The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi warned of the repercussions of the current regional tension on the security and stability of the region and the fortunes of its peoples, as well as the economic consequences that will arise from the extension of the current war, particularly on prices in general and energy in particular, as well as on navigation in the Red Sea.

During his meeting with the President of the World Bank Group, Ajay Banga, today (Monday), he pointed out that Egypt has lost about 10 billion dollars in revenues from the Suez Canal due to the war in Gaza over the past years, adding that the Egyptian state has also been economically affected by hosting about 10.5 million foreigners who came to it due to conflicts and disputes in their countries, as they receive the same services provided to Egyptians, without Egypt receiving any financial support in return, which was acknowledged by the President of the World Bank Group.



El-Sisi emphasized Egypt's efforts to contain the current regional tensions, while also affirming Egypt's steadfast position calling for the resolution of various regional crises through peaceful means.

The spokesperson for the presidency stated that El-Sisi appreciated the strategic partnership between the Egyptian government and the World Bank Group to support national efforts in achieving sustainable development as well as implementing the economic reform program, praising in this context the projects being carried out by the World Bank Group in Egypt.



He also reviewed the measures taken by the Egyptian state over the past years to enhance economic performance and address the repercussions of international and regional crises, pointing to Egypt's engagement in implementing the Egyptian economic reform program in partnership with the International Monetary Fund. He discussed the government's efforts to restore stability to the economy and address the imbalances resulting from international and regional crises, achieve stability in the foreign exchange market, control the performance of the state budget, reduce inflation and public debt, increase employment rates, as well as enhance private sector participation in economic activity and achieve growth while placing a ceiling on public investments, in addition to developing the business environment and increasing the volume of investments.



He affirmed Egypt's aspiration to continue fruitful developmental cooperation with the World Bank in various fields aimed at supporting the state's efforts to improve the living standards of citizens. He also mentioned that Egypt is implementing the "Decent Life" and "Takaful and Karama" initiatives as part of its efforts to achieve sustainable development goals by 2030, in addition to the projects the state is undertaking to provide decent housing, create job opportunities, and combat unemployment, especially among youth.



The President of the World Bank Group expressed his pride in visiting Egypt and meeting with El-Sisi, affirming the World Bank's appreciation for the ongoing cooperation with the Egyptian government for decades. He also praised the measures taken by Egypt to implement the economic reform program, increase rates of foreign direct investment, stimulate economic growth, and achieve sustainable development.