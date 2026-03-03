شدد الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون على أن حظر الأنشطة العسكرية والأمنية لحزب الله «قرار سيادي ونهائي لا رجوع عنه».


واتخذ مجلس الوزراء، أمس (الإثنين)، قرارا بحق الدولة اللبنانية وحدها دون غيرها في حصر قرار السلم والحرب بيدها وحظر النشاطات العسكرية والأمنية الخارجة عن القانون.


وقال عون إن مجلس الوزراء أوكل إلى الجيش والقوى الأمنية تنفيذه في كل المناطق اللبنانية.


وأعلن رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام، أن لبنان سيفرض حظراً على الأنشطة العسكرية لحزب الله، وذلك بعدما شن الحزب هجوماً بالصواريخ والمسيرات على إسرائيل «ثأراً» لاغتيال المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي.


من جانبه، أكد السفير المصري في لبنان علاء موسى دعم اللجنة الخماسية التي تضم سفراء السعودية وأمريكا وفرنسا وقطر ومصر، الكامل للدولة اللبنانية، معلنا تأييد مقررات مجلس الوزراء ورفض أي عمل خارج الشرعية اللبنانية. وشدد على أن العمل الدبلوماسي هو الملاذ الآمن لحماية أمن لبنان واستقراره والحفاظ على سيادته.


وقال موسى بعد زيارة اللجنة الخماسية إلى قصر بعبدا ولقاء الرئيس جوزيف عون، اليوم الثلاثاء:«أكدنا دعمنا للدولة اللبنانية في هذه المرحلة ودعمنا الكامل لمقررات مجلس الوزراء وشددنا على رفض أي عمل خارج الشرعية اللبنانية والعمل الدبلوماسي هو الملاذ الآمن لحماية أمن واستقرار لبنان والحفاظ على سيادته».


وأضاف: نلتزم بدعم الجيش اللبناني ونؤكد أنه سيتم عقد المؤتمر لدعم الجيش في فرنسا في الوقت الذي تسمح به الظروف، الجميع مؤيّد لقرار الدولة اللبنانية.


أمّا فيما يتعلق باستمرار حزب الله في إطلاق الصواريخ، فإن المطلوب من الجيش اللبناني التصرّف حيال هذا الأمر، وقد أكد الرئيس عون لنا استمرار تنفيذ الجيش للخطة في مرحلتها الثانية ولا تراجع عنه.