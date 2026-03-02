اعتبرت مجلة «لو نوفيل أوبسرفاتور» الفرنسية، أن مقتل المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي، قد يشكل نقطة تحول تاريخية، فإما أن يكون بداية انهيار تدريجي للنظام عبر «انفجار داخلي»، وإما أن يسبب انزلاقاً نحو فوضى إقليمية وحرب أوسع.


وأفادت في تقرير لها بعنوان «زعزعة استقرار المنطقة، سقوط نظام الملالي.. 5 أسئلة تطرح نفسها بعد مقتل خامنئي»، بأنه مع تراجع القدرات العسكرية الإيرانية واحتمال تصاعد الاحتجاجات، تبقى المرحلة القادمة مفتوحة على جميع السيناريوهات.


وذكرت أن التداعيات السياسية والعسكرية لمقتل خامنئي جراء ضربات أمريكية إسرائيلية، تطرح خمسة أسئلة كبرى حول مستقبل إيران والمنطقة.


• كيف ستتم المرحلة الانتقالية؟


أعلنت إيران أن السلطة ستُدار من خلال «ترويكا»، يشرف عليها الرئيس مسعود بزشكيان، ورئيس السلطة القضائية غلام حسين محسني ييجي، وعضو مجلس صيانة الدستور علي رضا أعرافي. ونقلت تحذير كبير المسؤولين الأمنيين الإيرانيين علي لاريجاني من محاولات زرع الفرقة، ودعوته الإيرانيين إلى الوحدة.


• هل يمثل مقتل خامنئي نهاية نظام الملالي؟


الباحث والمحلل بالمعهد الفرنسي للتحليل الإستراتيجي دافيد ريغوليه روز، رأى أن الضربات قد تمثل عاملاً «مُسرّعاً لديناميكية قائمة مسبقًا، مثل احتجاجات السكان»، وأضاف: «ليست العملية بحد ذاتها ما يدفع لتغيير النظام، بل «انفجار داخلي» قد يفتح الباب أمام بروز فاعلين انتقاليين».


وذهب الباحث أبعد من ذلك بقوله إن النظام «قد يصمد مؤقتًا لكنه لن يتمكن من الاستمرار». ولفتت المجلة إلى تجدد الاحتجاجات في الجامعات قبيل الضربات، ما يعزز فرضية اهتزاز داخلي عميق. وذكرت أن انهيار النظام الإيراني الحالي من شأنه أن يفتح الباب أمام ديناميكية داخلية قادرة على إبراز فاعلين من أجل انتقال محتمل.


• هل هناك حرب أهلية؟


دعا ترمب الإيرانيين إلى «استعادة السيطرة على بلادهم»، وأعلن نجل شاه إيران رضا بهلوي أن «الجمهورية الإسلامية انتهت فعلياً»، في المقابل، خرج آلاف المؤيدين للنظام في طهران وشيراز هاتفين «الموت لأمريكا» و«الموت لإسرائيل».


وحذر الباحث في المعهد الفرنسي للعلاقات الدولية تييري كوفيل من احتمال نشوب «حرب أهلية بين قوى إثنية»، لافتاً إلى أن «بعض الأقليات مثل البلوش أو الأكراد قد تحاول السيطرة على أجزاء من الأراضي».


لكن خبراء آخرين، مثل مدير الدراسات في مؤسسة البحر الأبيض المتوسط للدراسات الإستراتيجية بيار رازو، يعتبرون هذا السيناريو «غير مرجح»، مؤكدين أن «إيران بلد متجانس.. والشعور الوطني قوي».


• هل يمكن لإيران الرد عسكرياً؟


توعد الحرس الثوري بـ«أعنف هجوم في التاريخ»، لكن ترمب حذر إيران قائلاً: «من الأفضل ألا يفعلوا ذلك.. وإلا سنضربهم بقوة غير مسبوقة».


لكن الباحثة نائبة رئيس معهد البحوث والدراسات حول البحر الأبيض المتوسط والشرق الأوسط أغنيس لوفالوا تؤكد أن «وسائل المقاومة لدى إيران محدودة»، موضحة أن قدرات إيران الصاروخية أُضعفت بشدة، وأنها «لا تملك إمكانية الصمود طويلًا أمام الترسانة الأمريكية والإسرائيلية».


• إلى أي مدى سيتزعزع الشرق الأوسط؟


التصعيد تجاوز إيران ليشمل المنطقة بأكملها، إذ أغلقت طهران مضيق هرمز، واستهدفت قواعد أمريكية في الخليج.


فالهجمات الحالية -وفقاً للكاتبة- «أكثر جرأة» من مواجهات يونيو الماضي، كما أن الردود الإيرانية توسعت نطاقاً وتأثيراً، ما يهدد بانفجار إقليمي واسع.