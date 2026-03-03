التمر ليس مجرد فاكهة تقليدية أو عادة على مائدة الإفطار في رمضان، بل غذاء متكامل يدعم المناعة، يحسن الهضم، يحمي العين والقلب، ويعوض الطاقة بسرعة، لكن الاعتدال مفتاح الاستفادة منه، خصوصاً لمن يهتمون بأوزانهم أو يعانون من مشاكل السكر.

أهمية تناول التمر

وفي هذا السياق كشف استشاري أمراض الحساسية والمناعة المصري أمجد الحداد، أهمية التمر كغذاء متميز لدعم الجهاز المناعي والصحة العامة، خصوصاً خلال فترات الصيام، مؤكداً أنه يحتوي على كميات عالية جداً من الألياف الغذائية، مما يجعله مثالياً لمن يعانون من اضطرابات حركة الأمعاء أو الإمساك المزمن.

وأكد أن التمر يتميز أيضاً بتركيز مرتفع من مضادات الأكسدة القوية، التي تعمل على تعزيز وظائف الجهاز المناعي وتحسين أدائه، إضافة إلى ذلك، يوفر التمر سعرات حرارية مرتفعة بسرعة، مما يساعد الصائم على استعادة الطاقة المفقودة خلال ساعات النهار الطويلة، ويمنحه القدرة على استكمال يومه بنشاط.

ومن بين العناصر البارزة في التمر الكاروتينات، التي تشتهر بقدرتها على خفض مخاطر التنكس البقعي المرتبط بالعمر، وهو أحد أسباب فقدان البصر الرئيسية، كما تساهم في دعم صحة القلب والأوعية الدموية.

فوائد التمر

للتمر فوائد عديدة منها تعزيز صحة الجهاز الهضمي والحفاظ على صحة القلب وتقوية المناعة وغيرها منى الفوائد والتي من أبرزها الآتي:

- تعزيز صحة الجهاز الهضمي: مصدر غني بالألياف القابلة وغير القابلة للذوبان وله دور في تعزيز صحة الجهاز الهضمي، والوقاية من بعض الاضطرابات المعوية.

- علاج فقر الدم: يعد مصدراً مهماً للعديد من المعادن ومن بينها الحديد، ويلعب دوراً بارزاً في علاج الأنيمياوإمداد الجسم بالطاقة.

- تعزيز صحة الجهاز العصبي: يحتوي على فيتامينات مهمة وضرورية لعمل الجهاز العصبي والدماغ، ويحتوى على البوتاسيوم الذي يساعد في عمل الأعصاب بفعالية أكبر.

- الحفاظ على صحة القلب: مصدر للبوتاسيوم والمغنيسيوم المهمين لعمل القلب، وغنى بالألياف الغذائية ويخفض مستويات الكوليسترول الضار في الجسم.

- مفيد لمرضى السكري: بإمكان مريض السكري تناوله باعتدال، وينصح عادة بتناول مريض السكري للتمر ضمن خطة غذائية محسوبة بعد استشارة الطبيب.

السعرات والوزن

فيما يحذر من يسعون إلى الرشاقة وخسارة الوزن من الإفراط في تناول التمر، مشيراً إلى أن كل 100 جرام من التمر تحتوي على نحو 282 سعرة حرارية، ونسبة عالية من السكريات الطبيعية، مما يؤدي إلى ارتفاع سريع في مستوى الإنسولين بالدم، وقد يساهم في زيادة الوزن إذا تم تناوله بكميات كبيرة.

ونصح الأشخاص الذين يتبعون نظاماً غذائياً للتنحيف بتجنب التمر تماماً أو الحد منه بشكل كبير، أما من لا يعانون من زيادة وزن ملحوظة، أو يجدون صعوبة في الإفطار دون تمر، فيُسمح لهم بتناول 3 تمرات فقط مع كمية وفيرة من الماء مباشرة عند الإفطار، للحصول على الفائدة دون مخاطر زائدة.