أجلت نقابة المهن الموسيقية إحالة حلمي عبد الباقي إلى مجلس التأديب حتى 10 مارس دون إعلان أسباب القرار الصادر قبل ساعات من الموعد المحدد.

تأجيل الإحالة

وقررت نقابة المهن الموسيقية تأجيل إحالة الفنان حلمي عبد الباقي إلى مجلس التأديب، الذي كان من المقرر انعقاده اليوم (الأحد) على أن يُعقد الموعد الجديد في 10 مارس الجاري. وبحسب ما تردد، جاء قرار التأجيل قبل ساعات من الموعد المحدد لانعقاد مجلس التأديب، دون أن تصدر النقابة بيانًا يوضح أسباب هذا القرار أو ملابساته حتى الآن.

إبعاد عن النقابة

وعبر وكيل أول نقابة المهن الموسيقية حلمي عبد الباقي عن دهشته من قرار تحويله إلى مجلس التأديب، مؤكدًا أنه لم يُخطر بهذا الإجراء، وأنه لا يعلم الدوافع الحقيقية وراءه.

ووصف ما يحدث بأنه محاولة لإبعاده عن مجلس النقابة، لاسيما بعد فوزه الكبير في الانتخابات الداخلية لمجلس الموسيقيين، على حد قوله.

وتحدث عن تفاصيل الأزمة خلال استضافته مع الإعلامي تامر عبد المنعم، حيث أكد أنه حتى الآن لا يعرف سبب إحالته إلى مجلس التأديب، مشيرًا إلى اعتقاده بأن بعض أعضاء المجلس الحالي يرغبون في استبعاده من التشكيل النقابي.

وأضاف: «لم أرتكب أي مخالفات تستدعي هذا الإجراء»، نافيًا ما تردد بشأن وجود تسجيلات صوتية تتضمن إساءة إلى نقيب الموسيقيين مصطفى كامل، مؤكدًا أن هذه الادعاءات لا أساس لها من الصحة.