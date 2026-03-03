تسبب التصعيد العسكري الأخير على خلفية حرب الولايات المتحدة على إيران في إلغاء مئات الرحلات وتعطل خطط آلاف المسافرين في أكثر من دولة خليجية، ما أثار حالة من الارتباك والقلق لدى بعض المسافرين.

أكد كريس هارينغتون المدير الإداري في شركة «هوبا» أن أول ما يجب فعله عند ظهور إشعار «تم الإلغاء» هو التواصل المباشر مع شركة الطيران، ويفضل التوجه إلى مكتب خدمة العملاء في المطار إذا كنت متواجدًا هناك، مع الاستعداد لاحتمال وجود طوابير طويلة.

وفي حال تعذر ذلك، يمكن استخدام تطبيق الشركة أو الاتصال الهاتفي لمعرفة البدائل المتاحة وإعادة الحجز على رحلات لاحقة، أو النظر في مطارات قريبة للوصول إلى الوجهة النهائية. كما قد تعرض بعض شركات الطيران إعادة الحجز عبر ناقل جوي مختلف، ويُنصح بالتأكد من ذلك مع الموظف المختص.

ويشدد خبراء السفر على التحقق من وجود تأمين سفر مناسب، يغطي تكاليف الفنادق والتنقلات والوجبات وحجز رحلات بديلة. وكذلك يُنصح بالاستفسار عن قسائم دعم تقدمها بعض شركات الطيران لتغطية الانتظار الطويل أو المصاريف الإضافية.

وتوضح رابطة وكلاء السفر البريطانية أن التعويض المالي غالبًا لا يُطبق في حالات الظروف الاستثنائية الخارجة عن إرادة شركة الطيران، مثل النزاعات العسكرية أو إغلاق المجال الجوي. ومع ذلك، يظل من حق المسافر استرداد قيمة التذكرة أو إعادة الحجز، والحصول على الرعاية الأساسية بما في ذلك الوجبات أو الإقامة إذا لزم الأمر.

يذكر أن غرفة التجارة والصناعة في مكة المكرمة وفرت 2500 غرفة فندقية مجهزة بالكامل للعالقين من الأشقاء الخليجيين في مطارات المملكة، ضمن الجهود الرامية لضمان راحتهم وتقديم كافة سبل الرعاية والراحة خلال إقامتهم في المملكة.