في مشهد أشبه بالأفلام، نجح متسلق أمريكي يبلغ من العمر 58 عامًا في النجاة بعد أن قضى ليلتين عالقًا في جبال أديرونداك شمال نيويورك، وسط درجات حرارة متجمدة وظروف صعبة كادت تودي بحياته.

المتسلق الذي يسكن ميكانيكفيل كان قد انطلق في رحلة قصيرة، لكنه فقد الاتصال بعائلته، ما أثار حالة طوارئ واسعة. وعلى مدار ليلتين، ظل الرجل يحاول البقاء دافئًا، متحصنًا بين الصخور، بينما كانت فرق الإنقاذ تبحث عنه بلا كلل.

وفي اليوم التالي، انضم أكثر من 20 حارسًا وطائرات هليكوبتر لتفتيش المنطقة. وبعد ساعات من البحث المضني، تم العثور على المتسلق قرب ممر ليليان بروك، وهو يعاني من انخفاض حرارة الجسم وآثار خفيفة للقضمة الصقيعية، قبل نقله جواً إلى ليك بلاسيد لتلقي الرعاية الطبية.

وقال الحارس ماثيو آدامز: «لم نتوقع أن يبقى على قيد الحياة، لكن إرادته كانت أقوى من البرد القارس، ونجاته كانت أشبه بالمعجزة».

يذكر أن جبال أديرونداك (بما فيها قمة مارسي الأعلى بارتفاع 5344 قدمًا) تُعد مقصدًا شهيرًا لمحبي التسلق، لكنها قد تصبح خطرة بشكل خاص في فصل الشتاء، مما يفرض على المتسلقين اتخاذ كل إجراءات السلامة. ولذا تحث السلطات دائمًا على تجهيز المتسلقين بمعدات الطوارئ والتواصل المستمر مع فرق الإنقاذ، خاصة في المناطق ذات الطقس القاسي، لتجنب حوادث مشابهة.