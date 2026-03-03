In a scene reminiscent of movies, a 58-year-old American climber successfully survived after spending two nights stranded in the Adirondack Mountains in northern New York, amid freezing temperatures and challenging conditions that nearly cost him his life.

The climber, who resides in Mechanicville, had set out on a short trip but lost contact with his family, triggering a widespread emergency. For two nights, the man tried to stay warm, sheltering among the rocks, while rescue teams searched for him tirelessly.

On the following day, more than 20 rangers and helicopters joined the search in the area. After hours of painstaking searching, the climber was found near the Lilian Brook Trail, suffering from hypothermia and mild frostbite, before being airlifted to Lake Placid for medical care.

Ranger Matthew Adams said, “We didn’t expect him to survive, but his will was stronger than the bitter cold, and his survival was nothing short of a miracle.”

It is worth noting that the Adirondack Mountains (including the 5,344-foot-high Mount Marcy) are a popular destination for climbing enthusiasts, but they can become particularly dangerous in winter, necessitating climbers to take all safety precautions. Authorities always urge climbers to equip themselves with emergency gear and maintain constant communication with rescue teams, especially in areas with harsh weather, to avoid similar incidents.