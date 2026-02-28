Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola revealed how he manages Muslim players in his team during the holy month of Ramadan.

Manchester City has several Muslim players, most notably Egyptian star Omar Marmoush. The Spanish coach believes that fasting does not affect the players' performance on the pitch.

Fasting Players Do Not Weaken Performance

Guardiola stated during the press conference ahead of the match against Leeds United in the Premier League that the club has made all necessary adjustments to ensure that the Muslim players in the team can observe the fast during Ramadan while continuing to perform at their best.

Special Nutrition Program

He added: "They follow this religious tradition, and we have good nutritionists who adjust things according to what the team needs. I think they are used to it; they are not young and are accustomed to playing during this period."

He concluded: "This is not their first time, and we know how to handle it. They are in contact with the doctors and will adapt, but they know what they need to do."