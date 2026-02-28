كشف مدرب مانشستر سيتي بيب غوارديولا طريقة التعامل مع اللاعبين المسلمين في فريقه خلال شهر رمضان المبارك.
ويضم مانشستر سيتي عدداً من اللاعبين المسلمين أبرزهم النجم المصري عمر مرموش. ويرى المدرب الإسباني أن الصيام لا يؤثر على أداء اللاعبين في المستطيل الأخضر.
صيام اللاعبين لا يضعف الأداء
وقال غوارديولا خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مواجهة ليدز يونايتد في البريميرليغ إن النادي أجرى جميع التعديلات اللازمة لضمان قدرة اللاعبين المسلمين في الفريق على الالتزام بصيام شهر رمضان مع الاستمرار في تقديم أفضل مستوى ممكن.
برنامج تغذية خاص
وأضاف: «هم يتبعون هذا التقليد الديني، ولدينا مختصو تغذية جيدون يكيّفون الأمور وفقاً لما يحتاجه الفريق، أعتقد أنهم معتادون على ذلك، فهم ليسوا صغاراً ومعتادون على اللعب في هذه الفترة».
وختم: «ليست المرة الأولى لهم، ونحن نعرف كيف نتعامل مع الأمر، هم على تواصل مع الأطباء وسيقومون بالتكيّف، لكنهم يعرفون ما يجب عليهم فعله».
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola revealed how he manages Muslim players in his team during the holy month of Ramadan.
Manchester City has several Muslim players, most notably Egyptian star Omar Marmoush. The Spanish coach believes that fasting does not affect the players' performance on the pitch.
Fasting Players Do Not Weaken Performance
Guardiola stated during the press conference ahead of the match against Leeds United in the Premier League that the club has made all necessary adjustments to ensure that the Muslim players in the team can observe the fast during Ramadan while continuing to perform at their best.
Special Nutrition Program
He added: "They follow this religious tradition, and we have good nutritionists who adjust things according to what the team needs. I think they are used to it; they are not young and are accustomed to playing during this period."
He concluded: "This is not their first time, and we know how to handle it. They are in contact with the doctors and will adapt, but they know what they need to do."