أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الإثنين)، مقتل مسؤول هيئة الاستخبارات في «حزب الله» حسين مقلد، خلال غارة جوية نُفذت الليلة الماضية في بيروت.


وأوضح في بيان أن العملية استهدفت قيادياً بارزاً مسؤولاً عن «أنشطة إرهابية»، من دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية حول طبيعة الأضرار. وأفادت مصادر بأن الغارة طالت محيط ملعب الراية في الضاحية الجنوبية، في ثاني ضربة إسرائيلية على المنطقة خلال ساعات، بعد غارة شنتها إسرائيل فجراً وأسفرت عن مقتل نحو 20 شخصاً.


تهديدات بتوسيع بنك الأهداف


وأكد الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه سيهاجم قريباً أهدافاً في صور ومشغرة ودير قانون النهر جنوباً وشرقاً، إضافة إلى قرى بنت جبيل وقانا ومعروب والنبطية التحتا في جنوب لبنان، في إشارة إلى اتساع رقعة العمليات.


وجاءت الضربات بعد إطلاق «حزب الله» صواريخ ومسيّرات باتجاه إسرائيل، قال إنها رد على اغتيال المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي، في سياق التصعيد المرتبط بالهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران.


تعزيزات على الحدود.. ولا اجتياح برياً


من جانبه، قال المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي نداف شوشاني إن إسرائيل عززت وجودها العسكري على الحدود مع لبنان، مؤكداً في مؤتمر صحفي أنه «لا توجد خطط فورية لاجتياح بري»، وأن القوات لم توسّع انتشارها داخل الأراضي اللبنانية.


كاتس: نعيم قاسم «هدف للتصفية»


وفي تصعيد لافت، نشر وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس تحذيراً عبر منصة «إكس»، أعلن فيه أن الأمين العام لـ«حزب الله» نعيم قاسم أصبح «هدفاً للتصفية»، ما ينذر بمزيد من التوتر وفتح الباب أمام مرحلة أكثر حدة في المواجهة على الجبهة اللبنانية.