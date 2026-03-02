حذر الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي من تداعيات تفاقم التوتر الإقليمي الراهن على أمن واستقرار المنطقة ومقدرات شعوبها، فضلاً عن التداعيات الاقتصادية التي سوف تترتب على امتداد الحرب الحالية، على الأسعار عموماً والطاقة خصوصاً، وكذا على الملاحة في البحر الأحمر.

وأشار خلال استقبال رئيس مجموعة البنك الدولي أجاي بانجا، اليوم (الإثنين) إلى خسارة مصر نحو 10 مليارات دولار من إيرادات قناة السويس على إثر الحرب في غزة خلال السنوات الماضية، مضيفاً أن الدولة المصرية تأثرت كذلك اقتصادياً إثر استضافتها نحو 10.5 مليون أجنبي قدموا إليها على خلفية النزاعات والصراعات في دولهم، إذ يحصلون على الخدمات ذاتها التي تُقدم للمصريين، دون أن تحصل مصر على دعم مادي مقابل ذلك، وهو ما قدّره رئيس مجموعة البنك الدولي.

وأكد السيسي على مساعي مصر الرامية لاحتواء التوترات الإقليمية الراهنة، مؤكداً في الوقت نفسه على موقف مصر الثابت الداعي لتسوية مختلف الأزمات الإقليمية عبر الوسائل السلمية.

وصرح المتحدث باسم رئاسة الجمهورية بأن السيسي ثمن الشراكة الإستراتيجية القائمة بين الحكومة المصرية ومجموعة البنك الدولي لدعم الجهود الوطنية في تحقيق التنمية المستدامة وكذلك تنفيذ برنامج الإصلاح الاقتصادي، مشيداً في هذا السياق بالمشاريع التي تقوم بها مجموعة البنك الدولي في مصر.

كما استعرض الإجراءات التي اتخذتها الدولة المصرية خلال السنوات الماضية من أجل تعزيز الأداء الاقتصادي ومواجهة تداعيات الأزمات الدولية والإقليمية، مشيراً إلى انخراط مصر في تنفيذ برنامج الإصلاح الاقتصادي المصري بالشراكة مع صندوق النقد الدولي، كما تناول جهود الحكومة لإعادة الاستقرار إلى الاقتصاد ومعالجة الاختلالات الناتجة عن الأزمات الدولية والإقليمية، وتحقيق الاستقرار بسوق النقد الأجنبي، وضبط أداء الموازنة العامة للدولة، وخفض التضخم والدين العام، وزيادة معدلات التشغيل، بجانب تعزيز مشاركة القطاع الخاص في النشاط الاقتصادي وتحقيق النمو ووضع سقف على الاستثمارات العامة، وكذلك تطوير بيئة الأعمال وزيادة حجم الاستثمارات.

وأكد تطلع مصر لمواصلة التعاون الإنمائي المثمر مع البنك الدولي في مختلف المجالات التي تستهدف دعم جهود الدولة للارتقاء بالمستوى المعيشي للمواطنين، كما أشار إلى قيام مصر بتنفيذ مبادرتي «حياة كريمة» و«تكافل وكرامة» في إطار السعي لتحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة بحلول 2030، فضلاً عما تقوم به الدولة من مشاريع لتوفير السكن اللائق وخلق فرص عمل والتصدي للبطالة، خصوصاً بين الشباب.

رئيس مجموعة البنك الدولي أعرب من جانبه عن اعتزازه بزيارة مصر ولقاء السيسي، مؤكداً تقدير البنك الدولي لمسيرة التعاون القائمة مع الحكومة المصرية منذ عقود، كما أشاد بالإجراءات التي اتخذتها مصر من أجل تنفيذ برنامج الإصلاح الاقتصادي، وزيادة معدلات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر، وتحفيز النمو الاقتصادي وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة.