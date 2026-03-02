U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he rushed to assassinate Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei before he could carry out a new attempt on his life, affirming that Tehran had tried to kill him twice before.



Trump said in an interview with ABC News last night (Sunday): "I got to him before he got to me. They tried twice, but I got to him first."



He pointed out that the recent U.S. military operation brought about a radical change in the Iranian leadership structure, adding that names had been proposed for succession of the ruling regime and were identified in advance before the strikes, but they were killed in the initial attack.



He stated: "The attack was successful to the extent that it eliminated most of the candidates. None of those we had in mind will be left, because they all were killed. Even those who were in second or third place met their end."



Trump's statements come amid escalating U.S. military operations against Iran and renewed scrutiny of what Washington describes as Iranian attempts to target him during the 2024 presidential election campaign.



The U.S. Attorney's Office in 2024 charged several individuals in connection with alleged assassination plots linked to Iran that targeted Trump while he was a presidential candidate.



According to the U.S. Department of Justice, elements associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard sought to recruit individuals within the United States to carry out attacks, which were said to be in response to the U.S. airstrike in 2020 that resulted in the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.



In one case, federal authorities announced that a suspect attempted to hire hitmen, who later turned out to be undercover agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation as part of a tightly controlled security operation. The prosecution described those efforts as part of a broader Iranian campaign to target current and former U.S. officials, while Tehran denied any involvement in those plots.