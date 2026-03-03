The recent military escalation related to the United States' war on Iran has led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and disrupted the plans of thousands of travelers in more than one Gulf country, causing confusion and anxiety among some passengers.

Chris Harrington, the managing director at "Huba," confirmed that the first thing to do when a "Cancelled" notice appears is to communicate directly with the airline, and it is preferable to head to the customer service desk at the airport if you are there, while being prepared for the possibility of long lines.

If that is not possible, you can use the company's app or call to find out the available alternatives and rebook on later flights, or consider nearby airports to reach your final destination. Some airlines may offer rebooking through a different carrier, and it is advisable to confirm this with the relevant staff.

Travel experts emphasize the importance of having appropriate travel insurance that covers hotel costs, transportation, meals, and booking alternative flights. It is also recommended to inquire about support vouchers provided by some airlines to cover long waits or additional expenses.

The British Association of Travel Agents clarifies that financial compensation often does not apply in cases of extraordinary circumstances beyond the airline's control, such as military conflicts or airspace closures. However, passengers still have the right to a refund of their ticket or rebooking, and to receive basic care including meals or accommodation if necessary.

It is worth mentioning that the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Mecca has provided 2,500 fully equipped hotel rooms for stranded Gulf brothers at the Kingdom's airports, as part of efforts to ensure their comfort and provide all means of care and convenience during their stay in the Kingdom.