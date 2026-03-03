The former Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr. Ali Gomaa, reopened one of the most controversial questions in religious consciousness: Were there intelligent beings on Earth before Adam? And what is the truth behind the beings referred to as "Al-Han and Al-Ban"?

The question did not arise from an ancient heritage book, but from a young woman who participated in an episode of the program "Nur al-Din and Youth," putting a direct inquiry to a member of the Senior Scholars Authority of Al-Azhar about whether there were creatures that preceded humans and jinn, based on the angels' question in the Almighty's saying: "Will You place therein one who causes corruption therein?"

“Al-Han and Al-Ban”... Heritage Narratives, Not Revelation Texts

Dr. Ali Gomaa approached the issue with a clear deconstructive methodology, affirming that names like "Al-Han and Al-Ban" appeared in some ancient heritage books and the cultures of the Levant, Iraq, and India, but they are not found in the Holy Quran or the prophetic Sunnah.

He clarified that these narratives are not revelations but rather stories passed down through generations, and the scholars' stance on them is one of "narration," meaning recounting them without asserting their truth or falsehood, as long as they do not touch upon the fundamentals of faith or establish a legal ruling.

In the most sensitive point, the former Grand Mufti of Egypt emphasized that the Holy Quran does not contain a clear text proving or denying the existence of humans before Adam, but he simultaneously affirmed that Adam is the first human according to the Quran, and that jinn are a reality established by revelation.

He noted that some interpreters have attempted to explain the angels' question about corruption on Earth by assuming the existence of prior creatures; however, this remains an interpretative effort that does not reach the level of religious certainty.

Dr. Ali Gomaa did not stop at a direct response but expanded the discussion to the concept of time in the Quran, citing verses that indicate the difference in "day" according to context, such as the Almighty's saying: "And indeed, a day with your Lord is like a thousand years of those which you count," and His saying: "The angels and the Spirit ascend to Him in a day the extent of which is fifty thousand years."

He explained that these verses reflect the relativity of the concept of time, which necessitates dealing with the Quranic text through a disciplined scientific approach, away from imposing preconceived notions or overloading the verses with meanings they do not bear.

He concluded his remarks by emphasizing the necessity of distinguishing between definitive religious constants and historical narratives or interpretative efforts, considering that delving into matters without a conclusive text may open a wide door to unregulated interpretations.

Between the question of a young woman and the response of an Al-Azhar scholar, an old question resurfaced: What preceded humans on Earth? It is an open question within the limits of historical research, but (as Ali Gomaa emphasized) it does not change the doctrinal certainty that Adam is the first human according to the Quran.