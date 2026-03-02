أفصح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أنه سارع باغتيال المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي قبل أن يتمكن من تنفيذ محاولة جديدة لاغتياله، مؤكداً أن طهران حاولت قتله مرتين في السابق.


وقال ترمب في مقابلة مع شبكة «إيه بي سي نيوز»، مساء أمس (الأحد): «وصلت إليه قبل أن يصل إليّ. حاولوا مرتين، لكنني سبقته».


ولفت إلى أن العملية العسكرية الأمريكية الأخيرة أحدثت تغييراً جذرياً في هيكل القيادة الإيرانية، مضيفاً أن أسماء كانت مطروحة لخلافة النظام الحاكم تم تحديدها مسبقاً قبل الضربات، لكنها قُتلت في الهجوم الافتتاحي.


وقال: «كان الهجوم ناجحاً إلى درجة أنه أطاح بمعظم المرشحين. لن يكون أيٌّ ممن كنا نضعهم في الحسبان، لأنهم جميعاً قُتلوا. حتى من كانوا في المرتبة الثانية أو الثالثة لقوا حتفهم».


وتجىء تصريحات ترمب في ظل تصاعد العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية ضد إيران، وتجدّد التدقيق في ما تصفه واشنطن بمحاولات إيرانية لاستهدافه خلال حملة الانتخابات الرئاسية 2024.


ووجه الادعاء العام الأمريكي في 2024 اتهامات إلى عدد من الأفراد على خلفية مخططات اغتيال مزعومة مرتبطة بإيران استهدفت ترمب حين كان مرشحاً رئاسياً.


ووفقاً لوزارة العدل الأمريكية، فإن عناصر مرتبطة بالحرس الثوري الإيراني سعت إلى تجنيد أشخاص داخل الولايات المتحدة لتنفيذ هجمات، قيل إنها جاءت رداً على الضربة الجوية الأمريكية عام 2020 التي أسفرت عن مقتل الجنرال الإيراني قاسم سليماني.


وفي إحدى القضايا، أعلنت السلطات الفيدرالية أن مشتبهاً به حاول استئجار قتلة مأجورين، تبيّن لاحقاً أنهم عملاء سريون لمكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي ضمن عملية أمنية محكمة. ووصفت النيابة تلك الجهود بأنها جزء من حملة إيرانية أوسع لاستهداف مسؤولين أمريكيين حاليين وسابقين، بينما نفت طهران أي تورط لها في تلك المخططات.