Dates are not just a traditional fruit or a habit on the breakfast table during Ramadan, but a complete food that supports immunity, improves digestion, protects the eyes and heart, and quickly replenishes energy. However, moderation is the key to benefiting from them, especially for those who care about their weight or suffer from sugar issues.

The Importance of Eating Dates

In this context, Egyptian consultant in allergy and immunology, Amjad Al-Haddad, revealed the importance of dates as a distinguished food for supporting the immune system and general health, especially during fasting periods. He emphasized that they contain very high amounts of dietary fiber, making them ideal for those suffering from bowel movement disorders or chronic constipation.

He confirmed that dates also feature a high concentration of powerful antioxidants, which enhance immune system functions and improve its performance. Additionally, dates provide high calories quickly, helping the fasting person regain lost energy during the long hours of the day, enabling them to continue their day with vitality.

Among the prominent elements in dates are carotenoids, which are known for their ability to reduce the risks of age-related macular degeneration, a major cause of vision loss, and they also contribute to supporting cardiovascular health.

Benefits of Dates

Dates have numerous benefits, including enhancing digestive health, maintaining heart health, strengthening immunity, and other benefits, among which are the following:

- Enhancing digestive health: A rich source of soluble and insoluble fibers, playing a role in promoting digestive health and preventing some intestinal disorders.

- Treating anemia: An important source of many minerals, including iron, playing a prominent role in treating anemia and providing the body with energy.

- Enhancing nervous system health: Contains important and necessary vitamins for the functioning of the nervous system and brain, and is rich in potassium, which helps nerves function more effectively.

- Maintaining heart health: A source of potassium and magnesium, which are important for heart function, and is rich in dietary fiber, lowering harmful cholesterol levels in the body.

- Beneficial for diabetics: Diabetic patients can consume them in moderation, and it is usually recommended for diabetics to include dates in a calculated dietary plan after consulting a doctor.

Calories and Weight

Those seeking to be slim and lose weight are warned against overeating dates, noting that every 100 grams of dates contains about 282 calories and a high percentage of natural sugars, which leads to a rapid increase in insulin levels in the blood and may contribute to weight gain if consumed in large quantities.

People following a weight loss diet are advised to completely avoid dates or significantly limit their intake. However, those who do not have noticeable weight gain or find it difficult to break their fast without dates are allowed to consume only 3 dates along with a generous amount of water immediately at iftar, to gain the benefits without excessive risks.