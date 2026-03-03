إغلاق مطارات الخليج يشعل أسعار الرحلات بين آسيا وأوروبا

Airfare prices between Asia and Europe have sharply increased following the closure of major airports in the Middle East, particularly Dubai International Airport - the world's busiest airport for international flights - for the fourth consecutive day today (Tuesday), due to the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

Closure of Major Gulf Hubs

This has led to a sell-out of tickets on many popular routes for the coming days, with a significant reduction in capacity on routes such as Australia-Europe, where airlines like Emirates and Qatar Airways typically hold a large market share.



Unprecedented Pressure on Travel Companies

The Flight Centre Travel Group in Australia has seen a 75% increase in calls to its stores and emergency helplines since the crisis began, with its teams working around the clock to assist those affected.

Global Director Andrew Stark stated that Australians are rebooking their flights to the UK and Europe via alternative routes such as China, Singapore, and other Asian hubs, or through North America like Houston.



Longer Routes and Higher Costs

Companies offering direct Asia-Europe flights are relying on bypassing the closed Middle Eastern airspace, either north through the Caucasus and then Afghanistan, or south through Egypt, then Saudi Arabia, and then Oman.

However, this increases flight durations and fuel consumption, raising costs amid rising oil prices, and could lead to a permanent increase in prices in the long term.

Subhas Menon, the head of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines, warned that the complete closure of the Middle East represents a "heavy price" for some companies, noting that servicing Europe at a high cost will hurt companies' profitability and affect global connectivity.

According to Alton Aviation Consultancy, airlines like Cathay Pacific (Hong Kong), Singapore Airlines, and Turkish Airlines may benefit in the short term from the shift of passengers towards routes unaffected by the Gulf.

Companies Benefiting and Others Incurring Losses

Reviews of airline websites have shown a significant increase in prices and a sharp shortage of available seats for flights between Asia and London over the next few days.

Uncertain Future for the Aviation Sector

Cancellation data shows a sharp rise in the number of canceled flights at Middle Eastern airports, with Dubai International Airport accounting for nearly half of the total cancellations in recent days of February.

Analysts believe that the continuation of the crisis will temporarily redraw the air transport map, with transit hubs shifting from the Gulf to East Asia and Europe, while both airlines and travelers bear the costs of a new geopolitical disruption affecting one of the most crisis-sensitive sectors globally.

This disruption is the biggest test for the aviation sector since the COVID-19 pandemic, with thousands of flights canceled and hundreds of thousands of passengers affected.