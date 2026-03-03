شدد الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون على أن حظر الأنشطة العسكرية والأمنية لحزب الله «قرار سيادي ونهائي لا رجوع عنه».
واتخذ مجلس الوزراء، أمس (الإثنين)، قرارا بحق الدولة اللبنانية وحدها دون غيرها في حصر قرار السلم والحرب بيدها وحظر النشاطات العسكرية والأمنية الخارجة عن القانون.
وقال عون إن مجلس الوزراء أوكل إلى الجيش والقوى الأمنية تنفيذه في كل المناطق اللبنانية.
وأعلن رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام، أن لبنان سيفرض حظراً على الأنشطة العسكرية لحزب الله، وذلك بعدما شن الحزب هجوماً بالصواريخ والمسيرات على إسرائيل «ثأراً» لاغتيال المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي.
من جانبه، أكد السفير المصري في لبنان علاء موسى دعم اللجنة الخماسية التي تضم سفراء السعودية وأمريكا وفرنسا وقطر ومصر، الكامل للدولة اللبنانية، معلنا تأييد مقررات مجلس الوزراء ورفض أي عمل خارج الشرعية اللبنانية. وشدد على أن العمل الدبلوماسي هو الملاذ الآمن لحماية أمن لبنان واستقراره والحفاظ على سيادته.
وقال موسى بعد زيارة اللجنة الخماسية إلى قصر بعبدا ولقاء الرئيس جوزيف عون، اليوم الثلاثاء:«أكدنا دعمنا للدولة اللبنانية في هذه المرحلة ودعمنا الكامل لمقررات مجلس الوزراء وشددنا على رفض أي عمل خارج الشرعية اللبنانية والعمل الدبلوماسي هو الملاذ الآمن لحماية أمن واستقرار لبنان والحفاظ على سيادته».
وأضاف: نلتزم بدعم الجيش اللبناني ونؤكد أنه سيتم عقد المؤتمر لدعم الجيش في فرنسا في الوقت الذي تسمح به الظروف، الجميع مؤيّد لقرار الدولة اللبنانية.
أمّا فيما يتعلق باستمرار حزب الله في إطلاق الصواريخ، فإن المطلوب من الجيش اللبناني التصرّف حيال هذا الأمر، وقد أكد الرئيس عون لنا استمرار تنفيذ الجيش للخطة في مرحلتها الثانية ولا تراجع عنه.
The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized that the prohibition of military and security activities by Hezbollah is a "sovereign and final decision with no turning back."
The Cabinet made a decision yesterday (Monday) regarding the Lebanese state alone, granting it the exclusive authority to control matters of peace and war and to prohibit military and security activities that are outside the law.
Aoun stated that the Cabinet has entrusted the army and security forces with implementing this decision in all Lebanese territories.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that Lebanon will impose a ban on Hezbollah's military activities, following the party's missile and drone attack on Israel "in retaliation" for the assassination of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei.
For his part, the Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, confirmed the full support of the quintet committee, which includes the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, the USA, France, Qatar, and Egypt, for the Lebanese state, announcing support for the Cabinet's decisions and rejecting any actions outside Lebanese legitimacy. He emphasized that diplomatic work is the safe haven for protecting Lebanon's security and stability and maintaining its sovereignty.
Moussa said after the quintet committee's visit to Baabda Palace and meeting with President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday: "We confirmed our support for the Lebanese state at this stage and our full support for the Cabinet's decisions, and we stressed the rejection of any actions outside Lebanese legitimacy. Diplomatic work is the safe haven for protecting Lebanon's security and stability and maintaining its sovereignty."
He added: "We are committed to supporting the Lebanese army and confirm that a conference to support the army will be held in France when circumstances allow; everyone supports the Lebanese state's decision."
Regarding Hezbollah's continued launching of rockets, the Lebanese army is required to take action on this matter, and President Aoun assured us that the army will continue to implement the plan in its second phase with no retreat.