أعاد مفتي مصر السابق الدكتور علي جمعة فتح واحد من أكثر الأسئلة إثارة للجدل في الوعي الديني: هل وُجدت مخلوقات عاقلة على الأرض قبل آدم؟ وما حقيقة ما يُتداول عن كائنات تُسمى «الحن والبن»؟

السؤال لم يأتِ من كتاب تراثي قديم، بل من شابة شاركت في حلقة من برنامج «نور الدين والشباب»، لتضع عضو هيئة كبار العلماء بالأزهر أمام استفسار مباشر حول ما إذا كانت هناك مخلوقات سبقت الإنس والجن، مستندة إلى تساؤل الملائكة في قوله تعالى: «أَتَجْعَلُ فِيهَا مَن يُفْسِدُ فِيهَا».

«الحن والبن».. روايات تراث لا نصوص وحي

تعامل الدكتور علي جمعة مع المسألة بمنهج تفكيكي واضح، مؤكداً أن مسميات مثل «الحن والبن» وردت في بعض كتب الموروثات القديمة وثقافات بلاد الشام والعراق والهند، لكنها لم ترد لا في القرآن الكريم ولا في السنة النبوية.

وأوضح أن هذه الروايات ليست وحياً، وإنما أخبار تناقلها الناس عبر العصور، وأن موقف العلماء منها هو «موقف الحاكي»، أي روايتها دون الجزم بتصديقها أو تكذيبها، طالما أنها لا تمس أصول العقيدة ولا تبني حكماً شرعياً.

وفي النقطة الأكثر حساسية، شدد مفتي مصر السابق على أن القرآن الكريم لا يتضمن نصاً صريحاً يثبت وجود بشر قبل آدم أو ينفيه، لكنه أكد في الوقت ذاته أن آدم هو أول البشر بنص القرآن، وأن الجن حقيقة ثابتة بالوحي.

وأشار إلى أن بعض المفسرين حاولوا تفسير تساؤل الملائكة عن الإفساد في الأرض بافتراض وجود مخلوقات سابقة، إلا أن ذلك يظل اجتهاداً تفسيرياً لا يرتقي إلى مرتبة اليقين الديني.

ولم يكتفِ الدكتور علي جمعة بالرد المباشر، بل وسّع النقاش إلى مفهوم الزمن في القرآن، مستشهداً بآيات تشير إلى اختلاف «اليوم» بحسب السياق، مثل قوله تعالى: «وَإِنَّ يَوْمًا عِندَ رَبِّكَ كَأَلْفِ سَنَةٍ مِّمَّا تَعُدُّونَ»، وقوله سبحانه: «تَعْرُجُ الْمَلَائِكَةُ وَالرُّوحُ إِلَيْهِ فِي يَوْمٍ كَانَ مِقْدَارُهُ خَمْسِينَ أَلْفَ سَنَةٍ».

وأوضح أن هذه الآيات تعكس نسبية مفهوم الزمن، ما يفرض التعامل مع النص القرآني بمنهج علمي منضبط، بعيداً عن إسقاط تصورات مسبقة أو تحميل الآيات ما لا تحتمل.

واختتم عضو هيئة كبار العلماء بالأزهر حديثه بالتأكيد على ضرورة التفريق بين الثوابت الدينية القطعية، وبين الروايات التاريخية أو الاجتهادات التفسيرية، معتبراً أن الخوض في مسائل لم يرد فيها نص قاطع قد يفتح باباً واسعاً للتأويل غير المنضبط.

وبين سؤال شابة، وإجابة عالم أزهري، عاد تساؤل قديم إلى الواجهة: ما الذي سبق الإنسان على الأرض؟ سؤال مفتوح في حدود البحث التاريخي، لكنه (وفق ما شدد عليه علي جمعة) لا يغيّر من الثابت العقدي بأن آدم هو أول البشر بنص القرآن.