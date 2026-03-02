It seems that the Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan has not accepted the idea of being absent from the most prominent drama season in the month of Ramadan, so he decided to give himself a precious gift.

Ferrari 296

Ramadan posted on his official Facebook account a picture of himself next to a luxurious car, without revealing its color and details.

He commented on the picture saying: "I was upset with myself for not making a series in Ramadan.. so I decided to make it up to myself and bought a Ferrari 296 GTB."

Not only did Ramadan announce his gift to himself, but he also decided to hold a contest for his audience, directing a question to them: "What color do you think it is?"

At the end of his comment on the picture, Ramadan confirmed that he will be making a series for Ramadan drama, for the person who guesses the correct color of the car.

Mohamed Ramadan has been absent from Ramadan drama since he presented the series "Jaafar El Omda" in 2023, which achieved great public success, and afterward, he focused on filming his new movie "Lion," which is expected to be released soon.