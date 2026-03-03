ارتفعت أسعار تذاكر الطيران بين آسيا وأوروبا بشكل حاد بعد إغلاق المطارات الرئيسية في الشرق الأوسط، وخصوصا مطار دبي الدولي - أكثر المطارات ازدحامًا عالميًا للرحلات الدولية - لليوم الرابع على التوالي اليوم (الثلاثاء)، جراء الحرب الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية ضد إيران.

توقف محاور خليجية رئيسية

وأدى ذلك إلى نفاد التذاكر على العديد من الرحلات الشائعة لأيام قادمة، مع انخفاض كبير في السعة على طرق مثل أستراليا-أوروبا، حيث تسيطر شركات مثل الإمارات وقطر إيرويز عادةً على حصة كبيرة من السوق.
إغلاق مطارات الخليج يشعل أسعار الرحلات بين آسيا وأوروبا

ضغط غير مسبوق على شركات السفر

وشهدت مجموعة فلايت سنتر ترافل الأسترالية (Flight Centre Travel Group) زيادة بنسبة 75% في المكالمات إلى متاجرها وخطوط المساعدة الطارئة منذ بدء الأزمة، حيث تعمل فرقها على مدار الساعة لمساعدة المتضررين.

وقال المدير العالمي أندرو ستارك إن الأستراليين يعيدون حجز رحلاتهم إلى بريطانيا وأوروبا عبر مسارات بديلة مثل الصين وسنغافورة وغيرها من مراكز آسيا، أو عبر أمريكا الشمالية مثل هيوستن.
مسارات أطول وتكاليف أعلى

وتعتمد الشركات التي تقدم رحلات مباشرة آسيا-أوروبا على تجاوز المجال الجوي الشرق أوسطي المغلق، إما شمالًا عبر القوقاز ثم أفغانستان، أو جنوبًا عبر مصر ثم السعودية ثم عمان.

ومع ذلك، يزيد ذلك من مدة الرحلات واستهلاك الوقود، مما يرفع التكاليف في ظل ارتفاع أسعار النفط، وقد يؤدي إلى زيادة دائمة في الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

وحذر سوباس مينون، رئيس جمعية خطوط الطيران في آسيا والمحيط الهادئ، من أن إغلاق الشرق الأوسط بأكمله يمثل «ثمنًا باهظًا» لبعض الشركات، مشيرًا إلى أن خدمة أوروبا بتكلفة عالية ستضر بربحية الشركات وتؤثر على الاتصال العالمي.

وفقًا لشركة ألتون للاستشارات الجوية، قد تستفيد شركات مثل كاثاي باسيفيك (هونغ كونغ)، سنغافورة إيرلاينز، وتركيش إيرلاينز قصير الأجل من تحول الركاب نحو مسارات غير متأثرة بالخليج.

شركات تستفيد وأخرى تتكبد الخسائر

وأظهرت مراجعات لمواقع شركات الطيران ارتفاعًا كبيرًا في الأسعار ونقصًا حادًا في المقاعد المتاحة للرحلات بين آسيا ولندن خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة.

مستقبل غامض لقطاع الطيران

وتظهر بيانات الإلغاءات ارتفاعًا حادًا في عدد الرحلات الملغاة في مطارات الشرق الأوسط، مع استحواذ مطار دبي الدولي على نحو نصف إجمالي الإلغاءات خلال الأيام الأخيرة من فبراير.

ويرى محللون أن استمرار الأزمة سيؤدي إلى إعادة رسم خريطة النقل الجوي مؤقتًا، مع تحوّل مراكز العبور من الخليج إلى شرق آسيا وأوروبا، بينما تتحمل شركات الطيران والمسافرون على حد سواء كلفة اضطراب جيوسياسي جديد يعصف بأحد أكثر القطاعات حساسية للأزمات العالمية.

ويُعد هذا الاضطراب أكبر اختبار لقطاع الطيران منذ جائحة كوفيد-19، مع إلغاء آلاف الرحلات وتأثر مئات الآلاف من الركاب.