تأهل فريق الهدى إلى دوري الدرجة الثانية عقب تعادله المثير أمام مضيفه رضوى بنتيجة (2-2)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي رضوى بمدينة ينبع، ضمن الجولة الأخيرة من دوري الدرجة الثالثة.


ودخل الفريقان المواجهة في صراع الصدارة عن المجموعة الثالثة، حيث كان الهدى يتصدر بفارق نقطة واحدة فقط، ما منح اللقاء طابعًا حاسمًا منذ صافرة البداية، في ظل رغبة مشتركة بحسم بطاقة الصعود.


وشهدت المباراة إثارة كبيرة وتقلبات في النتيجة، إذ تقدم الهدى أولًا، قبل أن يعود رضوى ويعدل الكفة. واستمرت الإثارة حتى الدقائق الأخيرة، التي تقدم خلالها الهدى، قبل أن يعود رضوى سريعًا إلى التعادل، لتنتهي المباراة بنتيجة (2-2).


ورغم التعادل، كان ذلك كافيًا للهدى الذي رفع رصيده إلى 39 نقطة، محافظًا على صدارة المجموعة الثالثة وضامنًا بطاقة التأهل، فيما بقي رضوى في المركز الثاني برصيد 37 نقطة.


وفي بقية المجموعات، تأهل فريق بيش عن المجموعة الأولى، كما ضمن القوارة الصعود عن المجموعة الرابعة منذ الجولة قبل الأخيرة، فيما سيتحدد المتأهل عن المجموعة الثانية مساء الأحد المقبل، حيث انحصرت المنافسة بين فريقي قلوة والفاو.