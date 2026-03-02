أفصح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أنه سارع باغتيال المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي قبل أن يتمكن من تنفيذ محاولة جديدة لاغتياله، مؤكداً أن طهران حاولت قتله مرتين في السابق.
وقال ترمب في مقابلة مع شبكة «إيه بي سي نيوز»، مساء أمس (الأحد): «وصلت إليه قبل أن يصل إليّ. حاولوا مرتين، لكنني سبقته».
ولفت إلى أن العملية العسكرية الأمريكية الأخيرة أحدثت تغييراً جذرياً في هيكل القيادة الإيرانية، مضيفاً أن أسماء كانت مطروحة لخلافة النظام الحاكم تم تحديدها مسبقاً قبل الضربات، لكنها قُتلت في الهجوم الافتتاحي.
وقال: «كان الهجوم ناجحاً إلى درجة أنه أطاح بمعظم المرشحين. لن يكون أيٌّ ممن كنا نضعهم في الحسبان، لأنهم جميعاً قُتلوا. حتى من كانوا في المرتبة الثانية أو الثالثة لقوا حتفهم».
وتجىء تصريحات ترمب في ظل تصاعد العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية ضد إيران، وتجدّد التدقيق في ما تصفه واشنطن بمحاولات إيرانية لاستهدافه خلال حملة الانتخابات الرئاسية 2024.
ووجه الادعاء العام الأمريكي في 2024 اتهامات إلى عدد من الأفراد على خلفية مخططات اغتيال مزعومة مرتبطة بإيران استهدفت ترمب حين كان مرشحاً رئاسياً.
ووفقاً لوزارة العدل الأمريكية، فإن عناصر مرتبطة بالحرس الثوري الإيراني سعت إلى تجنيد أشخاص داخل الولايات المتحدة لتنفيذ هجمات، قيل إنها جاءت رداً على الضربة الجوية الأمريكية عام 2020 التي أسفرت عن مقتل الجنرال الإيراني قاسم سليماني.
وفي إحدى القضايا، أعلنت السلطات الفيدرالية أن مشتبهاً به حاول استئجار قتلة مأجورين، تبيّن لاحقاً أنهم عملاء سريون لمكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي ضمن عملية أمنية محكمة. ووصفت النيابة تلك الجهود بأنها جزء من حملة إيرانية أوسع لاستهداف مسؤولين أمريكيين حاليين وسابقين، بينما نفت طهران أي تورط لها في تلك المخططات.
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he rushed to assassinate Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei before he could carry out a new attempt on his life, affirming that Tehran had tried to kill him twice before.
Trump said in an interview with ABC News last night (Sunday): "I got to him before he got to me. They tried twice, but I got to him first."
He pointed out that the recent U.S. military operation brought about a radical change in the Iranian leadership structure, adding that names had been proposed for succession of the ruling regime and were identified in advance before the strikes, but they were killed in the initial attack.
He stated: "The attack was successful to the extent that it eliminated most of the candidates. None of those we had in mind will be left, because they all were killed. Even those who were in second or third place met their end."
Trump's statements come amid escalating U.S. military operations against Iran and renewed scrutiny of what Washington describes as Iranian attempts to target him during the 2024 presidential election campaign.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in 2024 charged several individuals in connection with alleged assassination plots linked to Iran that targeted Trump while he was a presidential candidate.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, elements associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard sought to recruit individuals within the United States to carry out attacks, which were said to be in response to the U.S. airstrike in 2020 that resulted in the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.
In one case, federal authorities announced that a suspect attempted to hire hitmen, who later turned out to be undercover agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation as part of a tightly controlled security operation. The prosecution described those efforts as part of a broader Iranian campaign to target current and former U.S. officials, while Tehran denied any involvement in those plots.