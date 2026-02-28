أبدى مدرب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية الأيرلندي بريندان رودجرز رضاه عن مستوى التطور الذي أظهره الفريق خلال الفترة الماضية، مؤكدًا أن العمل المستمر بدأ يؤتي ثماره.


وتحدث رودجرز قبل مواجهة التعاون: «بعد عدة أشهر من العمل المشترك وخوض 14 مباراة، أنا سعيد جدًا بتطور الفريق. نحن نسير في الاتجاه الصحيح، وسنواصل التحسن، لكن الأهم هو ألا نبالغ في الحماس أو ننشغل بالفرق الأخرى، بل نركز بشكل كامل على أنفسنا وعلى تطوير أدائنا».


وأضاف: «نراجع مبارياتنا السابقة باستمرار لمعرفة أين يمكننا أن نكون أفضل. اللاعبون أظهروا استجابة كبيرة لما نطلبه منهم في التدريبات، وهناك استقرار واضح وفهم جيد لطريقتنا، لكن لا تزال أمامنا مساحة كبيرة للتطور، خصوصًا أن فترة عملنا معًا لا تزال في بدايتها».


وقال رودجرز: «يدخل القادسية مباراة التعاون بطموح تحقيق نتيجة إيجابية تعزز مسيرته في الدوري، وترسخ العمل الفني الذي يقدمه الفريق، سعيًا لترجمة تطوره إلى أداء ونتيجة داخل المستطيل الأخضر».


من جهته، أنهى الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية تحضيراته على ملعب النادي بالخبر، استعدادًا لمواجهة التعاون على استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد في الدمام، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ24 من دوري روشن السعودي.


واستُهلت الحصة التدريبية بتمارين الإحماء، قبل أن يركّز الجهاز الفني على الجوانب الفنية والتكتيكية التي يعتزم تطبيقها في اللقاء، من خلال مناورة تكتيكية أُقيمت في منتصف الملعب، شهدت تنفيذ عدد من الجمل الفنية الخاصة بالمباراة.