The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized that the prohibition of military and security activities by Hezbollah is a "sovereign and final decision with no turning back."



The Cabinet made a decision yesterday (Monday) regarding the Lebanese state alone, granting it the exclusive authority to control matters of peace and war and to prohibit military and security activities that are outside the law.



Aoun stated that the Cabinet has entrusted the army and security forces with implementing this decision in all Lebanese territories.



Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that Lebanon will impose a ban on Hezbollah's military activities, following the party's missile and drone attack on Israel "in retaliation" for the assassination of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei.



For his part, the Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, confirmed the full support of the quintet committee, which includes the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, the USA, France, Qatar, and Egypt, for the Lebanese state, announcing support for the Cabinet's decisions and rejecting any actions outside Lebanese legitimacy. He emphasized that diplomatic work is the safe haven for protecting Lebanon's security and stability and maintaining its sovereignty.



Moussa said after the quintet committee's visit to Baabda Palace and meeting with President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday: "We confirmed our support for the Lebanese state at this stage and our full support for the Cabinet's decisions, and we stressed the rejection of any actions outside Lebanese legitimacy. Diplomatic work is the safe haven for protecting Lebanon's security and stability and maintaining its sovereignty."



He added: "We are committed to supporting the Lebanese army and confirm that a conference to support the army will be held in France when circumstances allow; everyone supports the Lebanese state's decision."



Regarding Hezbollah's continued launching of rockets, the Lebanese army is required to take action on this matter, and President Aoun assured us that the army will continue to implement the plan in its second phase with no retreat.