أجلت نقابة المهن الموسيقية إحالة حلمي عبد الباقي إلى مجلس التأديب حتى 10 مارس دون إعلان أسباب القرار الصادر قبل ساعات من الموعد المحدد.
تأجيل الإحالة
وقررت نقابة المهن الموسيقية تأجيل إحالة الفنان حلمي عبد الباقي إلى مجلس التأديب، الذي كان من المقرر انعقاده اليوم (الأحد) على أن يُعقد الموعد الجديد في 10 مارس الجاري. وبحسب ما تردد، جاء قرار التأجيل قبل ساعات من الموعد المحدد لانعقاد مجلس التأديب، دون أن تصدر النقابة بيانًا يوضح أسباب هذا القرار أو ملابساته حتى الآن.
إبعاد عن النقابة
وعبر وكيل أول نقابة المهن الموسيقية حلمي عبد الباقي عن دهشته من قرار تحويله إلى مجلس التأديب، مؤكدًا أنه لم يُخطر بهذا الإجراء، وأنه لا يعلم الدوافع الحقيقية وراءه.
ووصف ما يحدث بأنه محاولة لإبعاده عن مجلس النقابة، لاسيما بعد فوزه الكبير في الانتخابات الداخلية لمجلس الموسيقيين، على حد قوله.
وتحدث عن تفاصيل الأزمة خلال استضافته مع الإعلامي تامر عبد المنعم، حيث أكد أنه حتى الآن لا يعرف سبب إحالته إلى مجلس التأديب، مشيرًا إلى اعتقاده بأن بعض أعضاء المجلس الحالي يرغبون في استبعاده من التشكيل النقابي.
وأضاف: «لم أرتكب أي مخالفات تستدعي هذا الإجراء»، نافيًا ما تردد بشأن وجود تسجيلات صوتية تتضمن إساءة إلى نقيب الموسيقيين مصطفى كامل، مؤكدًا أن هذه الادعاءات لا أساس لها من الصحة.
The Musicians' Syndicate has postponed the referral of Helmy Abdel Baqi to the disciplinary council until March 10 without announcing the reasons for the decision issued hours before the scheduled date.
Postponement of the Referral
The Musicians' Syndicate decided to postpone the referral of artist Helmy Abdel Baqi to the disciplinary council, which was scheduled to convene today (Sunday), with the new date set for March 10. According to reports, the decision to postpone came hours before the scheduled meeting of the disciplinary council, without the syndicate issuing a statement clarifying the reasons for this decision or its circumstances so far.
Exclusion from the Syndicate
First Deputy of the Musicians' Syndicate Helmy Abdel Baqi expressed his astonishment at the decision to refer him to the disciplinary council, confirming that he was not notified of this action and that he does not know the true motives behind it.
He described what is happening as an attempt to exclude him from the syndicate council, especially after his significant victory in the internal elections of the musicians' council, according to his statement.
He discussed the details of the crisis during his appearance with media personality Tamer Abdel Moneim, where he confirmed that he still does not know the reason for his referral to the disciplinary council, indicating his belief that some members of the current council wish to exclude him from the syndicate formation.
He added: “I have not committed any violations that warrant this action,” denying rumors about the existence of audio recordings that include insults to the head of the musicians' syndicate, Mostafa Kamel, affirming that these allegations are unfounded.