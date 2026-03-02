يبدو أن الفنان المصري محمد رمضان لم يتقبل فكرة غيابه عن الموسم الدرامي الأبرز في شهر رمضان، لذلك قرر أن يمنح نفسه هدية ثمينة.

فيراري 296

ونشر رمضان عبر حسابه الرسمي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيسبوك، صورته بجوار سيارة فارهة، دون أن يكشف لونها وتفاصيلها.

وعلق على الصورة قائلاً: «كنت زعلان من نفسي إني معملتش مسلسل في رمضان.. فقررت أصالح نفسي واشتريت عربية فيراري 296 جي تي بي».

ولم يكتفِ رمضان بالإعلان عن هديته لنفسه، بل قرر أن يعلن عن مسابقة لجمهوره، ووجه إليهم سؤاله قائلاً: «تتوقعوا لونها إيه؟».

وفي ختام تعليق رمضان على الصورة، أكد أنه سيقوم بعمل مسلسل في دراما رمضان، من أجل صاحب التوقع الصحيح الخاص بلون السيارة.

ويغيب محمد رمضان عن دراما رمضان، منذ أن قدم مسلسل «جعفر العمدة» في عام 2023، وحقق نجاحاً جماهيرياً كبيراً، وبعدها تفرغ لتصوير فيلمه الجديد «أسد»، المنتظر عرضه في الفترة القادمة.