموعة الثانية مساء الأحد المقبل، حيث انحصرت المنافسة بين فريقي قلوة والفاو.
The Al-Huda team qualified for the second division after their thrilling draw against their host Radwa with a score of (2-2), in the match that took place at the Radwa Club stadium in Yanbu, as part of the final round of the third division league.
Both teams entered the match in a battle for the top spot in Group Three, with Al-Huda leading by just one point, which gave the match a decisive nature from the opening whistle, amid a shared desire to secure the promotion ticket.
The match witnessed great excitement and fluctuations in the score, as Al-Huda took the lead first, before Radwa came back to equalize. The excitement continued until the final minutes, during which Al-Huda took the lead again, only for Radwa to quickly equalize, ending the match with a score of (2-2).
Despite the draw, it was enough for Al-Huda, who raised their tally to 39 points, maintaining the top spot in Group Three and securing the promotion ticket, while Radwa remained in second place with 37 points.
In the other groups, the Bish team qualified from Group One, while Al-Qawara secured promotion from Group Four since the second-to-last round. The qualifier from Group Two will be determined next Sunday evening, with the competition narrowed down to the teams of Qalwa and Al-Faw.