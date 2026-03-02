حذر الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي من تداعيات تفاقم التوتر الإقليمي الراهن على أمن واستقرار المنطقة ومقدرات شعوبها، فضلاً عن التداعيات الاقتصادية التي سوف تترتب على امتداد الحرب الحالية، على الأسعار عموماً والطاقة خصوصاً، وكذا على الملاحة في البحر الأحمر.
وأشار خلال استقبال رئيس مجموعة البنك الدولي أجاي بانجا، اليوم (الإثنين) إلى خسارة مصر نحو 10 مليارات دولار من إيرادات قناة السويس على إثر الحرب في غزة خلال السنوات الماضية، مضيفاً أن الدولة المصرية تأثرت كذلك اقتصادياً إثر استضافتها نحو 10.5 مليون أجنبي قدموا إليها على خلفية النزاعات والصراعات في دولهم، إذ يحصلون على الخدمات ذاتها التي تُقدم للمصريين، دون أن تحصل مصر على دعم مادي مقابل ذلك، وهو ما قدّره رئيس مجموعة البنك الدولي.
وأكد السيسي على مساعي مصر الرامية لاحتواء التوترات الإقليمية الراهنة، مؤكداً في الوقت نفسه على موقف مصر الثابت الداعي لتسوية مختلف الأزمات الإقليمية عبر الوسائل السلمية.
وصرح المتحدث باسم رئاسة الجمهورية بأن السيسي ثمن الشراكة الإستراتيجية القائمة بين الحكومة المصرية ومجموعة البنك الدولي لدعم الجهود الوطنية في تحقيق التنمية المستدامة وكذلك تنفيذ برنامج الإصلاح الاقتصادي، مشيداً في هذا السياق بالمشاريع التي تقوم بها مجموعة البنك الدولي في مصر.
كما استعرض الإجراءات التي اتخذتها الدولة المصرية خلال السنوات الماضية من أجل تعزيز الأداء الاقتصادي ومواجهة تداعيات الأزمات الدولية والإقليمية، مشيراً إلى انخراط مصر في تنفيذ برنامج الإصلاح الاقتصادي المصري بالشراكة مع صندوق النقد الدولي، كما تناول جهود الحكومة لإعادة الاستقرار إلى الاقتصاد ومعالجة الاختلالات الناتجة عن الأزمات الدولية والإقليمية، وتحقيق الاستقرار بسوق النقد الأجنبي، وضبط أداء الموازنة العامة للدولة، وخفض التضخم والدين العام، وزيادة معدلات التشغيل، بجانب تعزيز مشاركة القطاع الخاص في النشاط الاقتصادي وتحقيق النمو ووضع سقف على الاستثمارات العامة، وكذلك تطوير بيئة الأعمال وزيادة حجم الاستثمارات.
وأكد تطلع مصر لمواصلة التعاون الإنمائي المثمر مع البنك الدولي في مختلف المجالات التي تستهدف دعم جهود الدولة للارتقاء بالمستوى المعيشي للمواطنين، كما أشار إلى قيام مصر بتنفيذ مبادرتي «حياة كريمة» و«تكافل وكرامة» في إطار السعي لتحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة بحلول 2030، فضلاً عما تقوم به الدولة من مشاريع لتوفير السكن اللائق وخلق فرص عمل والتصدي للبطالة، خصوصاً بين الشباب.
رئيس مجموعة البنك الدولي أعرب من جانبه عن اعتزازه بزيارة مصر ولقاء السيسي، مؤكداً تقدير البنك الدولي لمسيرة التعاون القائمة مع الحكومة المصرية منذ عقود، كما أشاد بالإجراءات التي اتخذتها مصر من أجل تنفيذ برنامج الإصلاح الاقتصادي، وزيادة معدلات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر، وتحفيز النمو الاقتصادي وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة.
The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi warned of the repercussions of the current regional tension on the security and stability of the region and the fortunes of its peoples, as well as the economic consequences that will arise from the extension of the current war, particularly on prices in general and energy in particular, as well as on navigation in the Red Sea.
During his meeting with the President of the World Bank Group, Ajay Banga, today (Monday), he pointed out that Egypt has lost about 10 billion dollars in revenues from the Suez Canal due to the war in Gaza over the past years, adding that the Egyptian state has also been economically affected by hosting about 10.5 million foreigners who came to it due to conflicts and disputes in their countries, as they receive the same services provided to Egyptians, without Egypt receiving any financial support in return, which was acknowledged by the President of the World Bank Group.
El-Sisi emphasized Egypt's efforts to contain the current regional tensions, while also affirming Egypt's steadfast position calling for the resolution of various regional crises through peaceful means.
The spokesperson for the presidency stated that El-Sisi appreciated the strategic partnership between the Egyptian government and the World Bank Group to support national efforts in achieving sustainable development as well as implementing the economic reform program, praising in this context the projects being carried out by the World Bank Group in Egypt.
He also reviewed the measures taken by the Egyptian state over the past years to enhance economic performance and address the repercussions of international and regional crises, pointing to Egypt's engagement in implementing the Egyptian economic reform program in partnership with the International Monetary Fund. He discussed the government's efforts to restore stability to the economy and address the imbalances resulting from international and regional crises, achieve stability in the foreign exchange market, control the performance of the state budget, reduce inflation and public debt, increase employment rates, as well as enhance private sector participation in economic activity and achieve growth while placing a ceiling on public investments, in addition to developing the business environment and increasing the volume of investments.
He affirmed Egypt's aspiration to continue fruitful developmental cooperation with the World Bank in various fields aimed at supporting the state's efforts to improve the living standards of citizens. He also mentioned that Egypt is implementing the "Decent Life" and "Takaful and Karama" initiatives as part of its efforts to achieve sustainable development goals by 2030, in addition to the projects the state is undertaking to provide decent housing, create job opportunities, and combat unemployment, especially among youth.
The President of the World Bank Group expressed his pride in visiting Egypt and meeting with El-Sisi, affirming the World Bank's appreciation for the ongoing cooperation with the Egyptian government for decades. He also praised the measures taken by Egypt to implement the economic reform program, increase rates of foreign direct investment, stimulate economic growth, and achieve sustainable development.