The Israeli army announced today (Monday) the killing of the head of the intelligence agency of "Hezbollah," Hussein Makled, during an airstrike carried out last night in Beirut.



It clarified in a statement that the operation targeted a prominent leader responsible for "terrorist activities," without providing additional details about the nature of the damages. Sources reported that the strike affected the vicinity of the Al-Rayah Stadium in the southern suburb, marking the second Israeli strike on the area within hours, following an earlier attack that resulted in the deaths of about 20 people.



Threats to Expand the Target Bank



The Israeli army confirmed that it will soon target locations in Tyre, Mashghara, and Deir Qanun al-Nahr to the south and east, in addition to the villages of Bint Jbeil, Qana, Maroub, and Nabatiyeh al-Tahta in southern Lebanon, indicating an expansion of operations.



The strikes came after "Hezbollah" launched rockets and drones towards Israel, claiming it was a response to the assassination of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, amidst escalating tensions related to the US-Israeli attack on Iran.



Reinforcements on the Border.. No Ground Invasion



For his part, Israeli army spokesman Nadav Shoshani stated that Israel has reinforced its military presence on the border with Lebanon, affirming in a press conference that "there are no immediate plans for a ground invasion," and that the forces have not expanded their deployment within Lebanese territory.



Katz: Naim Qassem is a "Target for Elimination"



In a notable escalation, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a warning via the "X" platform, announcing that the Secretary-General of "Hezbollah," Naim Qassem, has become a "target for elimination," which signals further tension and opens the door to a more intense phase in the confrontation on the Lebanese front.