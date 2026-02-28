The head coach of the Al-Qadisiyah football team, Irishman Brendan Rodgers, expressed his satisfaction with the level of development the team has shown in recent times, confirming that continuous work is beginning to bear fruit.



Rodgers spoke before the match against Al-Taawoun: "After several months of joint work and playing 14 matches, I am very happy with the team's progress. We are heading in the right direction, and we will continue to improve, but the most important thing is not to get overly excited or distracted by other teams; instead, we should focus entirely on ourselves and on enhancing our performance."



He added: "We constantly review our previous matches to identify where we can be better. The players have shown a great response to what we ask of them in training, and there is clear stability and a good understanding of our method, but we still have a lot of room for development, especially since our time working together is still in its early stages."



Rodgers said: "Al-Qadisiyah enters the match against Al-Taawoun with the ambition of achieving a positive result that reinforces its journey in the league and solidifies the technical work the team is providing, in an effort to translate its development into performance and results on the pitch."



For its part, the Al-Qadisiyah first football team has completed its preparations at the club's stadium in Khobar, in anticipation of facing Al-Taawoun at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 24th round of the Roshen Saudi League.



The training session began with warm-up exercises, before the coaching staff focused on the technical and tactical aspects they intend to implement in the match, through a tactical maneuver held in the middle of the field, which included the execution of several technical plays specific to the match.