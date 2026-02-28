كشف مدرب مانشستر سيتي بيب غوارديولا طريقة التعامل مع اللاعبين المسلمين في فريقه خلال شهر رمضان المبارك.

ويضم مانشستر سيتي عدداً من اللاعبين المسلمين أبرزهم النجم المصري عمر مرموش. ويرى المدرب الإسباني أن الصيام لا يؤثر على أداء اللاعبين في المستطيل الأخضر.

صيام اللاعبين لا يضعف الأداء

وقال غوارديولا خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مواجهة ليدز يونايتد في البريميرليغ إن النادي أجرى جميع التعديلات اللازمة لضمان قدرة اللاعبين المسلمين في الفريق على الالتزام بصيام شهر رمضان مع الاستمرار في تقديم أفضل مستوى ممكن.

برنامج تغذية خاص

وأضاف: «هم يتبعون هذا التقليد الديني، ولدينا مختصو تغذية جيدون يكيّفون الأمور وفقاً لما يحتاجه الفريق، أعتقد أنهم معتادون على ذلك، فهم ليسوا صغاراً ومعتادون على اللعب في هذه الفترة».

وختم: «ليست المرة الأولى لهم، ونحن نعرف كيف نتعامل مع الأمر، هم على تواصل مع الأطباء وسيقومون بالتكيّف، لكنهم يعرفون ما يجب عليهم فعله».